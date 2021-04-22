Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) Gets Its First Kernel Security Patch, Update Now
Ubuntu 21.04 was released three weeks ago and ships with the Linux 5.11 kernel series by default, which has now been patched by the Ubuntu Kernel Team against three recently discovered security vulnerabilities.
These include CVE-2021-3489 and CVE-2021-3490, two vulnerabilities discovered by Ryota Shiga and Manfred Paul respectively in Linux kernel’s eBPF implementation. Both of these security issues could allow a local attacker to crash the system by causing a denial of service (DoS attack) or execute arbitrary code.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 515 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
Hardware: Automotive, Embeeded, and Arduino
today's howtos
Recent comments
6 hours 45 min ago
7 hours 46 min ago
7 hours 53 min ago
7 hours 57 min ago
10 hours 58 min ago
11 hours 50 min ago
11 hours 52 min ago
11 hours 53 min ago
12 hours 12 min ago
12 hours 16 min ago