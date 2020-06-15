Last year Radeon Rays 4.0 brought Vulkan support while dropping OpenCL and at the same time no longer being open-source... This GPU-accelerated ray intersection library used by the likes of Radeon ProRender is out today with version 4.1 and now it's back to being open-source. Today with AMD's Radeon Rays 4.1 release they are celebrating that it's now "open source!" Though that's just for Radeon Rays 4 as mentioned with their prior release having gone closed-source compared to prior releases, but thankfully it's now returned to being open-source.

With Linux 5.13 AMD began enabling ASPM by default in the AMDGPU DRM driver for Navi 1x, Vega, and Polaris GPUs. Looking ahead to potentially 5.14, AMD appears to be ready to flip on this power-savings feature for the Radeon RX 6000 series (Navi 2x) along with older pre-Polaris GPUs too. PCI Express Active State Power Management (ASPM) has been a tricky situation on Linux especially for years. Due to quirky motherboards as well as some problematic PCIe cards, this feature while part of the PCI Express standard hasn't often been used by default due to various problems that can come up with quirky hardware as well as the latency when returning from the ASPM state. When working nominally, ASPM is designed to provide active-state link power management to cut power to the PCIe link when otherwise idle and can often deliver measurable power savings for laptops and desktops.

testssl.sh is a free and open-source, feature-rich command-line tool used for checking TLS/SSL encryption enabled services for supported ciphers, protocols, and some cryptographic flaws, on Linux/BSD servers. It can be run on macOS X and Windows using MSYS2 or Cygwin.

Security updates have been issued by Debian (hivex), Fedora (djvulibre and thunderbird), openSUSE (monitoring-plugins-smart and perl-Image-ExifTool), Oracle (kernel and kernel-container), Red Hat (kernel and kpatch-patch), SUSE (drbd-utils, java-11-openjdk, and python3), and Ubuntu (exiv2, firefox, libxstream-java, and pyyaml).

Linux No Longer Means Linux Microsoft launches new open-source project to bring Linux tool eBPF to Windows [Ed: Microsoft loves Linux... when it helps sell Windows or bring code to Windows] Microsoft has launched a new project which has the aim of bringing Linux kernel tool eBPF (Extended Berkeley Packet Filter) to Windows. The company insists that the move to get the technology working in Windows does not represent creating a fork of eBPF. Instead, it will use existing projects, including the IOVisor uBPF project and the PREVAIL verifier, to run eBPF programs and APIs on top of its own operating systems -- specifically Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016 or above.

Microsoft Bringing eBPF Support To Windows eBPF has been one of the greatest Linux kernel innovations of the past decade and now Microsoft has decided to bring this "revolutionary technology" to Windows Server and Windows 10.

Open Source API Gateway KrakenD Becomes Linux Foundation Project [Ed: Overt openwashing (mis)using the name "Linux"] The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced it is hosting the Lura Project, formerly the KrakenD open source project. Lura is a framework for building Application Programming Interfaces (API) Gateways that goes beyond simple reverse proxy, functioning as an aggregator for many microservices and is a declarative tool for creating endpoints.

Open source API gateway KrakenD lands at the Linux Foundation KrakenD will continue to exist as it is today, but it’s now donating its core framework/library to the Linux Foundation — what will be known as the Lura Project. Its core mission is to offer an “extendable, simple, and stateless high-performance API gateway framework,” either for on-premises or cloud deployments, according to Lombarte.

What’s up with… OneWeb, NGMN + Linux Foundation, Delta Fiber The Linux Foundation and the Next Generation Mobile Network Alliance (NGMN) are teaming up to collaborate on efforts related to “5G and beyond.” NGMN says its new strategy, which places “a particular focus on Mastering the Route to Disaggregation, Sustainability and Green Future Networks, as well as on 6G and the continuous support of 5G’s full implementation,” is “complementary to the efforts of the Linux Foundation’s LF Networking and LF Edge umbrella projects, as well as others like LF Energy operating within the telecom, IoT, and networking spaces.” The duo note in this announcement that particular areas of collaboration will likely include “sustainability, network automation and network autonomy based on Artificial Intelligence, security, edge cloud, virtualization, disaggregation, cloud native, and service-based architecture” and more. So, quite a lot to talk about then!

Linux to work with NGMN on priorities for 5G and 6G mobile [Ed: Very gross abuse of the term "End to End" and brand "Linux". Linux Foundation is, at this point, killing "Linux" as a brand by overusing it and rendering it rather meaningless.] The Next Generation Mobile Network Alliance (NGMN), which represents operators and vendors, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Linux Foundation for formal collaboration regarding end-to-end 5G and beyond. Anita Döhler (pictured), CEO of the NGMN Alliance, said: “open source is gaining increasing relevance for the strategic topics of our work programmes — such as mastering the route to disaggregation, green future networks and 6G. We are delighted to partner with the Linux Foundation to jointly drive our mission for the benefit of the global ecosystem.”