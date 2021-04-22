Language Selection

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 11th of May 2021 11:57:49 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to generate and backup a gpg keypair on Linux

    Gnu Privacy Guard (gpg) is the Gnu project free and open source implementation of the OpenGPG standard. The gpg encryption system is called “asymmetric” and it is based on public key encryption: we encrypt a document with the public key of a recipient which will be the only one able to decrypt it, since it owns the private key associated with it. Gpg allows us also to sign documents using our private key and let others verify such signature with our public key. In this tutorial we will see how to generate and create a backup of a gpg keypair.

  • How to run a NYM mixnode · Pablo Iranzo Gómez's blog

    Some time ago I’ve started running a NYM mixnode. NYM is a project that targets improving privacy by decomposing network packages from different hosts, so that origin and target cannot be traced.

  • How to run a NYM Validator · Pablo Iranzo Gómez's blog

    As said in the article about mixnodes, NYM is a technology aiming for providing privacy for the communications.

    Apart of the mixnodes, other key piece in the infrastructure are the validators.

    As said, the project uses Open Source technology to run, and they have a nice docs with details on how to run a node at https://nymtech.net/docs/, and the one relevant for mixnodes at https://nymtech.net/docs/run-nym-nodes/validators/.

    In this case, we can follow the instructions for compiling, but I faced some issues (compiling went fine, but initial sync failed), so in this case, we will use the pre-compiled version provided with the 0.10.0 release.

  • How to check if a system is virtual · Pablo Iranzo Gómez's blog

    I was improving a playbook in Ansible and wanted to find a way to find if a system was virtual or not to decide about some tunning like setting tuned-adm profile virtual-guest or disable the power off when the lid is closed.

  • How to install Krita on Deepin 20.2

    Today we are going to look at how to install the latest version of Krita on Deepin 20.2. As seen in the video, a person updates the repositories of our system, install flaptak, add the flathub repository, install Flowblad, and then reboot your computer. Enjoy!

  • How to cast video from Android to Linux | FOSS Linux

    There are many apps and tools out there that will help you cast your Android screen to your Linux PC. However, the main problem is that it only mirrors what’s on the screen and not the audio. This can be an issue if you are trying to cast video from Android, which requires you to forward both video and audio.

    Also, the tools that do let you effectively cast video (including its audio) from your Android device to your Linux PC either require a rooted Android phone or suffers from latency issues. And if not that, then it’s a premium tool and requires you to pay money.

    But it’s Linux we are talking about! Ain’t there a free and open-source tool that will help us cast video and forward audio from Android to Linux?

»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

  • What is the OSI model?

    Today I tweeted something about how the OSI model doesn’t correspond well to the reality of how TCP/IP works and it made me think – what is the OSI model, exactly?

  • How to set up an MP4 video player on Ubuntu

    Are you new to Ubuntu? Trying to figure out how to play an MP4 video on your Ubuntu desktop but don’t know what video player to use or how to do it? We can help! Follow along as we show you how to set up an MP4 video player on Ubuntu!

  • How to Fix Bluetooth Connectivity Issues in Ubuntu Linux

    Although Ubuntu Linux is a stable and robust operating system, sometimes Bluetooth connections with external devices do not work properly. If you have been using Bluetooth devices on your computer, you might have noticed that you need to reconnect your Bluetooth devices whenever the computer wakes up from sleep or hibernation. And that's just one problem to speak of. This guide will show you how to fix common Bluetooth connectivity issues on Ubuntu Linux so that you do not have to reconnect Bluetooth devices whenever you want to work on your PC.

  • How To Use Nmap - A Comprehensive Guide: Basics To Advanced

    Nmap is a free and open-source network discovery and security audit tool. Nmap stands for “Network Mapper“. Whether you are a network engineer or a penetration tester, Nmap is one of the most important tools in your arsenal.

Guest Post: In Linux smartphones we trust

What would have been inconceivable just a few years ago is now a reality – there are two mainline Linux phones on the market. The PinePhone from Pine64 and Librem 5 from Purism don’t use old and SoC-specific Android kernels, nor do they rely on binary blobs to enable core device functionality. While PINE64 and Purism may have been the first to the market with their respective devices, I have reasons to believe they won’t be the last. Interest in these devices is steadily growing and people outside the Linux community are now taking notice. To me it looks like something more than a temporary fad – I don’t want to jinx it, but I think Linux smartphones are here to stay. Read more

NomadBSD 130R-20210508 is now available!

We are pleased to present the release of NomadBSD 130R-20210508. Read more

Security: Istio Bugfixes and More

  • ISTIO-SECURITY-2021-006

    Istio contains a remotely exploitable vulnerability where an external client can access unexpected services in the cluster, bypassing authorization checks, when a gateway is configured with AUTO_PASSTHROUGH routing configuration.

  • ISTIO-SECURITY-2021-005

    Istio contains a remotely exploitable vulnerability where an HTTP request path with multiple slashes or escaped slash characters (%2F or %5C) could potentially bypass an Istio authorization policy when path based authorization rules are used. Related Envoy CVE: CVE-2021-29492.

  • Announcing Istio 1.9.5

    This release fixes the security vulnerabilities described in our May 11th posts, ISTIO-SECURITY-2021-005 and ISTIO-SECURITY-2021-006.

  • Announcing Istio 1.8.6

    This release fixes the security vulnerabilities described in our May 11th posts, ISTIO-SECURITY-2021-005 and ISTIO-SECURITY-2021-006.

  • Six cyber security tips to keep your workspace safe [Ed: Neglects to say you should reject proprietary software, lots of which contains back doors]

    It’s not a secret to anyone that maleficent software is very prevalent across the Internet these days, and navigating with your guard down is cyber suicide. Although there may not be such a thing as 100% protection, there are plenty of useful measures you can take to reduce the risk of getting your computer hacked.

  • The 13 Most Essential Books for Data Protection Officers [Ed: How many of these "Officers" are themselves tech-savvy and not just imposers and posers?]

    Data protection is a broad field encompassing backup and disaster recovery, data storage, business continuity, cybersecurity, endpoint management, data privacy, and data loss prevention. Data protection software becomes more crucial as the amount of data an enterprise creates and stores continues to grow at ever-increasing rates. This makes the role of a data protection officer essential in today’s technological landscape. There are plenty of free resources available online (such as Solutions Review’s Data Protection Buyer’s Guide, Backup and Disaster Recovery Guide, DRaaS Buyer’s Guide, Data Protection Vendor Comparison Map, and best practices section), but sometimes it’s best to do things the old-fashioned way. There are few resources that can match the in-depth, comprehensive detail of a book targeted specifically at data protection officers.

