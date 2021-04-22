today's howtos
-
How to generate and backup a gpg keypair on Linux
Gnu Privacy Guard (gpg) is the Gnu project free and open source implementation of the OpenGPG standard. The gpg encryption system is called “asymmetric” and it is based on public key encryption: we encrypt a document with the public key of a recipient which will be the only one able to decrypt it, since it owns the private key associated with it. Gpg allows us also to sign documents using our private key and let others verify such signature with our public key. In this tutorial we will see how to generate and create a backup of a gpg keypair.
-
How to run a NYM mixnode · Pablo Iranzo Gómez's blog
Some time ago I’ve started running a NYM mixnode. NYM is a project that targets improving privacy by decomposing network packages from different hosts, so that origin and target cannot be traced.
-
How to run a NYM Validator · Pablo Iranzo Gómez's blog
As said in the article about mixnodes, NYM is a technology aiming for providing privacy for the communications.
Apart of the mixnodes, other key piece in the infrastructure are the validators.
As said, the project uses Open Source technology to run, and they have a nice docs with details on how to run a node at https://nymtech.net/docs/, and the one relevant for mixnodes at https://nymtech.net/docs/run-nym-nodes/validators/.
In this case, we can follow the instructions for compiling, but I faced some issues (compiling went fine, but initial sync failed), so in this case, we will use the pre-compiled version provided with the 0.10.0 release.
-
How to check if a system is virtual · Pablo Iranzo Gómez's blog
I was improving a playbook in Ansible and wanted to find a way to find if a system was virtual or not to decide about some tunning like setting tuned-adm profile virtual-guest or disable the power off when the lid is closed.
-
How to install Krita on Deepin 20.2
Today we are going to look at how to install the latest version of Krita on Deepin 20.2. As seen in the video, a person updates the repositories of our system, install flaptak, add the flathub repository, install Flowblad, and then reboot your computer. Enjoy!
-
How to cast video from Android to Linux | FOSS Linux
There are many apps and tools out there that will help you cast your Android screen to your Linux PC. However, the main problem is that it only mirrors what’s on the screen and not the audio. This can be an issue if you are trying to cast video from Android, which requires you to forward both video and audio.
Also, the tools that do let you effectively cast video (including its audio) from your Android device to your Linux PC either require a rooted Android phone or suffers from latency issues. And if not that, then it’s a premium tool and requires you to pay money.
But it’s Linux we are talking about! Ain’t there a free and open-source tool that will help us cast video and forward audio from Android to Linux?
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 563 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Guest Post: In Linux smartphones we trust
What would have been inconceivable just a few years ago is now a reality – there are two mainline Linux phones on the market. The PinePhone from Pine64 and Librem 5 from Purism don’t use old and SoC-specific Android kernels, nor do they rely on binary blobs to enable core device functionality. While PINE64 and Purism may have been the first to the market with their respective devices, I have reasons to believe they won’t be the last. Interest in these devices is steadily growing and people outside the Linux community are now taking notice. To me it looks like something more than a temporary fad – I don’t want to jinx it, but I think Linux smartphones are here to stay.
NomadBSD 130R-20210508 is now available!
We are pleased to present the release of NomadBSD 130R-20210508.
Security: Istio Bugfixes and More
Recent comments
1 hour 56 min ago
2 hours 57 min ago
3 hours 5 min ago
3 hours 8 min ago
6 hours 9 min ago
7 hours 2 min ago
7 hours 3 min ago
7 hours 4 min ago
7 hours 23 min ago
7 hours 27 min ago