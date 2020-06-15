Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 11th of May 2021 05:15:14 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How To Completely Uninstall MySQL Server on Ubuntu - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to completely uninstall the MySQL server on Ubuntu. For those of you who didn’t know, MySQL is a relational database management system (RDBMS) that runs as a server providing multi-user access to a number of databases. The MySQL source code is freely available because it was originally developed as freeware. MySQL is written in C and C++ and is compatible with all major operating systems. MySQL can be used for a variety of applications but is most commonly found on Web servers.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step completely remove MySQL on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How To Install And Use Yarn Package Manager In Linux - OSTechNix

    This guide explains what is Yarn, how to install Yarn package manager in Linux and finally describes the basic usage of Yarn.

  • How To Install Nginx With Google PageSpeed Module on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial we will show you how to install Nginx with Google PageSpeed Module on Ubuntu 20.04, as well as some extra required by Nginx

  • How To Take Screenshots On A Chromebook [Tutorials For Chromebook] | Itsubuntu.com

    If you are new a Chromebook users then you might have confusion while using it but slowly you will get used to with your Chromebook. It will far easier for you if you get to know about the various Google Chromebook keyboard shortcuts.

    Today we will you show you the easy method to take full-screen or partial screenshots on Google Chromebook.

  • How to Enable/Disable Automatic Login in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

    It is common practice for users to have to provide authentication information in order to log on to a Linux system. This helps protect sensitive or personal files, emails, and other data that reside on your system from any physical intrusion. However, if your system is in an already secure location that is free from any privacy threat, you can save yourself the trouble of providing your user credentials every time you log in. In this article, we will show you two ways to enable/disable automatic login to your Ubuntu system...

  • How to Install FFMPEG 4.4 via PPA in Ubuntu 20.04, 18.04, & 21.04 | UbuntuHandbook

    FFmpeg 4.4 “Rao” now can be installed in all current Ubuntu releases easily via an Ubuntu PPA.

    FFmpeg is a free and open-source solution to record, convert and stream audio and video. The major 4.4 version was released almost a months ago with PGX decoder, AV1 encoding support SVT-AV1, AV1 decoder with hardware acceleration used only, AV1 VAAPI decoder, and so many other new features.

    Thanks to Rob Savoury, an Ubuntu PPA is available contains the packages for all current Ubuntu releases.

    Upgrading FFmpeg is not recommended for beginners unless you know what you’re going to do. It may cause dependency issue for some multi-media apps that depends on specified version of a media library.

  • How to Install Pop Shell Window Tiling Extension on Ubuntu 20.04

    Using your mouse to interact with more than two windows at a time or copy-paste code from your browser to editor can get tedious. This usually takes some time because you always need to minimize the first window in order to access another one. This is where a tiling window manager comes in.

    Pop!_OS shell is an auto-tiling window manager that was developed by the Pop!_OS dev team. It is a GNOME extension running on top of the GNOME shell. You can use it to position your windows and control the layouts in which you want your windows to be placed. This will definitely improve your workflow and save time.

  • How to Install Vagrant in Linux

    In this article, you will learn how to install Vagrant in Linux distributions using a standard repository with the help of a package manager.

  • How to enable port 587 (submission) in postfix

    Some internet access providers have port 25 disabled in their routers to prevent spam. If you run your own email server in a data center, you might have to enable the submission port (587) in postfix to be able to send emails from your local email client to your own mail server.

  • How to install zabbix agent and add hosts to Zabbix server on CENTOS 8 / RHEL 8 - Unixcop

    Zabbix Agent is a program that works on remote client machines, which need to be monitored by the Zabbix server.The agent gathers the data from the remote client machines and sends it to the zabbix server. All the remote client machines which are required to be monitored need zabbix agent installed on them.

  • Linux Essentials - Symbolic Links

    In this episode of Linux Essentials, we take a look at symbolic links, aka "symlinks" aka "soft links". In addition, a brief discussion on inodes is featured, as well as the difference between soft links and hard links.

  • [ Easy ] Cisco Webex Install On Ubuntu Linux - LateWeb.Info

    Cisco Webex is an American company that develops and sells web conferencing and videoconferencing applications. It was founded as WebEx in 1995 and taken over by Cisco Systems in 2007. Its headquarters are in Milpitas, California.[citation needed]

    Its software products include Webex Meetings, Webex Teams, Training Center, Event Center, Support Center, Sales Center, MeetMeNow, PCNow, Webex AIM Pro Business Edition, Webex WebOffice, and WebEx Connect. All Webex products are part of the Cisco Systems collaboration portfolio.

    In this tutorial we are going to install Cisco Webex in Ubuntu 21.04 Linux with the official .deb package provided by webex.

  • [ Easy ] Skype Install On Ubuntu Linux [Ed: Gives Microsoft a lot of control over one's PC]
  • YUM commands - Unixcop

    In this article, we will learn how to install, update, remove, find packages, manage packages and repositories on Linux systems using YUM (Yellowdog Updater Modified) tool developed by RedHat. The example commands shown in this article are practically tested on our CentOS 8.3 server, you can use these material for study purpose, certifications or just to explore ways to install new packages and keep your system up-to-date. The basic requirement of this article is, you must have a basic understanding of commands and a working Linux operating system, where you can explore and practice all the commands listed below.

  • Osysinfo: A Basic CLI Tool to See Your System Details on Linux

    Osysinfo is a CLI tool that aims to provide basic information within multiple areas of your system.

  • Easy guide to assign Static IP Address on CentOS / RHEL (7 & 8) - LinuxTechLab

    DHCP servers are used almost in all organizations or even in our home routers for assigning IP addresses to get access to the internet. Usually, when we enable our network interface on our CentOS 7 or 8 systems, an IP address is assigned automatically through that DHCP server & we have access to the internet or to our LAN network. But we might be required to assign static IP addresses in our CentOS 7 or 8 machines.

  • Build an API using Quarkus from the ground up

    Building a production-ready application has a ton of moving parts. Most of the time, developers create a new project using some sort of tool, like Maven archetypes, and then go from tutorial to tutorial piecing together everything that is needed for their application. This article tries to bring all the parts together and provide a single full reference to the work that needs to be done for a Quarkus application. You can find all the examples from this article on GitHub.

»

More in Tux Machines

Security and Proprietary Catastrophe

AMDGPU and AMD Source Code

  • AMDGPU Appears Ready To Flip On ASPM For More GPUs To Help With Power Savings

    With Linux 5.13 AMD began enabling ASPM by default in the AMDGPU DRM driver for Navi 1x, Vega, and Polaris GPUs. Looking ahead to potentially 5.14, AMD appears to be ready to flip on this power-savings feature for the Radeon RX 6000 series (Navi 2x) along with older pre-Polaris GPUs too.  PCI Express Active State Power Management (ASPM) has been a tricky situation on Linux especially for years. Due to quirky motherboards as well as some problematic PCIe cards, this feature while part of the PCI Express standard hasn't often been used by default due to various problems that can come up with quirky hardware as well as the latency when returning from the ASPM state. When working nominally, ASPM is designed to provide active-state link power management to cut power to the PCIe link when otherwise idle and can often deliver measurable power savings for laptops and desktops. 

  • AMD Publishes Radeon Rays 4.1 As Open-Source

    Last year Radeon Rays 4.0 brought Vulkan support while dropping OpenCL and at the same time no longer being open-source... This GPU-accelerated ray intersection library used by the likes of Radeon ProRender is out today with version 4.1 and now it's back to being open-source.  Today with AMD's Radeon Rays 4.1 release they are celebrating that it's now "open source!" Though that's just for Radeon Rays 4 as mentioned with their prior release having gone closed-source compared to prior releases, but thankfully it's now returned to being open-source. 

Linux No Longer Means Linux

  • Microsoft launches new open-source project to bring Linux tool eBPF to Windows [Ed: Microsoft loves Linux... when it helps sell Windows or bring code to Windows]

    Microsoft has launched a new project which has the aim of bringing Linux kernel tool eBPF (Extended Berkeley Packet Filter) to Windows. The company insists that the move to get the technology working in Windows does not represent creating a fork of eBPF. Instead, it will use existing projects, including the IOVisor uBPF project and the PREVAIL verifier, to run eBPF programs and APIs on top of its own operating systems -- specifically Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016 or above.

  • Microsoft Bringing eBPF Support To Windows

    eBPF has been one of the greatest Linux kernel innovations of the past decade and now Microsoft has decided to bring this "revolutionary technology" to Windows Server and Windows 10.

  • Open Source API Gateway KrakenD Becomes Linux Foundation Project [Ed: Overt openwashing (mis)using the name "Linux"]

    The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced it is hosting the Lura Project, formerly the KrakenD open source project. Lura is a framework for building Application Programming Interfaces (API) Gateways that goes beyond simple reverse proxy, functioning as an aggregator for many microservices and is a declarative tool for creating endpoints.

  • Open source API gateway KrakenD lands at the Linux Foundation

    KrakenD will continue to exist as it is today, but it’s now donating its core framework/library to the Linux Foundation — what will be known as the Lura Project. Its core mission is to offer an “extendable, simple, and stateless high-performance API gateway framework,” either for on-premises or cloud deployments, according to Lombarte.

  • What’s up with… OneWeb, NGMN + Linux Foundation, Delta Fiber

    The Linux Foundation and the Next Generation Mobile Network Alliance (NGMN) are teaming up to collaborate on efforts related to “5G and beyond.” NGMN says its new strategy, which places “a particular focus on Mastering the Route to Disaggregation, Sustainability and Green Future Networks, as well as on 6G and the continuous support of 5G’s full implementation,” is “complementary to the efforts of the Linux Foundation’s LF Networking and LF Edge umbrella projects, as well as others like LF Energy operating within the telecom, IoT, and networking spaces.” The duo note in this announcement that particular areas of collaboration will likely include “sustainability, network automation and network autonomy based on Artificial Intelligence, security, edge cloud, virtualization, disaggregation, cloud native, and service-based architecture” and more. So, quite a lot to talk about then!

  • Linux to work with NGMN on priorities for 5G and 6G mobile [Ed: Very gross abuse of the term "End to End" and brand "Linux". Linux Foundation is, at this point, killing "Linux" as a brand by overusing it and rendering it rather meaningless.]

    The Next Generation Mobile Network Alliance (NGMN), which represents operators and vendors, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Linux Foundation for formal collaboration regarding end-to-end 5G and beyond. Anita Döhler (pictured), CEO of the NGMN Alliance, said: “open source is gaining increasing relevance for the strategic topics of our work programmes — such as mastering the route to disaggregation, green future networks and 6G. We are delighted to partner with the Linux Foundation to jointly drive our mission for the benefit of the global ecosystem.”

Mainline Linux gains accelerated video decoding for Microchip's SAMA5D4

Lately at Collabora, we have been working on the next generation of video codec devices. Stateless hardware accelerators provide more control over the codec pipeline resulting in improved power savings among other benefits. One of these devices is the VeriSilicon's Hantro Codec. It is featured on a number of SoC from Rockchip to NXP's i.MX8 series. Recently one of our colleagues, Benjamin Gaignard, has been working on HEVC/H.265 support for the NXP's i.MX8 M I'm pleased to share that the Hantro V4L2 kernel module has gained support for another SoC, the Microchip SAMA5D4. The device features a single decode unit supporting MPEG2, VP8 and H.264 streams, alongside the built-in post-processing unit. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6