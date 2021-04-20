SonoBus: An Open Source Peer-to-Peer Audio Streaming App with Cross-Platform Support
Audio streaming services are extremely popular nowadays when listening to music. However, a local collection is still a useful way that does not require to be constantly connected to the Internet.
Even though a streaming music service is convenient, you do not really own the music. So, if there is a licensing issue, the platform might remove your favorite music, and you cannot do anything about it.
And, with a local music collection, you do not have that problem. But, how do you stream your local music over a network of devices or share with a group?
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 522 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
52 min 23 sec ago
54 min 54 sec ago
1 hour 10 min ago
2 hours 12 min ago
14 hours 59 min ago
15 hours 47 min ago
15 hours 54 min ago
15 hours 59 min ago
16 hours 5 min ago
17 hours 20 min ago