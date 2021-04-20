today's leftovers
How to Install WebERP On CentOS 8
webERP is a free, open-source, and complete web-based accounting and business management system. You just need a web browser and PDF reader to use the webERP. With webERP, you can manage many things including, purchase orders, web store, manufacturing, sales, general ledger, and shipping. It is written in PHP and uses MariaDB as a database backend. This tutorial will show you how to install webERP with Apache and Let's Encrypt SSL on CentOS 8.
How to install HaxeFlixel on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install HaxeFlixel (Haxe, Haxelib, Visual Studio Code (and then connect HaxeFlixel to VS Code as an IDE)) on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Everything You Need to Know About Linux
Linux is a Unix-based operating system that was developed by Linus Torvalds and launched in September 1991. The profile of Linux has grown a great deal since its conception in the early 1990s, and now Linux is one of the largest open-source projects in the world.
What is Linux?
Linux is an operating system like Windows or Apple’s iOS. Just because you might not have heard the name Linux before, that does not necessarily mean that you haven’t used the system; Linux actually powers one of the most popular platforms currently in use today: Android.
To understand what Linux is, you first need to learn what an operating system is. An operating system is a powerful program that essentially controls and manages all of the other software and hardware on your computer, phone, tablet, or laptop. All your technological devices, from your PC to your smartwatch, will use an operating system.
Joshuto: Why Not Clone Ranger In Rust!
Everything needs a Rust clone, doesn't matter what it is and Ranger is the exactly the same. Today we're looking at Joshuto a terminal file manager, it's not my favourite but there's certainly a good base here for the future.
The Rust Programming Language Blog: Announcing Rust 1.52.1
The Rust team has prepared a new release, 1.52.1, working around a bug in incremental compilation which was made into a compiler error in 1.52.0. We recommend all Rust users, including those currently using stable versions prior to 1.52.0, upgrade to 1.52.1 or disable incremental compilation. Guidance on how to do so is available below.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.52.1 is as easy as:
rustup update stable
If you don't have it already, you can get rustup from the appropriate page on our website.
Rakudo Weekly News: 2021.19 Out Of Beta Pod
Alexandr Zahatski has released version 0.1.0 of Podlite, an editor for Pod6, the documentation slang of the Raku Programming Language. An associated blog post describes the features, one of which is export to PDF. A more interesting feature is support for different types of diagrams as described in Synopsis 26 (/r/rakulang comments).
People of WordPress: Fike Komala
WordPress is open source software, maintained by a global network of contributors. There are many examples of how WordPress has changed people’s lives for the better. In this monthly series, we share some of the amazing stories that are not as well known.
Creating content with WordPress and blogging helped Fike Komala, from Indonesia, build a career where she can work remotely from different locations in the world.
In 2020, Fike joined a US-based company that specializes in form building to work as a content marketer. Using her experience as a freelancer and later a full time employee, she encourage others, particularly women in Asia, to consider remote work as a career option. She is so impressed by remote working benefits, that she is now considering writing about it for a thesis for her Master’s Degree, which she started this year in Europe.
As a keen blogger, WordPress immediately impressed Fike. Her dad is a programmer, and he helped her create the first of many blogs at the early age of 10 years old. She had private and public blogs, and even an English language one to help her practice and learn better English skills.
LibreOffice Community Member Monday: Dante Doménech
I’m working on updating the suite’s formula editor to be fully compatible with MathML. This would increase the strength of our formula editor, by backing it with a solid standard.
Additionally, I’m working on adding support for Kahan summation, for handling sums in LibreOffice Calc. This would increase the accuracy of statistical operations – in particular sum, average, standard deviation …
-
Call for Nominees for Two Open Library Foundation Board Positions
The Open Library Foundation is accepting nominations to fill two Board of Directors seats. The Foundation is looking for proven leaders who support open source projects and open source software development and are interested in enabling discovery and research. Nominees are welcome either from within the Open Library Foundation community or the open source development community at large.
The Board of the Open Library Foundation sets the policies and strategic direction of the Foundation. Board members serve a three-year term and will be able to advocate on behalf of the Foundation. Board members also serve as active members of the Open Library Foundation's Roundtable which brings the Foundation's projects together for collaboration and decision making.
GIGABYTE GB-BMCE-4500C fanless mini PC features Celeron N4500 Jasper Lake processor
The mini PC will ship with 75x75mm and 100x100m VESA mounting brackets, and according to FanlessTech, will be sold barebone in a few weeks for 159 Euros, meaning you’d need to add the memory, storage, and operating system to get a complete system. The company expects the mini PC to be used for IoT applications, as a desktop computer, a 4K HTPC, a digital signage, and/or an entry-level system for education.
The all-new Hello World podcast for educators interested in computing and digital making
Apple sues Russia’s antimonopoly agency over $12 million fine
The American tech giant Apple has filed a lawsuit against Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS), challenging a $12 million fine.
Federal Court in Canada Rules that TV Boxes With KODI Aren’t Intrinsically Pirate Enablers
The Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta has ruled that TV boxes cannot be banned from being sold on Canada’s large retail shops on grounds of them being piracy-enablers because this concerns only a small portion. As such, the court dismissed Allarco’s request for a permanent injunction after determining that the plaintiff could not provide sufficient evidence that buyers of these boxes engaged in activities that constitute a violation of the Copyright Act. And finally, the court has found that none of the units sold by official retailers came pre-configured with pirate software.
The Right to Repair
Many electronics manufacturers are making it harder and harder for individuals and independent repairers to fix their broken kit. There are claims that programmed obsolescence is alive and well, with mobile phone batteries designed to wear out after just 400 charges. The manufacturers say it's for safety or security reasons, but it drives the consumer model of constant replacement and upgrades. But people are starting to fight back. Mark Miodownik talks to the fixers and repairers who are heading up the Right to Repair movement which is forcing governments to act and making sustainability and value for money part of the consumer equation. He goes online for help replacing his broken mobile phone screen and dead battery and finds out how easy it is to dare to repair.
Accidentally wiped an app's directory? Hey, just play the 'unscheduled maintenance' card. Now you're a hero
The oversized rear of Monday is obstructing our view of the receding weekend. Never mind, pour yourself a beverage, select a pastry and settle in for a morning with the Regomiser and another edition of Who, Me?
We skip back a few decades this week, to 1990 and the misadventures of "Terry", a student of computer science at a US state university.
To make ends meet, Terry had a side gig as IT support for the College of Law. "We were running a network copy of WordPerfect 5.0 on a Banyan VINES server running either Windows 3.0 or QEMM as appropriate for the application manager," he recalled.
Two names to conjure with. These days it is hard to remember the dominance of WordPerfect (now owned by Corel). While version 5.1 was arguably the pinnacle of the DOS incarnation of the product, 5.0 turned up in 1988 with all manner of enhancements, including improved graphics handling. Using it required commitment – no helpful menus for the faint-hearted here – but it did the job when it came to churning out documents.
8 Best Free and Open Source Graphical Email Clients
Email remains the killer information and communications technology. Email volume shows no sign of diminishing, despite the increasing popularity of collaborative messaging tools. There were over 4 billion email users in 2020. Messages are exchanged between hosts using the Simple Mail Transfer Protocol with software programs called mail transfer agents, and delivered to a mail store by programs called mail delivery agents, frequently referred to as email clients. Email clients offer a variety of features. Many email clients offer a slew of features, some stick with just the basics. At the end of the day, what is important is that you find an email client that offers what you need, it is reliable, and works well on your computer.
