HowTos
  • How To Install WordPress on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install WordPress on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, WordPress is a free and open-source CMS based on the PHP programming language, with MySQL or MariaDB being used for the backend where the data is stored. It is the simplest way to create a Blog, Portfolio Website, webshop, etc.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the WordPress content management system on an AlmaLinux 8.

  • How to Use BigBlueButton for Web Conferencing on Linux - Make Tech Easier

    In today’s online world, we’re becoming more and more connected with web conferencing. School, work, and even friendships are taking place over platforms like Zoom, WebEx, and Google Hangouts. However, for those of us looking for an open-source option, there aren’t all that many. That’s where BigBlueButton comes in, which is an open-source web-conferencing and e-learning platform that you build yourself. Here we show you how to use BigBlueButton for web conferencing on Linux.

  • How to create a custom rpm repository on Linux

    Rpm is the acronym of RPM Package Manager: it is the low-level package manager in use in all the Red Hat family of distributions, such as Fedora and Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

    An rpm package is a package containing software that is meant to be installed using this package management system, and rpm packages are usually distributed via software repositories. In this tutorial we learn how to create a custom rpm repository and how to configure our distribution to use it as a software source.

  • Linux 101: How to search for files from the Linux command line - TechRepublic

    Where did you leave that one particular configuration file you were just working on? You could start poking around in the directories that you assume might house the file using the ls command, but that could take far more time than you'd like to spend on this quest. Your best bet is to make use of the built-in CLI search tools, such as find.

    The find command is a powerful search command that can easily help you find the files you're looking for. Let me show you how to use this built-in command.

  • Linux Beginners: Manage files using the terminal on CentOS 8

    Every user that is new to the Linux environment, must need to know about the basic directory navigation and file management commands. In Linux, each command is used for a particular purpose that performs well for the specified task. The tool ‘mc’ known as Midnight Commander is a file manager that is used for Linux terminal. It acts as a good front end for executing all commands related to file management.

    In this article, you will learn how to manage files using commands like ls, cd, rm, etc., and how to install the Midnight Commander file manager on CentOS 8.
    The following commands are used for file management on CentOS 8.

  • Still Learning tmux

    It’s only taken me a year, but I finally migrated all of my tmux and posts from the old Unix Tutorial website.

Is Slackware the Right Linux Distribution for You? What You Need to Know

Debian might be the oldest popular distribution but it's tied with Slackware as the oldest one still in existence. The Slackware project started in 1992, a year after Linux was initially released, as a way to install a Linux system that already included some core packages: the kernel, the X Window System, and other utilities. Since then, the distribution honestly hasn't changed much. Its maintainers seem to have an "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" mentality in their design decisions. Patrick Volkerding created Slackware out of his frustrations with what was the most popular early Linux distro, Softland Linux System (SLS). SLS was widely used among the early Linux community, but it was buggy. Volkerding, a computer science student at Minnesota State University Moorhead, decided to start his own distribution. Debian and OpenSUSE have similar roots in their founders becoming frustrated with SLS, so SLS in some way may be a common ancestor to most modern Linux distros. Volkerding was a member of the parody religion, Church of the SubGenius, and decided to name his new distro "Slackware" in reference to the SubGenius concept of "slack," and the rest is history. The SubGenius connection furthered with the logo of Tux with SubGenius mascot J.R. "Bobb" Dobbs' iconic pipe. Volkerding still exerts a lot of influence over the project to this day as its BDFL or Benevolent Dictator For Life. The pace of releases slowed down in the 2000s owing to Volkerding's health issues. The current LTS release as of this writing is 14.2, released in 2016. Read more

OpenZFS 2.1-rc5 Released With Linux 5.12 Support, Many Bug Fixes

Two weeks have passed since OpenZFS 2.1-rc4 while today a fifth release candidate was issued for this open-source ZFS file-system implementation for Linux and FreeBSD systems. OpenZFS 2.1 is notable in adding Distributed Spare RAID "dRAID" functionality along with a compatibility property for Zpool feature-sets and various other enhancements over last year's OpenZFS 2.0 release. Read more

Matthias Clasen: Adventures in graphics APIs

Various people are working on porting desktop virtualization UIs to GTK4. This typically involves virgl, and the GTK3 solution was to use GtkGLArea. With GTK4, rendering is happening in GL anyway, so it should be enough to just wrap your content in a GdkTexture and hand it to GTK, either by using it as a paintable with GtkPicture, or with a GskTextureNode in your own snapshot() implementation. Read more Also: NVIDIA Adding Experimental Vulkan Support For Executing CUDA Binaries - Phoronix

Open Hardware: Librem 14 and Arduino Projects

  • Librem 14 Runtime and Charging

    The Librem 14 has a powerful 66.8Wh battery; let’s dig into what that means for runtime and charging. The Librem 14 gets around 9 hours and 48 minutes with the screen on max brightness and all sensors enabled. This is the uptime you can expect with light use, like reading a text document or other simple low CPU programs.

  • Mr Innovative’s resistor cutting machine is 'reely' awesome | Arduino Blog

    If you need some help separating out lots of resistors, then Mr Innovative’s latest automated rig is the perfect solution for you. At the heart of his homemade device is an Arduino Nano, along with a multipurpose PCB for electrical connections and a touchscreen user interface. The machine advances the reel of resistors through a slot via a stepper-driven rod and o-ring friction wheel assembly. When properly positioned, it cuts off the correct number of resistors using a pair of razors, set in motion by two stepper motors and corresponding linkage systems.

  • Arduino plays the Chrome Dinosaur Game on another Arduino | Arduino Blog

    There has been a trend over the past few years to automate certain games using microcontrollers — especially mobile ones. But none are perhaps as popular as the Dinosaur Game that shows up whenever the Chrome browser lacks an Internet connection. The game is simple: just tap or click to make the little T-Rex jump over various obstacles. And even though Arduino projects already exist that play perfectly for you and run the game, what about combining the two? This exactly what Michael Klements did with his Arduino Uno that plays the dino game on another Uno.

