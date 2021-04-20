NVIDIA 460.80 Linux Driver Released
-
NVIDIA 460.80 Linux Driver Released With New Laptop GPU Support, Bug Fixes
With today NVIDIA announcing the GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPUs, they have issued the 460.80 Linux driver as their newest long-lived driver release.
The NVIDIA 460.80 Linux driver adds support for the GeForce RTX 3050 / RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPUs along with the laptop GPUs of the T600, T1200, RTX A2000, RTX A3000, RTX A4000, and RTX A5000 GPUs. These additional laptop GPUs were already supported by the latest NVIDIA 465 series Linux driver but have now been brought back to the long-term 460 series driver branch.
-
NVIDIA released the stable Linux 460.80 driver following their new GPU releases
Following on from the news earlier that NVIDIA has released the RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti for laptops, their new stable driver 460.80 is out for Linux.
As always for NVIDIA, they push out a new driver right away to get Linux support for their GPUs hooked up day and date with the release.
-
