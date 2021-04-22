Audiocasts/Shows: Tantacrul, Endeavour OS, and Alacritty
-
This YouTuber now runs the Audacity project
Tantacrul is a designer and musician who has been running Musescore for years. Now he's set his sights on Audacity.
-
Endeavour OS Review | Why THIS Is The Best Linux Distro For Intermediate Users In 2021? (NEW!)
Tried ALL the Linux distros and Ready to take the NEXT STEP? Endeavour OS is a POWERFUL and FLEXIBLE Arch-Based Distro that really puts the POWER in your hands. Endeavour OS gets the newest technologies, advanced features and latest package updates before anybody else. It also gives you a lean system that you can build according to your needs.
-
Termite Is Dead, Go Install Alacritty Right Now
Recently the Termite maintainer decided that he has had enough dealing with the VTE library and rather than handing the project off to someone else has decided to just kill the project and suggest that people move to Alacritty instead. He also calls out GNOME for creating a really hostile environment for developers who want to use their libraries.
-
