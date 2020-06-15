IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
-
Red Hat Talks About CentOS Past, Present, and Future | Data Center Knowledge
Making the case for CentOS Stream, Red Hat experts promise that the much more frequently released updates will be stable.
-
Putting parenting first: How Red Hatters have juggled work and family
"It was just a whirlwind," Caitlyn Speranza says, remembering her return to work at Red Hat after giving birth to daughter, Zelda. "We had picked out a daycare and put down deposits. We were ready. And then I got a call from my manager saying that everyone was going to work from home, and everything changed."
COVID-19 has impacted all of our lives, but as school work shifted to virtual and child care facilities closed, the transition has been keenly felt by parents. "I had to adjust to what had changed in my role while I was out, as well as figuring out how to be a first-time mother," Speranza says. "All I could think was: ‘How am I going to juggle all of this?'"
At first, it was just about getting through the day, but before long Speranza found it less difficult to manage with the support of her husband and her Red Hat team, with the more flexible environment Red Hat was offering. "Realizing that I can manage a full-time job and also raise my daughter has been the biggest win."
-
The machine learning life cycle, Part 1: Methods for understanding data - Red Hat Developer
I think of machine learning as tools and technologies that help us find meaning in data. In this article, we’ll look at how understanding data helps us build better models.
This is the first article in a series that covers a simple life cycle of a machine learning project. In future articles, you’ll learn how to build a machine learning model, implement hyperparameter tuning, and deploy a model as a REST service.
-
Digital transformation: How to accelerate with care
Certain aspects of digital transformation have been constants during the pandemic. For example, people and process trump technology. Forced experimentation moved projects ahead that had been stuck in the “maybe someday” file.
That said, organizations are still learning. They’re starting to consider how their digital transformation efforts might land post-pandemic. And they’re doubling down on cybersecurity as their digital assets become an increasingly important and threatened part of their businesses. How are CIOs and other leaders doing this? We heard instructive insights at two MIT Sloan CIO Symposium panel discussions in recent weeks.
-
Updated Chart for Fedora’s Organization [Ed: Fedora Council at the centre, controlled by IBM]
The “How is Fedora Organized?” page on Fedora docs has been updated with the org chart below. This chart shows governing bodies, teams, editions/spins, and initiatives. Is your Fedora thing missing? Feel free to open a ticket on the Fedora Mindshare Committee Pagure repo to ask for an update.
[...]
One of the first things I did when I became Fedora Community Action and Impact Coordinator (FCAIC) was to make a draft of an organizational chart for Fedora. I brought it to a Fedora Council face-to-face (when we used to have IRL face-to-faces!). It was met positively but with many questions. For example, what was going on with Ambassadors? What is CommOps now? Is the Websites team active? Should we design the chart to be how it is, or how we want it to be?
Without many solid answers to those questions, work life continued on and COVID happened. I was also swept up into a bunch of different projects like the updated Code of Conduct, community revamps, and figuring out how to organize virtual events for the Fedora community. I can happily say all of these things are well under way and I was able to swing back around to this project in April of 2021.
-
Kafka Monthly Digest – April 2021
This is the 39th edition of the Kafka Monthly Digest! In this edition, I’ll cover what happened in the Apache Kafka community in April 2021.
-
Think 2021 – The Developer Ecosystem and IBM are Building Together
As we’re hearing at Think 2021, we are at an inflection point for enterprise developers, with more responsibility shifting to you and your work as the critical success factor for hybrid cloud environments. You already face the dilemma of needing to create and deploy new features as quickly as possible while maintaining high availability and resiliency for existing applications, and those challenges will only increase as more critical workloads move to the cloud.
A recent IBM Institute for Business Value study found that a typical enterprise uses nearly 8 clouds from multiple vendors, and in the next three years, hybrid cloud adoption is expected to grow by 47%. The average organization will be using nearly 6 clouds. To help ease this transformation, my team’s goal is to help you build together: increasing capabilities for developers and lifting burdens that have previously hindered your innovation.
[...]
My biggest takeaways from Think 2021 are that in the era of hybrid cloud, investing in our skillsets and building together collaboratively are fundamental to our work. My role at IBM is to ensure we’re equipping you with the tools and capabilities to help you meet the increasing demands you face each day.
In addition to the resources I’ve mentioned here, I encourage you to visit IBM Developer to explore all the code, content, and community resources we offer. And if you’re interested in learning more about building together, check out IBM’s Hybrid Cloud Build team, which supports the migration and modernization of ecosystem partner products, services, and other offerings across open hybrid cloud environments.
-
Artificial Intelligence (AI) jobs: 3 in-demand skills
-
What is fog computing?
In the early days, computers were big and expensive. There were few users in the world, and they had to reserve time on a computer (and show up in person) to have their punchcards processed. Systems called mainframes made many innovations and enabled time-shared tasks on terminals (like desktop computers, but without their own CPU).
Skip forward to today, when powerful computation is as cheap as US$35 and no larger than a credit card. That doesn't even begin to cover all the little devices in modern life that gather and process data. Take a high-level view of this collection of computers, and you can imagine all of these devices outnumbering grains of sands or particles in a cloud.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 469 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security and Proprietary Catastrophe
AMDGPU and AMD Source Code
Linux No Longer Means Linux
Mainline Linux gains accelerated video decoding for Microchip's SAMA5D4
Lately at Collabora, we have been working on the next generation of video codec devices. Stateless hardware accelerators provide more control over the codec pipeline resulting in improved power savings among other benefits. One of these devices is the VeriSilicon's Hantro Codec. It is featured on a number of SoC from Rockchip to NXP's i.MX8 series. Recently one of our colleagues, Benjamin Gaignard, has been working on HEVC/H.265 support for the NXP's i.MX8 M I'm pleased to share that the Hantro V4L2 kernel module has gained support for another SoC, the Microchip SAMA5D4. The device features a single decode unit supporting MPEG2, VP8 and H.264 streams, alongside the built-in post-processing unit.
Recent comments
58 min 19 sec ago
1 hour 50 min ago
1 hour 51 min ago
1 hour 53 min ago
2 hours 11 min ago
2 hours 16 min ago
11 hours 54 sec ago
16 hours 5 min ago
16 hours 9 min ago
17 hours 52 min ago