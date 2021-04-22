Hardware: Automotive, Embeeded, and Arduino
Automotive – A bumpy ride ahead.
Automotive is going through one of the biggest transformations among all industries. Since its inception, for decades, it focused on hardware and horsepower. Now, the entire sector needs to reconsider the supply chain ties, the relationships with customers and the way vehicles are being produced. Not too dissimilar to what we witnessed with mobile telephony moving from handset form-factors to user interfaces, the battleground in automotive is becoming defined by software.
Embedded MXM modules are first to load Nvidia Turing GPUs
Adlink announced the first MXM 3.1 modules with Nvidia Turing GPUs, ranging from the Quadro T1000 to the RTX5000. Aimed at edge AI applications, the modules are only a fifth the size of a PCIe card.
Adlink announced three PCIe graphics expansion modules that adopt the compact, PCIe x16-enabled MXM 3.1 form-factor: the EGX-MXM-T1000 with Nvidia’s Quadro Embedded T1000, the EGX-MXM-RTX3000 with the Quadro Embedded RTX3000, and the EGX-MXM-RTX5000 with the Quadro Embedded RTX5000. The Nvidia collaboration represents the first time such high-level graphics have been available on MXM (Mobile PCI Express Module).
Linux and Windows drivers are available.
MontaVista Launches a Migration-Free Support Program for Yocto Baselines
MontaVista® Software, LLC, a leader in commercial Embedded Linux® products and services, today announced the availability of "MVShield for Yocto," a professional services offering to support customer's Linux distribution created with Yocto Project software, giving access to industry-leading support and maintenance services without any migration effort to commercial Linux baselines. MontaVista will maintain and support the customer's specific Yocto Project created Linux distribution.
This pendulum POV clock uses a Nixie tube to plot the time as it swings | Arduino Blog
Clock pendulums are generally mechanical devices that time each second as it ticks away, but do little else. Jason Oeve’s concept, however, places the face itself – a single IN-12B Nixie tube – onto its large wooden pendulum. As it swings back and forth, four digits are progressively displayed on the tube for a unique timepiece.
An Arduino Nano is the brains of the operation, along with an RTC module and an accelerometer that senses the pendulum’s position. When it’s straight up and down, an electromagnetic coil gives it a boost, keeping it ticking along “forever.”
