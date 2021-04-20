Language Selection

Axel – A Command-Line File Download Accelerator for Linux

GNU
Linux

If you are the kind of person who enjoys downloading and trying out several Linux distributions, we are sure you will welcome with open arms a download accelerator that talks the talk and walks the walk – one that does what its description says.

In this guide, we will introduce you to Axel, a lightweight wget clone that was no dependencies (other than gcc and makeutils).

Stable Kernels: 5.10.36 and 5.4.118

I'm announcing the release of the 5.10.36 kernel.

All users of the 5.10 kernel series must upgrade.

The updated 5.10.y git tree can be found at:
	git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.10.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
	https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h
Huawei Has Launched an ARM-Based Linux Laptop

Maui 1.2.2 Release

This version of Maui brings new features and bug fixes to Maui's applications and the frameworks they rely on. The changes introduced in this release will make your experience with apps like the Index file manager, Vvave music player, and Nota text editor much more enjoyable and fun.

