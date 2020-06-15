Kodi 19.1 Matrix software update brings Xbox support and more
Kodi formerly XBMC the free and open-source media player software application developed by the XBMC Foundation, a non-profit technology consortium, has this week released a new update in the form of the Kodi 19.1 Matrix providing a wealth of bug fixes, tweaks and enhancements to the software. Kodi is available for a wide variety of different operating systems and hardware platforms and comes with a 10-foot user interface for use with large screen televisions and the like.
Thanks to its open source and cross-platform design, with its core code written in C++, modified versions of Kodi-XBMC together with a JeOS have been used as a software appliance suite or software framework in a variety of devices including smart TVs, set-top boxes, digital signage, hotel television systems, network connected media players and embedded systems based on arm platforms such as the Raspberry Pi and similar.
