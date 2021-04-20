Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, Destination Linux, and Nitrux Rave
Late Night Linux – Episode 124 – Late Night Linux
Big news for everyone’s favourite audio recorder and editor Audacity, KDE Korner, and the various ways we all follow the news.
225: Jill's Treasure Hunt, Shells.com & Matt of DLN's Game Sphere - Destination Linux
This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we have a special guest joining us, Matt the host of DLN’s Game Sphere podcast to talk to us about ‘Playstation’s recent announcement with Discord’ and what that might mean for Linux gamers. Then we’ll take a field trip to Jill’s Museum for another rendition of a segment everyone loves, Jill’s Treasure Hunt. We’re also going to be covering a cloud based desktop solution. Cloud . . . Desktop? That’s right. We’ll let you know what that seemingly contradictory sentence means later in the show. Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.
Nitrux Is An Impressive Linux Distribution
Nitrux is a Debian-based Linux distribution that does some unique things. First, they have a customized KDE Plasma desktop that is simple and attractive. Second, they have swapped out a lot of the standard KDE apps for MauiKit apps. And third, they have several appImages installed out of the box.
LHS Episode #411: We Named the Dog Indiana
Hello and welcome to the 411th installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this short-topics episode the hosts discuss youths on the air, operations on rare IOTA sites, the future of Audacity, LibreOffice, the continued existence of OpenSolaris, cheap CubeSats, Fedora 34 and much more. Thank you for listening and have a great week!
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora: LinuxONE, Node, and Fedora Security
Beelink GK Mini is a compact desktop for about $200
Beelink’s newest little computer is a 4.5″ x 4″ x 1.7″ PC with a quad-core Intel Celeron J4125 Gemini Lake Refresh processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. The Beelink GK Mini also has two HDMI ports and an Ethernet jack. And while the system ships with Windows 10, it should support other operating systems – Beelink is an official partner of the Manjaro Linux team, and developer say they’re already working to ensure that Manjaro runs smoothly on the GK Mini.
Mozilla: mozregression, Security, SUMO, Spidermonkey, and WebAssembly
Is Slackware the Right Linux Distribution for You? What You Need to Know
Debian might be the oldest popular distribution but it's tied with Slackware as the oldest one still in existence. The Slackware project started in 1992, a year after Linux was initially released, as a way to install a Linux system that already included some core packages: the kernel, the X Window System, and other utilities. Since then, the distribution honestly hasn't changed much. Its maintainers seem to have an "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" mentality in their design decisions. Patrick Volkerding created Slackware out of his frustrations with what was the most popular early Linux distro, Softland Linux System (SLS). SLS was widely used among the early Linux community, but it was buggy. Volkerding, a computer science student at Minnesota State University Moorhead, decided to start his own distribution. Debian and OpenSUSE have similar roots in their founders becoming frustrated with SLS, so SLS in some way may be a common ancestor to most modern Linux distros. Volkerding was a member of the parody religion, Church of the SubGenius, and decided to name his new distro "Slackware" in reference to the SubGenius concept of "slack," and the rest is history. The SubGenius connection furthered with the logo of Tux with SubGenius mascot J.R. "Bobb" Dobbs' iconic pipe. Volkerding still exerts a lot of influence over the project to this day as its BDFL or Benevolent Dictator For Life. The pace of releases slowed down in the 2000s owing to Volkerding's health issues. The current LTS release as of this writing is 14.2, released in 2016.
