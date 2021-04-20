IBM/Red Hat/Fedora: LinuxONE, Node, and Fedora Security
It’s been about a year since I last wrote about an Ubuntu release on IBM Z (colloquially known as “mainframes” and nicknamed “Big Iron”). In my first year at IBM my focus really was Linux on Z, along with other open source software like KVM and how that provides support for common tools via libvirt to make management of VMs on IBM Z almost trivial for most Linux folks. Last year I was able to start digging a little into the more traditional systems for IBM Z: z/OS and z/VM. While I’m no expert, by far, I have obtained a glimpse into just how powerful these operating systems are, and it’s impressive.
Several updates to the kernel! A great, continued focus on virtualization and containers! I can already see that the next LTS, coming out in the spring of 2022, is going to be a really impressive one for Ubuntu on IBM Z and LinuxONE.
Understanding what tools to use for logging in your Node.js applications and deployments is a critical step to ensuring they run well in production. This article discusses why the Node.js Reference Architecture recommends Pino as a great tool for logging in your Node.js application. The article concludes by walking you through an example of logging in a Node.js application in production.
Because the Node.js ecosystem offers so many packages in the npm registry, the Node contributors at Red Hat and IBM collaborated to create a reference architecture for Node.js where we highlight our recommendations based on our use. Read our intro Welcome to the Node.js Reference Architecture. It’s important that we stress that this recommendation is only meant to be a starting point for teams who want an opinion. There are other good logging options, and we don’t think teams need to change what they are already using in production and understand there can be good reasons to use something else.
A year (and change) later, this is a followup to my previous post on how Feodra has too many security bugs. The code and methodology I'm using are unchanged from that post - this is just new numbers and some thoughts on the delta.
Right now, there are 2,089 open CVE bugs against Fedora. This is a decrease of 247 from last year - so that's good news. My gratitude toward maintainers who have been reducing their backlog.
Beelink GK Mini is a compact desktop for about $200
Beelink’s newest little computer is a 4.5″ x 4″ x 1.7″ PC with a quad-core Intel Celeron J4125 Gemini Lake Refresh processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.
The Beelink GK Mini also has two HDMI ports and an Ethernet jack. And while the system ships with Windows 10, it should support other operating systems – Beelink is an official partner of the Manjaro Linux team, and developer say they’re already working to ensure that Manjaro runs smoothly on the GK Mini.
Mozilla: mozregression, Security, SUMO, Spidermonkey, and WebAssembly
One of the persistent issues with mozregression is that it seems to be persistently detected as a virus by many popular anti-virus scanners. The causes for this are somewhat complex, but at root the problem is that mozregression requires fairly broad permissions to do the things it needs to do (install and run copies of Firefox) and thus its behavior is hard to distinguish from a piece of software doing something malicious.
We have been alerted about applications that use the root store provided by Mozilla for purposes other than what Mozilla’s root store is curated for. We provide a root store to be used for server authentication (TLS) and for digitally signed and encrypted email (S/MIME). Applications that use Mozilla’s root store for a purpose other than that have a critical security vulnerability. With the goal of improving the security ecosystem on the internet, below we clarify the correct and incorrect use of Mozilla’s root store, and provide tools for correct use.
The second quarter of 2021 is underway and we can’t be more excited about lots of stuff that we’ve been working on in this quarter.
In this TC39 meeting, the updates to JavaScript Classes around private state have moved to stage 4. Other proposals of note this meeting were proposals related to ArrayBuffers, notably resizable ArrayBuffers and a new proposal, introducing read-only ArrayBuffers and fixed views into ArrayBuffers. Read-only ArrayBuffers are not a new ArrayBuffer, but rather a way to freeze existing ArrayBuffers so that they are not modified accidentally. Fixed views into ArrayBuffers would have the goal of not exposing more than the intended view of an ArrayBuffer to a third party.
I gave a (virtual) talk at the WebAssembly Summit this year titled “Hit the Ground Running: Wasm Snapshots for Fast Start Up”.
Is Slackware the Right Linux Distribution for You? What You Need to Know
Debian might be the oldest popular distribution but it's tied with Slackware as the oldest one still in existence. The Slackware project started in 1992, a year after Linux was initially released, as a way to install a Linux system that already included some core packages: the kernel, the X Window System, and other utilities.
Since then, the distribution honestly hasn't changed much. Its maintainers seem to have an "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" mentality in their design decisions.
Patrick Volkerding created Slackware out of his frustrations with what was the most popular early Linux distro, Softland Linux System (SLS). SLS was widely used among the early Linux community, but it was buggy. Volkerding, a computer science student at Minnesota State University Moorhead, decided to start his own distribution.
Debian and OpenSUSE have similar roots in their founders becoming frustrated with SLS, so SLS in some way may be a common ancestor to most modern Linux distros.
Volkerding was a member of the parody religion, Church of the SubGenius, and decided to name his new distro "Slackware" in reference to the SubGenius concept of "slack," and the rest is history. The SubGenius connection furthered with the logo of Tux with SubGenius mascot J.R. "Bobb" Dobbs' iconic pipe.
Volkerding still exerts a lot of influence over the project to this day as its BDFL or Benevolent Dictator For Life. The pace of releases slowed down in the 2000s owing to Volkerding's health issues. The current LTS release as of this writing is 14.2, released in 2016.
