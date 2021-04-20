Beelink’s newest little computer is a 4.5″ x 4″ x 1.7″ PC with a quad-core Intel Celeron J4125 Gemini Lake Refresh processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. The Beelink GK Mini also has two HDMI ports and an Ethernet jack. And while the system ships with Windows 10, it should support other operating systems – Beelink is an official partner of the Manjaro Linux team, and developer say they’re already working to ensure that Manjaro runs smoothly on the GK Mini.

A year (and change) later, this is a followup to my previous post on how Feodra has too many security bugs. The code and methodology I'm using are unchanged from that post - this is just new numbers and some thoughts on the delta. Right now, there are 2,089 open CVE bugs against Fedora. This is a decrease of 247 from last year - so that's good news. My gratitude toward maintainers who have been reducing their backlog.

Understanding what tools to use for logging in your Node.js applications and deployments is a critical step to ensuring they run well in production. This article discusses why the Node.js Reference Architecture recommends Pino as a great tool for logging in your Node.js application. The article concludes by walking you through an example of logging in a Node.js application in production. Because the Node.js ecosystem offers so many packages in the npm registry, the Node contributors at Red Hat and IBM collaborated to create a reference architecture for Node.js where we highlight our recommendations based on our use. Read our intro Welcome to the Node.js Reference Architecture. It’s important that we stress that this recommendation is only meant to be a starting point for teams who want an opinion. There are other good logging options, and we don’t think teams need to change what they are already using in production and understand there can be good reasons to use something else.

It’s been about a year since I last wrote about an Ubuntu release on IBM Z (colloquially known as “mainframes” and nicknamed “Big Iron”). In my first year at IBM my focus really was Linux on Z, along with other open source software like KVM and how that provides support for common tools via libvirt to make management of VMs on IBM Z almost trivial for most Linux folks. Last year I was able to start digging a little into the more traditional systems for IBM Z: z/OS and z/VM. While I’m no expert, by far, I have obtained a glimpse into just how powerful these operating systems are, and it’s impressive. [...] Several updates to the kernel! A great, continued focus on virtualization and containers! I can already see that the next LTS, coming out in the spring of 2022, is going to be a really impressive one for Ubuntu on IBM Z and LinuxONE.

Mozilla: mozregression, Security, SUMO, Spidermonkey, and WebAssembly William Lachance: mozregression update May 2021 One of the persistent issues with mozregression is that it seems to be persistently detected as a virus by many popular anti-virus scanners. The causes for this are somewhat complex, but at root the problem is that mozregression requires fairly broad permissions to do the things it needs to do (install and run copies of Firefox) and thus its behavior is hard to distinguish from a piece of software doing something malicious.

Mozilla Security Blog: Beware of Applications Misusing Root Stores We have been alerted about applications that use the root store provided by Mozilla for purposes other than what Mozilla’s root store is curated for. We provide a root store to be used for server authentication (TLS) and for digitally signed and encrypted email (S/MIME). Applications that use Mozilla’s root store for a purpose other than that have a critical security vulnerability. With the goal of improving the security ecosystem on the internet, below we clarify the correct and incorrect use of Mozilla’s root store, and provide tools for correct use.

Support.Mozilla.Org: What’s up with SUMO – May 2021 The second quarter of 2021 is underway and we can’t be more excited about lots of stuff that we’ve been working on in this quarter.

Spidermonkey Development Blog: TC39 meeting, April 19-21 2021 In this TC39 meeting, the updates to JavaScript Classes around private state have moved to stage 4. Other proposals of note this meeting were proposals related to ArrayBuffers, notably resizable ArrayBuffers and a new proposal, introducing read-only ArrayBuffers and fixed views into ArrayBuffers. Read-only ArrayBuffers are not a new ArrayBuffer, but rather a way to freeze existing ArrayBuffers so that they are not modified accidentally. Fixed views into ArrayBuffers would have the goal of not exposing more than the intended view of an ArrayBuffer to a third party.

Nick Fitzgerald: Hit the Ground Running: Wasm Snapshots for Fast Start Up I gave a (virtual) talk at the WebAssembly Summit this year titled “Hit the Ground Running: Wasm Snapshots for Fast Start Up”.