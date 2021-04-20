Events/Meetings: KDE e.V. AGM and AlpineConf 2021
-
KDE e.V. AGM at Akademy
The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of KDE e.V., the association that supports the KDE community financially and organizationally, has been announced. As usual, it takes place at Akademy – online again this year, and the AGM is on monday june 21st, the longest day in the northern hemisphere – and will hopefully consist of quick and boring financial stuff, followed by a spirited discussion on the goals and activities and working groups of the e.V.
-
AlpineConf 2021 server is UP
You are hereby invited to attend AlpineConf 2021, as the server is up. The conference itself will be running May 15th and 16th starting at 10 am CEST / 4 am EST and ending whenever it ends each day. I apologize for the delay in finishing the setup of this, the last week was a bit hectic and then last weekend my bank decided that they needed to go break everybody's accounts for no reason, so I spent the time I was going to spend finalizing this infrastructure on hold with my bank instead... Tomorrow and throughout the week we will be doing various test runs. If you're presenting a talk at AlpineConf and you want to experiment with the BigBlueButton platform, there is a Sandbox room, ask me for the link in IRC. We will likely do a meeting amongst presenters either tomorrow or on Wednesday to lock in what the schedule will look like. If you haven't recorded your talk, do so and then attach a link to the video in the issue tracker item for your talk. You can host it on your own server or on YouTube, Vimeo or DailyMotion. Note that due to the way BigBlueButton works, each viewer will fetch the talk video themselves, so it may make sense to host it on YouTube or similar.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 423 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Is Slackware the Right Linux Distribution for You? What You Need to Know
Debian might be the oldest popular distribution but it's tied with Slackware as the oldest one still in existence. The Slackware project started in 1992, a year after Linux was initially released, as a way to install a Linux system that already included some core packages: the kernel, the X Window System, and other utilities. Since then, the distribution honestly hasn't changed much. Its maintainers seem to have an "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" mentality in their design decisions. Patrick Volkerding created Slackware out of his frustrations with what was the most popular early Linux distro, Softland Linux System (SLS). SLS was widely used among the early Linux community, but it was buggy. Volkerding, a computer science student at Minnesota State University Moorhead, decided to start his own distribution. Debian and OpenSUSE have similar roots in their founders becoming frustrated with SLS, so SLS in some way may be a common ancestor to most modern Linux distros. Volkerding was a member of the parody religion, Church of the SubGenius, and decided to name his new distro "Slackware" in reference to the SubGenius concept of "slack," and the rest is history. The SubGenius connection furthered with the logo of Tux with SubGenius mascot J.R. "Bobb" Dobbs' iconic pipe. Volkerding still exerts a lot of influence over the project to this day as its BDFL or Benevolent Dictator For Life. The pace of releases slowed down in the 2000s owing to Volkerding's health issues. The current LTS release as of this writing is 14.2, released in 2016.
OpenZFS 2.1-rc5 Released With Linux 5.12 Support, Many Bug Fixes
Two weeks have passed since OpenZFS 2.1-rc4 while today a fifth release candidate was issued for this open-source ZFS file-system implementation for Linux and FreeBSD systems. OpenZFS 2.1 is notable in adding Distributed Spare RAID "dRAID" functionality along with a compatibility property for Zpool feature-sets and various other enhancements over last year's OpenZFS 2.0 release.
Matthias Clasen: Adventures in graphics APIs
Various people are working on porting desktop virtualization UIs to GTK4. This typically involves virgl, and the GTK3 solution was to use GtkGLArea. With GTK4, rendering is happening in GL anyway, so it should be enough to just wrap your content in a GdkTexture and hand it to GTK, either by using it as a paintable with GtkPicture, or with a GskTextureNode in your own snapshot() implementation. Also: NVIDIA Adding Experimental Vulkan Support For Executing CUDA Binaries - Phoronix
Open Hardware: Librem 14 and Arduino Projects
Recent comments
51 min 58 sec ago
1 hour 6 min ago
1 hour 13 min ago
9 hours 22 min ago
9 hours 24 min ago
9 hours 39 min ago
10 hours 42 min ago
23 hours 29 min ago
1 day 17 min ago
1 day 24 min ago