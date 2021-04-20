Stable Kernels: 5.10.36 and 5.4.118
I'm announcing the release of the 5.10.36 kernel. All users of the 5.10 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.10.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.10.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-h
Also: Linux 5.4.118
Huawei Has Launched an ARM-Based Linux Laptop
Huawei's first ARM-based Linux laptop has been spotted online, but you may not be able to get your hands on it yet.
Android Leftovers
Maui 1.2.2 Release
This version of Maui brings new features and bug fixes to Maui’s applications and the frameworks they rely on. The changes introduced in this release will make your experience with apps like the Index file manager, Vvave music player, and Nota text editor much more enjoyable and fun. Read on to find out how Maui’s software has improved and what new features to look out for...
