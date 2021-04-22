today's howtos What is the OSI model? Today I tweeted something about how the OSI model doesn’t correspond well to the reality of how TCP/IP works and it made me think – what is the OSI model, exactly?

How to set up an MP4 video player on Ubuntu Are you new to Ubuntu? Trying to figure out how to play an MP4 video on your Ubuntu desktop but don’t know what video player to use or how to do it? We can help! Follow along as we show you how to set up an MP4 video player on Ubuntu!

How to Fix Bluetooth Connectivity Issues in Ubuntu Linux Although Ubuntu Linux is a stable and robust operating system, sometimes Bluetooth connections with external devices do not work properly. If you have been using Bluetooth devices on your computer, you might have noticed that you need to reconnect your Bluetooth devices whenever the computer wakes up from sleep or hibernation. And that's just one problem to speak of. This guide will show you how to fix common Bluetooth connectivity issues on Ubuntu Linux so that you do not have to reconnect Bluetooth devices whenever you want to work on your PC.

How To Use Nmap - A Comprehensive Guide: Basics To Advanced Nmap is a free and open-source network discovery and security audit tool. Nmap stands for “Network Mapper“. Whether you are a network engineer or a penetration tester, Nmap is one of the most important tools in your arsenal.

Guest Post: In Linux smartphones we trust What would have been inconceivable just a few years ago is now a reality – there are two mainline Linux phones on the market. The PinePhone from Pine64 and Librem 5 from Purism don’t use old and SoC-specific Android kernels, nor do they rely on binary blobs to enable core device functionality. While PINE64 and Purism may have been the first to the market with their respective devices, I have reasons to believe they won’t be the last. Interest in these devices is steadily growing and people outside the Linux community are now taking notice. To me it looks like something more than a temporary fad – I don’t want to jinx it, but I think Linux smartphones are here to stay.