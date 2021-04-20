today's leftovers
-
Btrfs: Advantages of upgrading from UEK5 to UEK6
Oracle UEK kernels have been providing the btrfs filesystem since release 5 (UEK5). The most recent UEK kernel is release 6 (UEK6), which is based on Linux kernel 5.4, where as UEK5 is based on Linux kernel 4.14. UEK6 as you would expect contains a lot more fixes and improvements as compared to UEK5.
With specific regard to the btrfs filesystem, I will skim through a few significant improvements and fixes in UEK6. Bear in mind that UEK6 btrfs includes many other bug fixes other than what is listed below. In general as a rule of thumb, it is encouraged to use UEK6 when possible. Also, the backporting of newly reported btrfs mainline bugs is more likely to occur and more feasible in UEK6 when compared to UEK5.
-
0 A.D. Alpha 25 enters feature-freeze soon, get a sneak-peak of what's coming | GamingOnLinux
0 A.D. Alpha 25, the very impressive free and open source RTS is closing in on the next release and it's entering a Feature Freeze soon to focus on stability. The last release back in February took a very long time, partly as some major internal upgrades were done so now they're hoping to be a bit more regular.
-
Release candidate: Godot 3.3.1 RC 1
We released Godot 3.3 a couple of weeks ago, and feedback so far has been pretty good! But like with any major milestone, there are some bugs which are worth addressing with low-risk maintenance releases to further improve the experience for all Godot users.
The upcoming Godot 3.3.1, like all future 3.3.x releases, focuses purely on bug fixes, and aims to preserve compatibility. This Release Candidate should help us validate the fixes done so far, and ensure that the release is ready to publish. As there is no new feature and only bug fixes, this RC 1 should be as stable as 3.3-stable and can be used in production if you need one of the fixes it includes.
-
Red Hat OpenShift Helps Boehringer Ingelheim Scale Its Digital Healthcare Portfolio
Germany-based Boehringer Ingelheim has used Red Hat OpenShift to accelerate the development of its digital healthcare portfolio and enable the continuous delivery of new applications and services. With Red Hat OpenShift, Boehringer Ingelheim has increased productivity, streamlined compliance and achieved up to five times faster delivery to market of new services through automated scaling and management processes.
Running self hosted Red Hat OpenShift in its datacenters around the globe and Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated, a fully managed service of Red Hat OpenShift on Amazon Web Services, Boehringer Ingelheim’s developers can develop and deploy applications faster and in the environment of their choice.
-
Ansible Will Stick to the Inclusive Language in the New Version
Ansible community reviewed the Ansible codebase and documentation and made alternative terminology recommendations across the board.
The words “master” and “slave” have been widely used for decades in computing and other technical contexts, as a reference to situations where one process or entity controls another. Nowadays the organization is tackling to getting rid of computer engineering terms that evoke racist history, like “master” and “slave” and “whitelist” and “blacklist.”
So now the Ansible project is working to eliminate racism and other harmful prejudices from the project’s code and community. During the current development cycle, the Ansible project has made significant progress in its goals to make the community and code more welcoming and inclusive. With the release of Ansible Core 2.11, harmful terminology in the Ansible codebase is deprecated and it comes with new replacement terms.
-
Jonathan Carter: Free software activities for 2021-04
Here are some uploads for April.
-
Russell Coker: Minikube and Debian
I just started looking at the Kubernetes documentation and interactive tutorial [1], which incidentally is really good. Everyone who is developing a complex system should look at this to get some ideas for online training. Here are some notes on setting it up on Debian.
-
Allwinner R818 SoC is made for smart speakers with a screen - CNX Software
That also means an Android 10.0 SDK, and support for Allwinner wireless chips namely Allwinner XR829 802.11 b/g/n WiFI 4 & BT4.2, and Allwinner AW859A 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFI 5 & BT 5.0. Allwinner designed an R818 evaluation board, but I cannot find it for sale anywhere yet. Besides Android support, another operating system is being developed partially based on Huawei HarmonyOS, more specifically OpenHarmony. I’ll try to get more details and write about it tomorrow.
-
Daniel Stenberg: The libcurl transfer state machine
I’ve worked hard on making the presentation I ended up calling libcurl under the hood. A part of that presentation is spent on explaining the main libcurl transfer state machine and here I’ll try to document some of what, in a written form. Understanding the main transfer state machine in libcurl could be valuable and interesting for anyone who wants to work on libcurl internals and maybe improve it.
[...]
What this state diagram and explanation doesn’t show is of course that in each of these states, there can be protocol specific handling and each of those functions might in themselves of course have their own state machines to control what to do and how to handle the protocol details.
Each protocol in libcurl has its own “protocol handler” and most of the protocol specific stuff in libcurl is then done by calls from the generic parts to the protocol specific parts with calls like protocol_handler->proto_connect() that calls the protocol specific connection procedure.
This allows the generic state machine described in this blog post to not really know the protocol specifics and yet all the currently support 26 transfer protocols can be supported.
-
‘Software contract’ simplifies cooperation between different industrial system components
ComMa is a method that TNO-ESI developed together with Philips and will soon be offered as an open source resource via the Eclipse Foundation.
[...]
ComMa will be available as an open source package via the Eclipse Foundation. The Eclipse Foundation is a renowned worldwide community for cooperation and innovation in the field of open source software. TNO recently became a member of this non-profit organisation. Expectations are that this will be realised by mid 2021 under the name Eclipse CommaSuite™. Until that time, the technology is available to ESI partners and others through a licencing agreement.
-
Browser Wish List - Tabs and bookmarks are the same thing
My browser is my like an office room with desk and shelves, where the information is accessible. Information is stacked, accessible, sometimes open and browsable at glance and some deep on the shelves. But how would I want to have access it in the browser.
Currently we bury the information of tabs and bookmarks in a big bind of context without giving any help for managing apart of having to go through the list of pages one by one. No wonder why people feel overwhelmed and try to limit the number of tabs they have opened. Because big numbers rely on external tools (Tree Style Tabs, Sidebery, Containers, etc) which do not go far enough to manage the tabs.
-
GNU Guile 3.0.7 released
We are humbled to announce the release of GNU Guile 3.0.7. This release fixes a number of bugs, a couple of which were introduced in the previous release. For full details, see the NEWS entry. See the release note for signatures, download links, and all the rest. Happy hacking!
-
Kotlin 1.5.0 – the First Big Release of 2021 | The Kotlin Blog
Welcome the first feature release in accordance with the new release schedule – Kotlin 1.5.0!
This release delivers stable language features such as JVM records, sealed interfaces, inline classes, and includes the new default JVM IR compiler. Your feedback on the feature previews in Kotlin 1.4.30 and Kotlin 1.5.0 EAP releases have really helped us to stabilize these features.
-
Kotlin 1.5.0 Released
JetBrains has released the latest version of the free and open source Kotlin programming language. Kotlin is a general purpose programming language designed for Java Virtual Machine (JVM) and Android that combines object-oriented and functional programming features.
-
Interview with Masato Endo, OpenChain Project Japan [Ed: Linux Foundation Editorial Director is a person from Microsoft… let that sink in]
Linux Foundation Editorial Director Jason Perlow had a chance to speak with Masato Endo, OpenChain Project Automotive Chair and Leader of the OpenChain Project Japan Work Group Promotion Sub Group, about the Japan Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry’s (METI) recent study on open source software management.
-
Security updates for Monday [LWN.net]
Security updates have been issued by Debian (libxml2), Fedora (autotrace, babel, kernel, libopenmpt, libxml2, mingw-exiv2, mingw-OpenEXR, mingw-openexr, python-markdown2, and samba), openSUSE (alpine, avahi, libxml2, p7zip, redis, syncthing, and vlc), and Ubuntu (webkit2gtk).
-
A gentle introduction to security fuzzing and the Advanced Fuzzing League++ (afl++) – Mi blog lah!
Writing software is similar to translating from one language to another. Specifically, it is similar to translating from your native language to some other language. You are translating to that other language so that you can help those others do some task for you. You might not understand this other language very well, and some concepts might be difficult to express in the other language. You are doing your best though when translating, but as we know, some things can get lost in translation.
[...]
When security researchers perform software testing with an aim of finding software defects, we say that they are performing security fuzzing, or just fuzzing. Therefore, fuzzing is similar to software testing, but with the focus on identifying ways to make the software malfunction in a really bad way.
Security researchers find security vulnerabilities, ways to break into a computer system. This means that fuzzing is the first half of the job to find security vulnerabilities. The second part is to analyse each software defect and try to figure out, if possible, a way to break into the system. In this post we are only focusing on the first part of the job.
-
