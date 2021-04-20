IBM/Red Hat/Fedora: LinuxONE, Node, and Fedora Security
-
Elizabeth K. Joseph: The Big Iron Hippo
It’s been about a year since I last wrote about an Ubuntu release on IBM Z (colloquially known as “mainframes” and nicknamed “Big Iron”). In my first year at IBM my focus really was Linux on Z, along with other open source software like KVM and how that provides support for common tools via libvirt to make management of VMs on IBM Z almost trivial for most Linux folks. Last year I was able to start digging a little into the more traditional systems for IBM Z: z/OS and z/VM. While I’m no expert, by far, I have obtained a glimpse into just how powerful these operating systems are, and it’s impressive.
[...]
Several updates to the kernel! A great, continued focus on virtualization and containers! I can already see that the next LTS, coming out in the spring of 2022, is going to be a really impressive one for Ubuntu on IBM Z and LinuxONE.
-
Node.js Reference Architecture: Logging in Node.js
Understanding what tools to use for logging in your Node.js applications and deployments is a critical step to ensuring they run well in production. This article discusses why the Node.js Reference Architecture recommends Pino as a great tool for logging in your Node.js application. The article concludes by walking you through an example of logging in a Node.js application in production.
Because the Node.js ecosystem offers so many packages in the npm registry, the Node contributors at Red Hat and IBM collaborated to create a reference architecture for Node.js where we highlight our recommendations based on our use. Read our intro Welcome to the Node.js Reference Architecture. It’s important that we stress that this recommendation is only meant to be a starting point for teams who want an opinion. There are other good logging options, and we don’t think teams need to change what they are already using in production and understand there can be good reasons to use something else.
-
Fedora Has Too Many Security Bugs 2
A year (and change) later, this is a followup to my previous post on how Feodra has too many security bugs. The code and methodology I'm using are unchanged from that post - this is just new numbers and some thoughts on the delta.
Right now, there are 2,089 open CVE bugs against Fedora. This is a decrease of 247 from last year - so that's good news. My gratitude toward maintainers who have been reducing their backlog.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 370 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Is Slackware the Right Linux Distribution for You? What You Need to Know
Debian might be the oldest popular distribution but it's tied with Slackware as the oldest one still in existence. The Slackware project started in 1992, a year after Linux was initially released, as a way to install a Linux system that already included some core packages: the kernel, the X Window System, and other utilities. Since then, the distribution honestly hasn't changed much. Its maintainers seem to have an "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" mentality in their design decisions. Patrick Volkerding created Slackware out of his frustrations with what was the most popular early Linux distro, Softland Linux System (SLS). SLS was widely used among the early Linux community, but it was buggy. Volkerding, a computer science student at Minnesota State University Moorhead, decided to start his own distribution. Debian and OpenSUSE have similar roots in their founders becoming frustrated with SLS, so SLS in some way may be a common ancestor to most modern Linux distros. Volkerding was a member of the parody religion, Church of the SubGenius, and decided to name his new distro "Slackware" in reference to the SubGenius concept of "slack," and the rest is history. The SubGenius connection furthered with the logo of Tux with SubGenius mascot J.R. "Bobb" Dobbs' iconic pipe. Volkerding still exerts a lot of influence over the project to this day as its BDFL or Benevolent Dictator For Life. The pace of releases slowed down in the 2000s owing to Volkerding's health issues. The current LTS release as of this writing is 14.2, released in 2016.
OpenZFS 2.1-rc5 Released With Linux 5.12 Support, Many Bug Fixes
Two weeks have passed since OpenZFS 2.1-rc4 while today a fifth release candidate was issued for this open-source ZFS file-system implementation for Linux and FreeBSD systems. OpenZFS 2.1 is notable in adding Distributed Spare RAID "dRAID" functionality along with a compatibility property for Zpool feature-sets and various other enhancements over last year's OpenZFS 2.0 release.
Matthias Clasen: Adventures in graphics APIs
Various people are working on porting desktop virtualization UIs to GTK4. This typically involves virgl, and the GTK3 solution was to use GtkGLArea. With GTK4, rendering is happening in GL anyway, so it should be enough to just wrap your content in a GdkTexture and hand it to GTK, either by using it as a paintable with GtkPicture, or with a GskTextureNode in your own snapshot() implementation. Also: NVIDIA Adding Experimental Vulkan Support For Executing CUDA Binaries - Phoronix
Open Hardware: Librem 14 and Arduino Projects
Recent comments
51 min 58 sec ago
1 hour 6 min ago
1 hour 13 min ago
9 hours 22 min ago
9 hours 24 min ago
9 hours 39 min ago
10 hours 42 min ago
23 hours 29 min ago
1 day 17 min ago
1 day 24 min ago