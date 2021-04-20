NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 - Windows vs. Linux GPU Compute Performance Following the recent RTX 30 series Linux gaming benchmarks and RTX 30 compute comparison, I was curious how the Linux performance for the flagship GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card compares to the Windows 10 performance in various GPU compute workloads. Well, here are those benchmarks for those wondering about Vulkan / OpenCL / CUDA / OptiX compute performance between Windows and Linux with the very latest NVIDIA drivers. With the official NVIDIA Windows and Linux (and FreeBSD and Solari) drivers being comprised from largely the same sources, historically the performance has been close to the same across platforms when it comes to the binary driver speed. It mostly though comes down to a function of the application/game under test how well it is optimized for a given platform and if it's relying upon any emulation / additional abstraction layers primarily on Linux. For today's article is a fresh look at the Windows vs. Linux NVIDIA performance when focusing in on the GPU compute performance.

Huawei launches a Linux laptop with an ARM-based Kirin 990 processor Over the last few years Chinese electronics company has been reducing its reliance on tech from other countries in response to trade restrictions imposed by the US. That’s meant developing a home-grown Android alternative for smartphones (albeit one that’s largely based on Android so far). Now Huawei has launched its first laptop that doesn’t feature an Intel or AMD chip. The Huawei Qingyun L410 is powered by Huwaei’s own Kirin 990 processor, an ARM-based chip that was initially developed for smartphones and tablets.