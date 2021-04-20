Linux is a Unix-based operating system that was developed by Linus Torvalds and launched in September 1991. The profile of Linux has grown a great deal since its conception in the early 1990s, and now Linux is one of the largest open-source projects in the world.

What is Linux?

Linux is an operating system like Windows or Apple’s iOS. Just because you might not have heard the name Linux before, that does not necessarily mean that you haven’t used the system; Linux actually powers one of the most popular platforms currently in use today: Android.

To understand what Linux is, you first need to learn what an operating system is. An operating system is a powerful program that essentially controls and manages all of the other software and hardware on your computer, phone, tablet, or laptop. All your technological devices, from your PC to your smartwatch, will use an operating system.