There are many apps and tools out there that will help you cast your Android screen to your Linux PC. However, the main problem is that it only mirrors what’s on the screen and not the audio. This can be an issue if you are trying to cast video from Android, which requires you to forward both video and audio. Also, the tools that do let you effectively cast video (including its audio) from your Android device to your Linux PC either require a rooted Android phone or suffers from latency issues. And if not that, then it’s a premium tool and requires you to pay money. But it’s Linux we are talking about! Ain’t there a free and open-source tool that will help us cast video and forward audio from Android to Linux?

Today we are going to look at how to install the latest version of Krita on Deepin 20.2. As seen in the video, a person updates the repositories of our system, install flaptak, add the flathub repository, install Flowblad, and then reboot your computer. Enjoy!

I was improving a playbook in Ansible and wanted to find a way to find if a system was virtual or not to decide about some tunning like setting tuned-adm profile virtual-guest or disable the power off when the lid is closed.

As said in the article about mixnodes, NYM is a technology aiming for providing privacy for the communications. Apart of the mixnodes, other key piece in the infrastructure are the validators. As said, the project uses Open Source technology to run, and they have a nice docs with details on how to run a node at https://nymtech.net/docs/, and the one relevant for mixnodes at https://nymtech.net/docs/run-nym-nodes/validators/. In this case, we can follow the instructions for compiling, but I faced some issues (compiling went fine, but initial sync failed), so in this case, we will use the pre-compiled version provided with the 0.10.0 release.

Some time ago I’ve started running a NYM mixnode. NYM is a project that targets improving privacy by decomposing network packages from different hosts, so that origin and target cannot be traced.

Gnu Privacy Guard (gpg) is the Gnu project free and open source implementation of the OpenGPG standard. The gpg encryption system is called “asymmetric” and it is based on public key encryption: we encrypt a document with the public key of a recipient which will be the only one able to decrypt it, since it owns the private key associated with it. Gpg allows us also to sign documents using our private key and let others verify such signature with our public key. In this tutorial we will see how to generate and create a backup of a gpg keypair.

Hardware: Automotive, Embeeded, and Arduino Automotive – A bumpy ride ahead. Automotive is going through one of the biggest transformations among all industries. Since its inception, for decades, it focused on hardware and horsepower. Now, the entire sector needs to reconsider the supply chain ties, the relationships with customers and the way vehicles are being produced. Not too dissimilar to what we witnessed with mobile telephony moving from handset form-factors to user interfaces, the battleground in automotive is becoming defined by software.

Embedded MXM modules are first to load Nvidia Turing GPUs Adlink announced the first MXM 3.1 modules with Nvidia Turing GPUs, ranging from the Quadro T1000 to the RTX5000. Aimed at edge AI applications, the modules are only a fifth the size of a PCIe card. Adlink announced three PCIe graphics expansion modules that adopt the compact, PCIe x16-enabled MXM 3.1 form-factor: the EGX-MXM-T1000 with Nvidia’s Quadro Embedded T1000, the EGX-MXM-RTX3000 with the Quadro Embedded RTX3000, and the EGX-MXM-RTX5000 with the Quadro Embedded RTX5000. The Nvidia collaboration represents the first time such high-level graphics have been available on MXM (Mobile PCI Express Module). [...] Linux and Windows drivers are available.

MontaVista Launches a Migration-Free Support Program for Yocto Baselines MontaVista® Software, LLC, a leader in commercial Embedded Linux® products and services, today announced the availability of "MVShield for Yocto," a professional services offering to support customer's Linux distribution created with Yocto Project software, giving access to industry-leading support and maintenance services without any migration effort to commercial Linux baselines. MontaVista will maintain and support the customer's specific Yocto Project created Linux distribution.

This pendulum POV clock uses a Nixie tube to plot the time as it swings | Arduino Blog Clock pendulums are generally mechanical devices that time each second as it ticks away, but do little else. Jason Oeve’s concept, however, places the face itself – a single IN-12B Nixie tube – onto its large wooden pendulum. As it swings back and forth, four digits are progressively displayed on the tube for a unique timepiece. An Arduino Nano is the brains of the operation, along with an RTC module and an accelerometer that senses the pendulum’s position. When it’s straight up and down, an electromagnetic coil gives it a boost, keeping it ticking along “forever.”