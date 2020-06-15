Kodi 19.1 Matrix software update brings Xbox support and more
Kodi formerly XBMC the free and open-source media player software application developed by the XBMC Foundation, a non-profit technology consortium, has this week released a new update in the form of the Kodi 19.1 Matrix providing a wealth of bug fixes, tweaks and enhancements to the software. Kodi is available for a wide variety of different operating systems and hardware platforms and comes with a 10-foot user interface for use with large screen televisions and the like.
Thanks to its open source and cross-platform design, with its core code written in C++, modified versions of Kodi-XBMC together with a JeOS have been used as a software appliance suite or software framework in a variety of devices including smart TVs, set-top boxes, digital signage, hotel television systems, network connected media players and embedded systems based on arm platforms such as the Raspberry Pi and similar.
Open Hardware and More: Arduino and 'SystemReady'
Many of us have probably come across a View-Master reel at one point or another. They are those little disks that contain pairs of images for viewing through a special headset. When illuminated through the back, images can spring to life with both vivid colors and even captions, akin to an early VR headset. However, the format is now dead, and converting these images to a digital format presents a fairly large challenge, which is why W. Jason Atlice wanted to build a machine for just this task.
NFC (Near-Field Communication) technology is generally used for identification, because NFC tags can carry a substantial amount of data, like a unique identifier or a text file, without a battery. But NFC readers are capable of reading tags quite quickly, which is a feature that is largely ignored. NFCSense, created by Rong-Hao Liang and Zengrong Guo, takes advantage of that read speed to measure the movement of objects.
NFCSense only requires a computer, an Arduino Uno board, a cheap RC522-based NFC/RFID reader, and a few NFC tags. It works a lot like a Hall effect sensor by detecting the presence of an NFC tag and using that to calculate the motion of an object. For example, if you attach an NFC tag to the wheel of a bicycle, you can calculate the bicycle’s movement speed by counting how much time passes between moments that the tag is detectable.
Arm SystemReady is a set of standards and a compliance certification program that ensures systems just work with generic, off-the-shelf operating systems straight out of the box like you would install a Linux distribution on a x86 desktop PC.
Free Software Leftovers
Here’s our first update on how the work for Krita 5 is going!We’re bringing you these updates to show what’s going on in Krita and why it’s a good idea to join Krita development fund! But first a short video by Ramon Miranda showing one the new features in Krita 5: the painting recorder. The painting recorder was created by Shi Yan and improved by Dmitry Utkin. Eoin O’Neill is sponsored to improve the interaction with ffmpeg. Also, looks at the nice new icons created by Timothee Giet!
Google Cloud and game publisher 2K have announced Open Saves, an open source, cloud-native storage interface for video game developers.
We merged our 0.52 branch and tagged the 0.52 release. Unvanquished 0.52 Beta will be released on 14th of May, this Friday. The countdown is ticking! While we are packaging the game and reaching out to server owners to update their servers to be ready on that day, we announce the Dæmon engine.
Note: this is a raw engine, the software component executing the game code in a virtual machine and rendering the game while dealing with input and network. This is a component of an open source ecosystem but not an integrated editing platform like Godot.
The Daemon engine that has been in development for many years as part of the Unvanquished open-source game project released their long-awaited 0.52 beta ahead of the game's next beta later in the week. Daemon was originally based on the open-source id Tech 3 game engine but in 2021 continues pushing ahead working on features like WebAssembly support and renderer enhancements.
Daemon Engine 0.52 Beta represents the latest work on this open-source game engine and one of the few serious remaining contenders trying to advance the id Tech 3 open-source code two decades later.
Do you know a person, project or organisation doing great work in open tech in the UK? We want to hear about it. We are looking for nominations for people and projects working on open source software, hardware and data. We are looking for companies or orgnisations working in fintech with open, helping achieve the objectives of any of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Nominations are open for projects, organisations and individuals that demonstrate outstanding contribution and impact for the Diversity and Inclusion ecosystem. This includes solving unique challenges, emphasis transparency of opportunities, mentorship, coaching and nurturing the creation of diverse, inclusive and neurodiverse communities. And individuals who you admire either under 25 or of any age.
We have a new stable release today. If you build Tor from source, you can download the source code for Tor 0.4.5.8 on the download page. Packages should be available within the next several weeks, with a new Tor Browser likely next week.
Tor 0.4.5.8 fixes several bugs in earlier version, backporting fixes from the 0.4.6.x series.
There's a new release candidate available for download. If you build Tor from source, you can download the source code for Tor 0.4.6.3-rc from the download page on the website. Packages should be available over the coming weeks, with a new Tor Browser release likely next week.
Tor 0.4.6.3-rc is the first release candidate in its series. It fixes a few small bugs from previous versions, and adds a better error message when trying to use (no longer supported) v2 onion services.
If you're working on a cloud environment that requires the Continuous Integration (CI) process from CI/CD, you need to consider how to store and manage the built packages. What do I mean by packages? These packages can be archive files like WAR or EAR files for Java, but they can also be containerized images that include the compiled sources combined with a programming run time. They might also be base images like NodeJS, CentOS, RHEL, Windows, Python, etc. If you want to store and manage container images, you need to have a container image registry that is easy to operate yet flexible, powerful, and secure enough to meet the industry standard.
A cloud environment that requires the Continuous Integration (CI) process from CI/CD, might leave you wondering how to store and manage the built packages. Container images can be a challenge to organize but I hope you can see now that Quay provides several functionality levels and options for you and your environment.
today's howtos
This is the last post on the instrumenting source code series. I hope you to find the tricks below as useful as the previous ones.
In this post I show some more useful debugging tricks. Don’t forget to have a look at the other posts of the series:
People often tell me they don't understand performance tool output because they can't tell what's "good" or "bad." It can be hard as performance is subjective. What's good for one user may be bad for another. There are also cases where I can't tell either: The tools only provide clues for further analysis.
When you get the error message "system-config-firewall: command not found" on your CentOS Server while trying to configure the firewall on the shell, then the text interface version of the firewall configuration utility is missing.
Email is an important communications medium and will remain so for the foreseeable future. I have used many different email clients over the last 30 years, and Thunderbird is what I have used the most in recent years. It is an excellent and functional desktop application that provides all the features that most people need—including me.
One of the things that makes a good system administrator is curiosity—and I have more than my share. Over the last few months, I have become dissatisfied with Thunderbird—not because of anything particularly wrong with it. Rather, after many years, I grew tired of it. I was curious about whether I could find an email client to provide a better (or at least different) experience than Thunderbird and be at least as efficient.
Foreman uses bcrypt with variable cost as the default password hashing approach, but I learned that bcrypt is not approved for passwords by NIST the other day. Before finishing my patch, I wanted to see what are the sane iteration counts for PBKDF2-HMAC-SHA algorithm which is approved by NIST. Here are results to give you rough estimation from my Intel NUC i3 8th gen running i3-8109U, a CPU from 2018...
