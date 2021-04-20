today's howtos
-
How To Install WordPress on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install WordPress on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, WordPress is a free and open-source CMS based on the PHP programming language, with MySQL or MariaDB being used for the backend where the data is stored. It is the simplest way to create a Blog, Portfolio Website, webshop, etc.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the WordPress content management system on an AlmaLinux 8.
-
How to Use BigBlueButton for Web Conferencing on Linux - Make Tech Easier
In today’s online world, we’re becoming more and more connected with web conferencing. School, work, and even friendships are taking place over platforms like Zoom, WebEx, and Google Hangouts. However, for those of us looking for an open-source option, there aren’t all that many. That’s where BigBlueButton comes in, which is an open-source web-conferencing and e-learning platform that you build yourself. Here we show you how to use BigBlueButton for web conferencing on Linux.
-
How to create a custom rpm repository on Linux
Rpm is the acronym of RPM Package Manager: it is the low-level package manager in use in all the Red Hat family of distributions, such as Fedora and Red Hat Enterprise Linux.
An rpm package is a package containing software that is meant to be installed using this package management system, and rpm packages are usually distributed via software repositories. In this tutorial we learn how to create a custom rpm repository and how to configure our distribution to use it as a software source.
-
Linux 101: How to search for files from the Linux command line - TechRepublic
Where did you leave that one particular configuration file you were just working on? You could start poking around in the directories that you assume might house the file using the ls command, but that could take far more time than you'd like to spend on this quest. Your best bet is to make use of the built-in CLI search tools, such as find.
The find command is a powerful search command that can easily help you find the files you're looking for. Let me show you how to use this built-in command.
-
Linux Beginners: Manage files using the terminal on CentOS 8
Every user that is new to the Linux environment, must need to know about the basic directory navigation and file management commands. In Linux, each command is used for a particular purpose that performs well for the specified task. The tool ‘mc’ known as Midnight Commander is a file manager that is used for Linux terminal. It acts as a good front end for executing all commands related to file management.
In this article, you will learn how to manage files using commands like ls, cd, rm, etc., and how to install the Midnight Commander file manager on CentOS 8.
The following commands are used for file management on CentOS 8.
-
Still Learning tmux
It’s only taken me a year, but I finally migrated all of my tmux and posts from the old Unix Tutorial website.
-
Is Slackware the Right Linux Distribution for You? What You Need to Know
Debian might be the oldest popular distribution but it's tied with Slackware as the oldest one still in existence. The Slackware project started in 1992, a year after Linux was initially released, as a way to install a Linux system that already included some core packages: the kernel, the X Window System, and other utilities. Since then, the distribution honestly hasn't changed much. Its maintainers seem to have an "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" mentality in their design decisions. Patrick Volkerding created Slackware out of his frustrations with what was the most popular early Linux distro, Softland Linux System (SLS). SLS was widely used among the early Linux community, but it was buggy. Volkerding, a computer science student at Minnesota State University Moorhead, decided to start his own distribution. Debian and OpenSUSE have similar roots in their founders becoming frustrated with SLS, so SLS in some way may be a common ancestor to most modern Linux distros. Volkerding was a member of the parody religion, Church of the SubGenius, and decided to name his new distro "Slackware" in reference to the SubGenius concept of "slack," and the rest is history. The SubGenius connection furthered with the logo of Tux with SubGenius mascot J.R. "Bobb" Dobbs' iconic pipe. Volkerding still exerts a lot of influence over the project to this day as its BDFL or Benevolent Dictator For Life. The pace of releases slowed down in the 2000s owing to Volkerding's health issues. The current LTS release as of this writing is 14.2, released in 2016.
OpenZFS 2.1-rc5 Released With Linux 5.12 Support, Many Bug Fixes
Two weeks have passed since OpenZFS 2.1-rc4 while today a fifth release candidate was issued for this open-source ZFS file-system implementation for Linux and FreeBSD systems. OpenZFS 2.1 is notable in adding Distributed Spare RAID "dRAID" functionality along with a compatibility property for Zpool feature-sets and various other enhancements over last year's OpenZFS 2.0 release.
Matthias Clasen: Adventures in graphics APIs
Various people are working on porting desktop virtualization UIs to GTK4. This typically involves virgl, and the GTK3 solution was to use GtkGLArea. With GTK4, rendering is happening in GL anyway, so it should be enough to just wrap your content in a GdkTexture and hand it to GTK, either by using it as a paintable with GtkPicture, or with a GskTextureNode in your own snapshot() implementation. Also: NVIDIA Adding Experimental Vulkan Support For Executing CUDA Binaries - Phoronix
Open Hardware: Librem 14 and Arduino Projects
