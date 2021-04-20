Is Slackware the Right Linux Distribution for You? What You Need to Know Debian might be the oldest popular distribution but it's tied with Slackware as the oldest one still in existence. The Slackware project started in 1992, a year after Linux was initially released, as a way to install a Linux system that already included some core packages: the kernel, the X Window System, and other utilities. Since then, the distribution honestly hasn't changed much. Its maintainers seem to have an "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" mentality in their design decisions. Patrick Volkerding created Slackware out of his frustrations with what was the most popular early Linux distro, Softland Linux System (SLS). SLS was widely used among the early Linux community, but it was buggy. Volkerding, a computer science student at Minnesota State University Moorhead, decided to start his own distribution. Debian and OpenSUSE have similar roots in their founders becoming frustrated with SLS, so SLS in some way may be a common ancestor to most modern Linux distros. Volkerding was a member of the parody religion, Church of the SubGenius, and decided to name his new distro "Slackware" in reference to the SubGenius concept of "slack," and the rest is history. The SubGenius connection furthered with the logo of Tux with SubGenius mascot J.R. "Bobb" Dobbs' iconic pipe. Volkerding still exerts a lot of influence over the project to this day as its BDFL or Benevolent Dictator For Life. The pace of releases slowed down in the 2000s owing to Volkerding's health issues. The current LTS release as of this writing is 14.2, released in 2016.

OpenZFS 2.1-rc5 Released With Linux 5.12 Support, Many Bug Fixes Two weeks have passed since OpenZFS 2.1-rc4 while today a fifth release candidate was issued for this open-source ZFS file-system implementation for Linux and FreeBSD systems. OpenZFS 2.1 is notable in adding Distributed Spare RAID "dRAID" functionality along with a compatibility property for Zpool feature-sets and various other enhancements over last year's OpenZFS 2.0 release.