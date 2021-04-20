Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

NVIDIA 460.80 Linux Driver Released

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 11th of May 2021 04:50:32 PM Filed under
Graphics/Benchmarks
  • NVIDIA 460.80 Linux Driver Released With New Laptop GPU Support, Bug Fixes

    With today NVIDIA announcing the GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPUs, they have issued the 460.80 Linux driver as their newest long-lived driver release.

    The NVIDIA 460.80 Linux driver adds support for the GeForce RTX 3050 / RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPUs along with the laptop GPUs of the T600, T1200, RTX A2000, RTX A3000, RTX A4000, and RTX A5000 GPUs. These additional laptop GPUs were already supported by the latest NVIDIA 465 series Linux driver but have now been brought back to the long-term 460 series driver branch.

  • NVIDIA released the stable Linux 460.80 driver following their new GPU releases

    Following on from the news earlier that NVIDIA has released the RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti for laptops, their new stable driver 460.80 is out for Linux.

    As always for NVIDIA, they push out a new driver right away to get Linux support for their GPUs hooked up day and date with the release.

»

More in Tux Machines

Stable Kernels: 5.10.36 and 5.4.118

I'm announcing the release of the 5.10.36 kernel.

All users of the 5.10 kernel series must upgrade.

The updated 5.10.y git tree can be found at:
	git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.10.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
	https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h
Read more Also: Linux 5.4.118

Huawei Has Launched an ARM-Based Linux Laptop

Huawei's first ARM-based Linux laptop has been spotted online, but you may not be able to get your hands on it yet. Read more

Android Leftovers

Maui 1.2.2 Release

This version of Maui brings new features and bug fixes to Maui’s applications and the frameworks they rely on. The changes introduced in this release will make your experience with apps like the Index file manager, Vvave music player, and Nota text editor much more enjoyable and fun. Read on to find out how Maui’s software has improved and what new features to look out for... Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6