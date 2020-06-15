today's howtos
-
How To Completely Uninstall MySQL Server on Ubuntu - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to completely uninstall the MySQL server on Ubuntu. For those of you who didn’t know, MySQL is a relational database management system (RDBMS) that runs as a server providing multi-user access to a number of databases. The MySQL source code is freely available because it was originally developed as freeware. MySQL is written in C and C++ and is compatible with all major operating systems. MySQL can be used for a variety of applications but is most commonly found on Web servers.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step completely remove MySQL on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How To Install And Use Yarn Package Manager In Linux - OSTechNix
This guide explains what is Yarn, how to install Yarn package manager in Linux and finally describes the basic usage of Yarn.
-
How To Install Nginx With Google PageSpeed Module on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial we will show you how to install Nginx with Google PageSpeed Module on Ubuntu 20.04, as well as some extra required by Nginx
-
How To Take Screenshots On A Chromebook [Tutorials For Chromebook] | Itsubuntu.com
If you are new a Chromebook users then you might have confusion while using it but slowly you will get used to with your Chromebook. It will far easier for you if you get to know about the various Google Chromebook keyboard shortcuts.
Today we will you show you the easy method to take full-screen or partial screenshots on Google Chromebook.
-
How to Enable/Disable Automatic Login in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
It is common practice for users to have to provide authentication information in order to log on to a Linux system. This helps protect sensitive or personal files, emails, and other data that reside on your system from any physical intrusion. However, if your system is in an already secure location that is free from any privacy threat, you can save yourself the trouble of providing your user credentials every time you log in. In this article, we will show you two ways to enable/disable automatic login to your Ubuntu system...
-
How to Install FFMPEG 4.4 via PPA in Ubuntu 20.04, 18.04, & 21.04 | UbuntuHandbook
FFmpeg 4.4 “Rao” now can be installed in all current Ubuntu releases easily via an Ubuntu PPA.
FFmpeg is a free and open-source solution to record, convert and stream audio and video. The major 4.4 version was released almost a months ago with PGX decoder, AV1 encoding support SVT-AV1, AV1 decoder with hardware acceleration used only, AV1 VAAPI decoder, and so many other new features.
Thanks to Rob Savoury, an Ubuntu PPA is available contains the packages for all current Ubuntu releases.
Upgrading FFmpeg is not recommended for beginners unless you know what you’re going to do. It may cause dependency issue for some multi-media apps that depends on specified version of a media library.
-
How to Install Pop Shell Window Tiling Extension on Ubuntu 20.04
Using your mouse to interact with more than two windows at a time or copy-paste code from your browser to editor can get tedious. This usually takes some time because you always need to minimize the first window in order to access another one. This is where a tiling window manager comes in.
Pop!_OS shell is an auto-tiling window manager that was developed by the Pop!_OS dev team. It is a GNOME extension running on top of the GNOME shell. You can use it to position your windows and control the layouts in which you want your windows to be placed. This will definitely improve your workflow and save time.
-
How to Install Vagrant in Linux
In this article, you will learn how to install Vagrant in Linux distributions using a standard repository with the help of a package manager.
-
How to enable port 587 (submission) in postfix
Some internet access providers have port 25 disabled in their routers to prevent spam. If you run your own email server in a data center, you might have to enable the submission port (587) in postfix to be able to send emails from your local email client to your own mail server.
-
How to install zabbix agent and add hosts to Zabbix server on CENTOS 8 / RHEL 8 - Unixcop
Zabbix Agent is a program that works on remote client machines, which need to be monitored by the Zabbix server.The agent gathers the data from the remote client machines and sends it to the zabbix server. All the remote client machines which are required to be monitored need zabbix agent installed on them.
-
Linux Essentials - Symbolic Links
In this episode of Linux Essentials, we take a look at symbolic links, aka "symlinks" aka "soft links". In addition, a brief discussion on inodes is featured, as well as the difference between soft links and hard links.
-
[ Easy ] Cisco Webex Install On Ubuntu Linux - LateWeb.Info
Cisco Webex is an American company that develops and sells web conferencing and videoconferencing applications. It was founded as WebEx in 1995 and taken over by Cisco Systems in 2007. Its headquarters are in Milpitas, California.[citation needed]
Its software products include Webex Meetings, Webex Teams, Training Center, Event Center, Support Center, Sales Center, MeetMeNow, PCNow, Webex AIM Pro Business Edition, Webex WebOffice, and WebEx Connect. All Webex products are part of the Cisco Systems collaboration portfolio.
In this tutorial we are going to install Cisco Webex in Ubuntu 21.04 Linux with the official .deb package provided by webex.
-
[ Easy ] Skype Install On Ubuntu Linux [Ed: Gives Microsoft a lot of control over one's PC]
-
YUM commands - Unixcop
In this article, we will learn how to install, update, remove, find packages, manage packages and repositories on Linux systems using YUM (Yellowdog Updater Modified) tool developed by RedHat. The example commands shown in this article are practically tested on our CentOS 8.3 server, you can use these material for study purpose, certifications or just to explore ways to install new packages and keep your system up-to-date. The basic requirement of this article is, you must have a basic understanding of commands and a working Linux operating system, where you can explore and practice all the commands listed below.
-
Osysinfo: A Basic CLI Tool to See Your System Details on Linux
Osysinfo is a CLI tool that aims to provide basic information within multiple areas of your system.
-
Easy guide to assign Static IP Address on CentOS / RHEL (7 & 8) - LinuxTechLab
DHCP servers are used almost in all organizations or even in our home routers for assigning IP addresses to get access to the internet. Usually, when we enable our network interface on our CentOS 7 or 8 systems, an IP address is assigned automatically through that DHCP server & we have access to the internet or to our LAN network. But we might be required to assign static IP addresses in our CentOS 7 or 8 machines.
-
Build an API using Quarkus from the ground up
Building a production-ready application has a ton of moving parts. Most of the time, developers create a new project using some sort of tool, like Maven archetypes, and then go from tutorial to tutorial piecing together everything that is needed for their application. This article tries to bring all the parts together and provide a single full reference to the work that needs to be done for a Quarkus application. You can find all the examples from this article on GitHub.
-
Lately at Collabora, we have been working on the next generation of video codec devices. Stateless hardware accelerators provide more control over the codec pipeline resulting in improved power savings among other benefits. One of these devices is the VeriSilicon's Hantro Codec. It is featured on a number of SoC from Rockchip to NXP's i.MX8 series. Recently one of our colleagues, Benjamin Gaignard, has been working on HEVC/H.265 support for the NXP's i.MX8 M I'm pleased to share that the Hantro V4L2 kernel module has gained support for another SoC, the Microchip SAMA5D4. The device features a single decode unit supporting MPEG2, VP8 and H.264 streams, alongside the built-in post-processing unit.
