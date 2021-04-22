You Can Now Upgrade Ubuntu 20.10 to Ubuntu 21.04, Here’s How
Upgrades from Ubuntu 20.10 to Ubuntu 21.04 were blocked until today (May 11th) due to a bug that made some systems to end up in an unbootable state if they use EFI 1.10. An updated shim version was released today, which is compatible with EFI 1.10, to make upgrades from Ubuntu 20.10 to Ubuntu 21.04 possible.
Dubbed Hiruste Hippo, Ubuntu 21.04 introduces numerous new features and improvements, such as a newer kernel (Linux 5.11), the Wayland session enabled by default, GNOME 40 apps, and updated internals to some of the most recent GNU/Linux technologies.
