Open Hardware: Librem 14 and Arduino Projects
-
Librem 14 Runtime and Charging
The Librem 14 has a powerful 66.8Wh battery; let’s dig into what that means for runtime and charging.
The Librem 14 gets around 9 hours and 48 minutes with the screen on max brightness and all sensors enabled. This is the uptime you can expect with light use, like reading a text document or other simple low CPU programs.
-
Mr Innovative’s resistor cutting machine is 'reely' awesome | Arduino Blog
If you need some help separating out lots of resistors, then Mr Innovative’s latest automated rig is the perfect solution for you. At the heart of his homemade device is an Arduino Nano, along with a multipurpose PCB for electrical connections and a touchscreen user interface.
The machine advances the reel of resistors through a slot via a stepper-driven rod and o-ring friction wheel assembly. When properly positioned, it cuts off the correct number of resistors using a pair of razors, set in motion by two stepper motors and corresponding linkage systems.
-
Arduino plays the Chrome Dinosaur Game on another Arduino | Arduino Blog
There has been a trend over the past few years to automate certain games using microcontrollers — especially mobile ones. But none are perhaps as popular as the Dinosaur Game that shows up whenever the Chrome browser lacks an Internet connection. The game is simple: just tap or click to make the little T-Rex jump over various obstacles. And even though Arduino projects already exist that play perfectly for you and run the game, what about combining the two? This exactly what Michael Klements did with his Arduino Uno that plays the dino game on another Uno.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 417 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Is Slackware the Right Linux Distribution for You? What You Need to Know
Debian might be the oldest popular distribution but it's tied with Slackware as the oldest one still in existence. The Slackware project started in 1992, a year after Linux was initially released, as a way to install a Linux system that already included some core packages: the kernel, the X Window System, and other utilities. Since then, the distribution honestly hasn't changed much. Its maintainers seem to have an "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" mentality in their design decisions. Patrick Volkerding created Slackware out of his frustrations with what was the most popular early Linux distro, Softland Linux System (SLS). SLS was widely used among the early Linux community, but it was buggy. Volkerding, a computer science student at Minnesota State University Moorhead, decided to start his own distribution. Debian and OpenSUSE have similar roots in their founders becoming frustrated with SLS, so SLS in some way may be a common ancestor to most modern Linux distros. Volkerding was a member of the parody religion, Church of the SubGenius, and decided to name his new distro "Slackware" in reference to the SubGenius concept of "slack," and the rest is history. The SubGenius connection furthered with the logo of Tux with SubGenius mascot J.R. "Bobb" Dobbs' iconic pipe. Volkerding still exerts a lot of influence over the project to this day as its BDFL or Benevolent Dictator For Life. The pace of releases slowed down in the 2000s owing to Volkerding's health issues. The current LTS release as of this writing is 14.2, released in 2016.
OpenZFS 2.1-rc5 Released With Linux 5.12 Support, Many Bug Fixes
Two weeks have passed since OpenZFS 2.1-rc4 while today a fifth release candidate was issued for this open-source ZFS file-system implementation for Linux and FreeBSD systems. OpenZFS 2.1 is notable in adding Distributed Spare RAID "dRAID" functionality along with a compatibility property for Zpool feature-sets and various other enhancements over last year's OpenZFS 2.0 release.
Matthias Clasen: Adventures in graphics APIs
Various people are working on porting desktop virtualization UIs to GTK4. This typically involves virgl, and the GTK3 solution was to use GtkGLArea. With GTK4, rendering is happening in GL anyway, so it should be enough to just wrap your content in a GdkTexture and hand it to GTK, either by using it as a paintable with GtkPicture, or with a GskTextureNode in your own snapshot() implementation. Also: NVIDIA Adding Experimental Vulkan Support For Executing CUDA Binaries - Phoronix
Open Hardware: Librem 14 and Arduino Projects
Recent comments
51 min 58 sec ago
1 hour 6 min ago
1 hour 13 min ago
9 hours 22 min ago
9 hours 24 min ago
9 hours 39 min ago
10 hours 42 min ago
23 hours 29 min ago
1 day 17 min ago
1 day 24 min ago