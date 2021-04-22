Language Selection

Tuesday 11th of May 2021
Hardware

  • Automotive – A bumpy ride ahead.

    Automotive is going through one of the biggest transformations among all industries. Since its inception, for decades, it focused on hardware and horsepower. Now, the entire sector needs to reconsider the supply chain ties, the relationships with customers and the way vehicles are being produced. Not too dissimilar to what we witnessed with mobile telephony moving from handset form-factors to user interfaces, the battleground in automotive is becoming defined by software.

  • Embedded MXM modules are first to load Nvidia Turing GPUs

    Adlink announced the first MXM 3.1 modules with Nvidia Turing GPUs, ranging from the Quadro T1000 to the RTX5000. Aimed at edge AI applications, the modules are only a fifth the size of a PCIe card.

    Adlink announced three PCIe graphics expansion modules that adopt the compact, PCIe x16-enabled MXM 3.1 form-factor: the EGX-MXM-T1000 with Nvidia’s Quadro Embedded T1000, the EGX-MXM-RTX3000 with the Quadro Embedded RTX3000, and the EGX-MXM-RTX5000 with the Quadro Embedded RTX5000. The Nvidia collaboration represents the first time such high-level graphics have been available on MXM (Mobile PCI Express Module).

    Linux and Windows drivers are available.

  • MontaVista Launches a Migration-Free Support Program for Yocto Baselines

    MontaVista® Software, LLC, a leader in commercial Embedded Linux® products and services, today announced the availability of "MVShield for Yocto," a professional services offering to support customer's Linux distribution created with Yocto Project software, giving access to industry-leading support and maintenance services without any migration effort to commercial Linux baselines. MontaVista will maintain and support the customer's specific Yocto Project created Linux distribution.

  • This pendulum POV clock uses a Nixie tube to plot the time as it swings | Arduino Blog

    Clock pendulums are generally mechanical devices that time each second as it ticks away, but do little else. Jason Oeve’s concept, however, places the face itself – a single IN-12B Nixie tube – onto its large wooden pendulum. As it swings back and forth, four digits are progressively displayed on the tube for a unique timepiece.

    An Arduino Nano is the brains of the operation, along with an RTC module and an accelerometer that senses the pendulum’s position. When it’s straight up and down, an electromagnetic coil gives it a boost, keeping it ticking along “forever.”

  • What is the OSI model?

    Today I tweeted something about how the OSI model doesn’t correspond well to the reality of how TCP/IP works and it made me think – what is the OSI model, exactly?

  • How to set up an MP4 video player on Ubuntu

    Are you new to Ubuntu? Trying to figure out how to play an MP4 video on your Ubuntu desktop but don’t know what video player to use or how to do it? We can help! Follow along as we show you how to set up an MP4 video player on Ubuntu!

  • How to Fix Bluetooth Connectivity Issues in Ubuntu Linux

    Although Ubuntu Linux is a stable and robust operating system, sometimes Bluetooth connections with external devices do not work properly. If you have been using Bluetooth devices on your computer, you might have noticed that you need to reconnect your Bluetooth devices whenever the computer wakes up from sleep or hibernation. And that's just one problem to speak of. This guide will show you how to fix common Bluetooth connectivity issues on Ubuntu Linux so that you do not have to reconnect Bluetooth devices whenever you want to work on your PC.

  • How To Use Nmap - A Comprehensive Guide: Basics To Advanced

    Nmap is a free and open-source network discovery and security audit tool. Nmap stands for “Network Mapper“. Whether you are a network engineer or a penetration tester, Nmap is one of the most important tools in your arsenal.

Guest Post: In Linux smartphones we trust

What would have been inconceivable just a few years ago is now a reality – there are two mainline Linux phones on the market. The PinePhone from Pine64 and Librem 5 from Purism don’t use old and SoC-specific Android kernels, nor do they rely on binary blobs to enable core device functionality. While PINE64 and Purism may have been the first to the market with their respective devices, I have reasons to believe they won’t be the last. Interest in these devices is steadily growing and people outside the Linux community are now taking notice. To me it looks like something more than a temporary fad – I don’t want to jinx it, but I think Linux smartphones are here to stay. Read more

NomadBSD 130R-20210508 is now available!

We are pleased to present the release of NomadBSD 130R-20210508. Read more

Security: Istio Bugfixes and More

  • ISTIO-SECURITY-2021-006

    Istio contains a remotely exploitable vulnerability where an external client can access unexpected services in the cluster, bypassing authorization checks, when a gateway is configured with AUTO_PASSTHROUGH routing configuration.

  • ISTIO-SECURITY-2021-005

    Istio contains a remotely exploitable vulnerability where an HTTP request path with multiple slashes or escaped slash characters (%2F or %5C) could potentially bypass an Istio authorization policy when path based authorization rules are used. Related Envoy CVE: CVE-2021-29492.

  • Announcing Istio 1.9.5

    This release fixes the security vulnerabilities described in our May 11th posts, ISTIO-SECURITY-2021-005 and ISTIO-SECURITY-2021-006.

  • Announcing Istio 1.8.6

    This release fixes the security vulnerabilities described in our May 11th posts, ISTIO-SECURITY-2021-005 and ISTIO-SECURITY-2021-006.

  • Six cyber security tips to keep your workspace safe [Ed: Neglects to say you should reject proprietary software, lots of which contains back doors]

    It’s not a secret to anyone that maleficent software is very prevalent across the Internet these days, and navigating with your guard down is cyber suicide. Although there may not be such a thing as 100% protection, there are plenty of useful measures you can take to reduce the risk of getting your computer hacked.

  • The 13 Most Essential Books for Data Protection Officers [Ed: How many of these "Officers" are themselves tech-savvy and not just imposers and posers?]

    Data protection is a broad field encompassing backup and disaster recovery, data storage, business continuity, cybersecurity, endpoint management, data privacy, and data loss prevention. Data protection software becomes more crucial as the amount of data an enterprise creates and stores continues to grow at ever-increasing rates. This makes the role of a data protection officer essential in today’s technological landscape. There are plenty of free resources available online (such as Solutions Review’s Data Protection Buyer’s Guide, Backup and Disaster Recovery Guide, DRaaS Buyer’s Guide, Data Protection Vendor Comparison Map, and best practices section), but sometimes it’s best to do things the old-fashioned way. There are few resources that can match the in-depth, comprehensive detail of a book targeted specifically at data protection officers.

