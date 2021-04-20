Maui 1.2.2 Release

This version of Maui brings new features and bug fixes to Maui’s applications and the frameworks they rely on. The changes introduced in this release will make your experience with apps like the Index file manager, Vvave music player, and Nota text editor much more enjoyable and fun. Read on to find out how Maui’s software has improved and what new features to look out for...

Testing the latest Plasma and KF5 in Nitrux

Nitrux is a Linux distribution that offers a relatively up-to-date system, including, of course, the latest stable version of Plasma and the KDE Frameworks, which comes by default in the distribution. However, it’s also possible to further test the beta releases and even the Git builds, all thanks to the hard work of the KDE Neon developers. This is fantastic since we can enjoy all the new features that the KDE community is working on before they’re tagged as stable, for example, the floating dock feature in Latte Dock. In this tutorial, we’ll update our Plasma and KF5 Frameworks all the way to the Git builds. It goes without saying that you should only do this at your own risk. With that said, we’ll start by updating to dev/stable and then to dev/unstable.

Today in Techrights