today's howtos
-
Enrique Ocaña González: GStreamer WebKit debugging by instrumenting source code (3/3)
This is the last post on the instrumenting source code series. I hope you to find the tricks below as useful as the previous ones.
In this post I show some more useful debugging tricks. Don’t forget to have a look at the other posts of the series:
-
Brendan Gregg: Poor Disk Performance
People often tell me they don't understand performance tool output because they can't tell what's "good" or "bad." It can be hard as performance is subjective. What's good for one user may be bad for another. There are also cases where I can't tell either: The tools only provide clues for further analysis.
-
[Solved] system-config-firewall: command not found
When you get the error message "system-config-firewall: command not found" on your CentOS Server while trying to configure the firewall on the shell, then the text interface version of the firewall configuration utility is missing.
-
Use the Alpine email client in your Linux terminal | Opensource.com
Email is an important communications medium and will remain so for the foreseeable future. I have used many different email clients over the last 30 years, and Thunderbird is what I have used the most in recent years. It is an excellent and functional desktop application that provides all the features that most people need—including me.
One of the things that makes a good system administrator is curiosity—and I have more than my share. Over the last few months, I have become dissatisfied with Thunderbird—not because of anything particularly wrong with it. Rather, after many years, I grew tired of it. I was curious about whether I could find an email client to provide a better (or at least different) experience than Thunderbird and be at least as efficient.
-
scan multiple log subdirectories for the latest log files and tail them
-
Finding the right cost for bcrypt/pbkdf2
Foreman uses bcrypt with variable cost as the default password hashing approach, but I learned that bcrypt is not approved for passwords by NIST the other day. Before finishing my patch, I wanted to see what are the sane iteration counts for PBKDF2-HMAC-SHA algorithm which is approved by NIST. Here are results to give you rough estimation from my Intel NUC i3 8th gen running i3-8109U, a CPU from 2018...
-
Security and Proprietary Catastrophe
AMDGPU and AMD Source Code
Linux No Longer Means Linux
Mainline Linux gains accelerated video decoding for Microchip's SAMA5D4
Lately at Collabora, we have been working on the next generation of video codec devices. Stateless hardware accelerators provide more control over the codec pipeline resulting in improved power savings among other benefits. One of these devices is the VeriSilicon's Hantro Codec. It is featured on a number of SoC from Rockchip to NXP's i.MX8 series. Recently one of our colleagues, Benjamin Gaignard, has been working on HEVC/H.265 support for the NXP's i.MX8 M I'm pleased to share that the Hantro V4L2 kernel module has gained support for another SoC, the Microchip SAMA5D4. The device features a single decode unit supporting MPEG2, VP8 and H.264 streams, alongside the built-in post-processing unit.
