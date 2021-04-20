Games: Graphics, Steam, and Much More
Intel's Dedicated GPUs On Linux: Good News / Bad News
System76 engineer Jeremy Soller shares his opinion on Intel's upcoming dedicated graphics cards, and whether or not they'll have better Linux support than we see for AMD and Nvidia GPUs.
Podcast #14 with Luke Short: Steam on ChromeOS?
We have a new episode out, with Luke Short! The name may not be familiar to you (yet!). Luke is a former Red Hat employee and is currently employed at VMWare, specialized in cloud deployments (Kubernetes)… but in his private time he happens to really like Chromebooks and ChromeOS. He happened to write back in March on his blog a full article dedicated to the progress of several technologies that would make it possible at some point to run Steam directly on Chromebooks (x86 ones). We decided to talk to him to learn more about this topic, and what he thinks may be happening later in this year. By the way Steam running on ChromeOS is one of the major predictions we compiled for 2021 along with active folks on the Linux gaming scene.
Flowstone Saga is an upcoming JRPG-inspired adventure from the dev of Tangledeep
Set in the Tangledeep universe and featuring a unique puzzle-battle system, Impact Gameworks have now properly revealed their new JRPG-inspired adventure Flowstone Saga.
Technically, it was already revealed under the name of Puzzle Explorers: A Tangledeep Story but sadly they had a failed crowdfunding attempt for it. So they went back, continued expanding it and providing free Alpha builds to anyone from their official site. Now it's back, bigger and better under the name Flowstone Saga.
[...]
Given how beautifully Tangledeep worked on Linux, and Linux builds of this game have been available for a while - we expect it to do quite well overall for Linux fans.
Social deduction hacking game Untrusted has left Early Access to positive reviews
Inspired by the Werewolf/Mafia genre and similar games, Untrusted from developer evolvedlabs has now left Early Access and it seems it has done quite well.
"In Untrusted (or “Untrusted – Web of Cybercrime”), hackers from the fictional NETSEC group are tasked in hacking a specific server on a computer network. NETSEC members must use their skills and wits to outsmart the undercover AGENTs that will try each night to perform arrests or have other players become snitches for them."
Vircadia, the free and open source 3D virtual world is going to the web
Vircadia, the open source successor to the former High Fidelity VR project, a 3D virtual world for VR and desktops is now going to be coming to your web browser. The founder and project lead, Kalila Lakeworth, emailed in the very interesting news on how they've teamed up with the Linux Professional Institute to make this happen.
Check out Sonic Robo Blast 2, a 3D open-source Sonic the Hedgehog fangame built from Doom
A reader recently let us know of Sonic Robo Blast 2, a 3D free and open source sonic game built from the open source Doom Legacy game engine.
SRB2 is closely inspired by the original Sonic games from the Sega Genesis, and attempts to recreate the design in 3D. While SRB2 isn't fully completed, it already features tons of levels, enemies, speed, and quite a lot of the fun that the original Sonic games provided.
[...]
Check it out on the official site. Available for Linux on Flathub.
Liftoff: Micro Drones puts FPV drone flying into a miniature world
Love flying drones? LuGus Studios, developer of the highly rated Liftoff: FPV Drone Racing have announced Liftoff: Micro Drones as their next racing and drone flying sim. While Liftoff: FPV Drone Racing focused on big drones, Liftoff: FPV Drone Racing as the name suggest shrinks things down with any indoor area becoming an exciting aerial playground thanks to the focus on tiny drones.
[...]
Liftoff: Micro Drones is planned to be released in Early Access on Steam for Linux, macOS and Windows in late 2021.
Stable Kernels: 5.10.36 and 5.4.118
I'm announcing the release of the 5.10.36 kernel. All users of the 5.10 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.10.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.10.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.4.118
Huawei Has Launched an ARM-Based Linux Laptop
Huawei's first ARM-based Linux laptop has been spotted online, but you may not be able to get your hands on it yet.
Android Leftovers
Maui 1.2.2 Release
This version of Maui brings new features and bug fixes to Maui’s applications and the frameworks they rely on. The changes introduced in this release will make your experience with apps like the Index file manager, Vvave music player, and Nota text editor much more enjoyable and fun. Read on to find out how Maui’s software has improved and what new features to look out for...
