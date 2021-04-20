today's howtos
Configuration of the APC UPS Daemon on my Linux server
For obvious reasons my Linux home server supplying NAS and Web services 24/7 is connected to a UPS. The UPS model (now discontinued) I use is a 700VA 230V APC Back-UPS ES-BE700G-UK. It is connected to one of the server’s USB ports via an APC-supplied cable so that the server can interrogate the UPS and so that the UPS can send unsolicited messages to the server (e.g. mains power supply interrupted, mains power supply restored, shut down the server now, and so on). The open-source APC UPS Daemon apcupsd that I installed on the server enables the server to react automatically to UPS events. apcupsd provides a Bash script apccontrol and various other Bash scripts to act on these events. All these scripts can be customised by the user. As users with an APC UPS that supports this functionality are likely to be interested in configuration of apcupsd, I think it might be useful for me to explain how I configured apcupsd.
An Ethernet switch in the same room as the server is also connected to the UPS. If my router were in the same room as the server then it would be connected to the same UPS as the server but, as it has to be in a different room next to the broadband provider’s master socket, it is instead connected to a separate mini UPS so that the server can still send e-mails after an interruption to the mains power supply.
15 things to do after installing Manjaro
Manjaro is by far one of the most popular and widely recommended Linux distros for beginners. This is why we see so many new users pick up Manjaro as their introductory distro to the Linux space. However, despite Manjaro’s user-friendly and welcoming environment, absolute beginners might be a little lost on what to do after a clean installation.
For example, updating your system is always a good idea, and we all know that. But did you know pointing to the fastest mirrors before an update can significantly boost the update speed? Similarly, if you’re coming from Windows, you might not know that you have free control over which Linux Kernel you use. And depending on the kernel, you will get varying levels of system performance. Cool right?
How to install Puppy Linux [Comprehensive Guide]
Another day, just another Linux distro installation article? That’s not the case with Puppy Linux. If you are looking for an ultra-light Linux distro where the entire system can be run from random-access memory, Puppy Linux is a strong contender. The latest version takes about 300 MB of space, allowing the boot medium to be removed after the distro has started.
How to create and enable Swap Partition on Centos / RHEL 8
Have you experienced a memory spike? A moment where your system is getting slower due to lack of physical memory. Linux has a mechanism to overcome this issue. It introduced a Swap Space. Swap Space is a space on hard disk which is a substitute of physical memory. The kernel will search the idle memory pages in the RAM, then the kernel will write the idle page to the swap area.
Kafdrop – WebUI for Kafka
Kafdrop is a webUI for Apache Kafka. Kafdrop is an open-source tool which displays the information like broker details, creates a topic, delete a topic, browses messages and view ACLs. It is a lightweight tool and very easy to set up.
What is Kafka?
Apache Kafka is an open-source platform. Kafka was originally developed by Linkedin and was later incubated as the Apache Project. It can process over 1 million messages per second.
How to run Virtual Machines on your Linux Server (Ubuntu/RHEL/CENTOS 7)
What is a Virtual Machine (VM)?
A virtual machine (VM) is a virtual environment that functions as a virtual computer system with its own CPU, memory, network interface, and storage, created on a physical hardware system (located off- or on-premises). Software called a hypervisor separates the machine’s resources from the hardware and provisions them appropriately so they can be used by the VM.
How do VMs Work?
Virtualization technology allows you to share a system with many virtual environments. The hypervisor manages the hardware and separates the physical resources from the virtual environments. Resources are partitioned as needed from the physical environment to the VMs.
Puppet Server 6+ Client Ubuntu 20.04/21.04
Puppet is a configuration management tool to automate infrastructure management and configuration i.e., it manages configuration data on other systems, including users, packages, processes, services. It helps in the concept of Infrastructure as code. Puppet written in Ruby DSL language, which can be easily managed and configured. Puppet follows client-server Model, where one machine acts as server known as puppet master and the other acts as client known as slave or agent machine. The Puppet Master is a Machine where all manifests will be developed and ready to be implemented on the agents. The agent implements Puppet manifests, or files containing Puppet configuration language that declare the desired state of the node..
Special Features And Work Flow n Puppet, one can safely run the same set of configuration multiple times on the ;ame machine. In this flow, Puppet checks for the status of the target machine and Nill only make changes when there is any specific change in the configuration.
How to install and configure Chef server on ubuntu
Chef is a ruby based technology which makes the work of developers easy and smooth. Like if a developer wants to push an update of its working application on a running server he has to go through all the node server of the company to get the job done. But what if there are 100 of node servers in the company, that’s an havoc. He has to go through all the server nodes and push that update in each of that nodes separately. That’s an Hectic, tedious and time consuming stuff. So now ‘CHEF’ comes into play .Using the chef technology the developer has to push and configure the update to the CHEF server from his chef workstation and the node servers will automatically extract the update from the chef server using the ‘Knife tool’.
