IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 11th of May 2021 05:38:58 PM
Red Hat
  • Red Hat Talks About CentOS Past, Present, and Future | Data Center Knowledge

    Making the case for CentOS Stream, Red Hat experts promise that the much more frequently released updates will be stable.

  • Putting parenting first: How Red Hatters have juggled work and family

    "It was just a whirlwind," Caitlyn Speranza says, remembering her return to work at Red Hat after giving birth to daughter, Zelda. "We had picked out a daycare and put down deposits. We were ready. And then I got a call from my manager saying that everyone was going to work from home, and everything changed."

    COVID-19 has impacted all of our lives, but as school work shifted to virtual and child care facilities closed, the transition has been keenly felt by parents. "I had to adjust to what had changed in my role while I was out, as well as figuring out how to be a first-time mother," Speranza says. "All I could think was: ‘How am I going to juggle all of this?'"

    At first, it was just about getting through the day, but before long Speranza found it less difficult to manage with the support of her husband and her Red Hat team, with the more flexible environment Red Hat was offering. "Realizing that I can manage a full-time job and also raise my daughter has been the biggest win."

  • The machine learning life cycle, Part 1: Methods for understanding data - Red Hat Developer

    I think of machine learning as tools and technologies that help us find meaning in data. In this article, we’ll look at how understanding data helps us build better models.

    This is the first article in a series that covers a simple life cycle of a machine learning project. In future articles, you’ll learn how to build a machine learning model, implement hyperparameter tuning, and deploy a model as a REST service.

  • Digital transformation: How to accelerate with care

    Certain aspects of digital transformation have been constants during the pandemic. For example, people and process trump technology. Forced experimentation moved projects ahead that had been stuck in the “maybe someday” file.

    That said, organizations are still learning. They’re starting to consider how their digital transformation efforts might land post-pandemic. And they’re doubling down on cybersecurity as their digital assets become an increasingly important and threatened part of their businesses. How are CIOs and other leaders doing this? We heard instructive insights at two MIT Sloan CIO Symposium panel discussions in recent weeks.

  • Updated Chart for Fedora’s Organization [Ed: Fedora Council at the centre, controlled by IBM]

    The “How is Fedora Organized?” page on Fedora docs has been updated with the org chart below. This chart shows governing bodies, teams, editions/spins, and initiatives. Is your Fedora thing missing? Feel free to open a ticket on the Fedora Mindshare Committee Pagure repo to ask for an update.

    [...]

    One of the first things I did when I became Fedora Community Action and Impact Coordinator (FCAIC) was to make a draft of an organizational chart for Fedora. I brought it to a Fedora Council face-to-face (when we used to have IRL face-to-faces!). It was met positively but with many questions. For example, what was going on with Ambassadors? What is CommOps now? Is the Websites team active? Should we design the chart to be how it is, or how we want it to be?

    Without many solid answers to those questions, work life continued on and COVID happened. I was also swept up into a bunch of different projects like the updated Code of Conduct, community revamps, and figuring out how to organize virtual events for the Fedora community. I can happily say all of these things are well under way and I was able to swing back around to this project in April of 2021.

  • Kafka Monthly Digest – April 2021

    This is the 39th edition of the Kafka Monthly Digest! In this edition, I’ll cover what happened in the Apache Kafka community in April 2021.

  • Think 2021 – The Developer Ecosystem and IBM are Building Together

    As we’re hearing at Think 2021, we are at an inflection point for enterprise developers, with more responsibility shifting to you and your work as the critical success factor for hybrid cloud environments. You already face the dilemma of needing to create and deploy new features as quickly as possible while maintaining high availability and resiliency for existing applications, and those challenges will only increase as more critical workloads move to the cloud.

    A recent IBM Institute for Business Value study found that a typical enterprise uses nearly 8 clouds from multiple vendors, and in the next three years, hybrid cloud adoption is expected to grow by 47%. The average organization will be using nearly 6 clouds. To help ease this transformation, my team’s goal is to help you build together: increasing capabilities for developers and lifting burdens that have previously hindered your innovation.

    [...]

    My biggest takeaways from Think 2021 are that in the era of hybrid cloud, investing in our skillsets and building together collaboratively are fundamental to our work. My role at IBM is to ensure we’re equipping you with the tools and capabilities to help you meet the increasing demands you face each day.

    In addition to the resources I’ve mentioned here, I encourage you to visit IBM Developer to explore all the code, content, and community resources we offer. And if you’re interested in learning more about building together, check out IBM’s Hybrid Cloud Build team, which supports the migration and modernization of ecosystem partner products, services, and other offerings across open hybrid cloud environments.

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) jobs: 3 in-demand skills
  • What is fog computing?

    In the early days, computers were big and expensive. There were few users in the world, and they had to reserve time on a computer (and show up in person) to have their punchcards processed. Systems called mainframes made many innovations and enabled time-shared tasks on terminals (like desktop computers, but without their own CPU).

    Skip forward to today, when powerful computation is as cheap as US$35 and no larger than a credit card. That doesn't even begin to cover all the little devices in modern life that gather and process data. Take a high-level view of this collection of computers, and you can imagine all of these devices outnumbering grains of sands or particles in a cloud.

Security and Proprietary Catastrophe

AMDGPU and AMD Source Code

  • AMDGPU Appears Ready To Flip On ASPM For More GPUs To Help With Power Savings

    With Linux 5.13 AMD began enabling ASPM by default in the AMDGPU DRM driver for Navi 1x, Vega, and Polaris GPUs. Looking ahead to potentially 5.14, AMD appears to be ready to flip on this power-savings feature for the Radeon RX 6000 series (Navi 2x) along with older pre-Polaris GPUs too.  PCI Express Active State Power Management (ASPM) has been a tricky situation on Linux especially for years. Due to quirky motherboards as well as some problematic PCIe cards, this feature while part of the PCI Express standard hasn't often been used by default due to various problems that can come up with quirky hardware as well as the latency when returning from the ASPM state. When working nominally, ASPM is designed to provide active-state link power management to cut power to the PCIe link when otherwise idle and can often deliver measurable power savings for laptops and desktops. 

  • AMD Publishes Radeon Rays 4.1 As Open-Source

    Last year Radeon Rays 4.0 brought Vulkan support while dropping OpenCL and at the same time no longer being open-source... This GPU-accelerated ray intersection library used by the likes of Radeon ProRender is out today with version 4.1 and now it's back to being open-source.  Today with AMD's Radeon Rays 4.1 release they are celebrating that it's now "open source!" Though that's just for Radeon Rays 4 as mentioned with their prior release having gone closed-source compared to prior releases, but thankfully it's now returned to being open-source. 

Linux No Longer Means Linux

  • Microsoft launches new open-source project to bring Linux tool eBPF to Windows [Ed: Microsoft loves Linux... when it helps sell Windows or bring code to Windows]

    Microsoft has launched a new project which has the aim of bringing Linux kernel tool eBPF (Extended Berkeley Packet Filter) to Windows. The company insists that the move to get the technology working in Windows does not represent creating a fork of eBPF. Instead, it will use existing projects, including the IOVisor uBPF project and the PREVAIL verifier, to run eBPF programs and APIs on top of its own operating systems -- specifically Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016 or above.

  • Microsoft Bringing eBPF Support To Windows

    eBPF has been one of the greatest Linux kernel innovations of the past decade and now Microsoft has decided to bring this "revolutionary technology" to Windows Server and Windows 10.

  • Open Source API Gateway KrakenD Becomes Linux Foundation Project [Ed: Overt openwashing (mis)using the name "Linux"]

    The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced it is hosting the Lura Project, formerly the KrakenD open source project. Lura is a framework for building Application Programming Interfaces (API) Gateways that goes beyond simple reverse proxy, functioning as an aggregator for many microservices and is a declarative tool for creating endpoints.

  • Open source API gateway KrakenD lands at the Linux Foundation

    KrakenD will continue to exist as it is today, but it’s now donating its core framework/library to the Linux Foundation — what will be known as the Lura Project. Its core mission is to offer an “extendable, simple, and stateless high-performance API gateway framework,” either for on-premises or cloud deployments, according to Lombarte.

  • What’s up with… OneWeb, NGMN + Linux Foundation, Delta Fiber

    The Linux Foundation and the Next Generation Mobile Network Alliance (NGMN) are teaming up to collaborate on efforts related to “5G and beyond.” NGMN says its new strategy, which places “a particular focus on Mastering the Route to Disaggregation, Sustainability and Green Future Networks, as well as on 6G and the continuous support of 5G’s full implementation,” is “complementary to the efforts of the Linux Foundation’s LF Networking and LF Edge umbrella projects, as well as others like LF Energy operating within the telecom, IoT, and networking spaces.” The duo note in this announcement that particular areas of collaboration will likely include “sustainability, network automation and network autonomy based on Artificial Intelligence, security, edge cloud, virtualization, disaggregation, cloud native, and service-based architecture” and more. So, quite a lot to talk about then!

  • Linux to work with NGMN on priorities for 5G and 6G mobile [Ed: Very gross abuse of the term "End to End" and brand "Linux". Linux Foundation is, at this point, killing "Linux" as a brand by overusing it and rendering it rather meaningless.]

    The Next Generation Mobile Network Alliance (NGMN), which represents operators and vendors, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Linux Foundation for formal collaboration regarding end-to-end 5G and beyond. Anita Döhler (pictured), CEO of the NGMN Alliance, said: “open source is gaining increasing relevance for the strategic topics of our work programmes — such as mastering the route to disaggregation, green future networks and 6G. We are delighted to partner with the Linux Foundation to jointly drive our mission for the benefit of the global ecosystem.”

Mainline Linux gains accelerated video decoding for Microchip's SAMA5D4

Lately at Collabora, we have been working on the next generation of video codec devices. Stateless hardware accelerators provide more control over the codec pipeline resulting in improved power savings among other benefits. One of these devices is the VeriSilicon's Hantro Codec. It is featured on a number of SoC from Rockchip to NXP's i.MX8 series. Recently one of our colleagues, Benjamin Gaignard, has been working on HEVC/H.265 support for the NXP's i.MX8 M I'm pleased to share that the Hantro V4L2 kernel module has gained support for another SoC, the Microchip SAMA5D4. The device features a single decode unit supporting MPEG2, VP8 and H.264 streams, alongside the built-in post-processing unit. Read more

