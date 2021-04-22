Jakub Kadlčík: A year with Emacs
Why would I commit such a heinous crime? After ten years, I came close to hitting my peak knowledge about VIm. Of course, nobody can claim to truly know Vim in its full depth but I got to the point where the learning curve slowed to a deadly pace and new tricks just slightly adjust your approach when solving obscure scenarios. The only real game-changer yet to be conquered was plugins development. I tried but I dislike VimL as a language for writing code and thus I have no intention of doing so.
On the other hand, I am fascinated by the functional programming paradigm and Lisp in particular. This alone, was a strong enough impulse for migrating to Emacs. I won’t hit the ceiling regarding custom package development.
Also, I came to realize, that my Vim workflow is different than for most other users (at least in my social circle). Everyone seems to have a shell-centric approach, find-ing, grep-ing, cat-ing their way through a project, and then opening the intended file in Vim, editing, and closing. I do the same thing when it comes to searching within a project but I do it in a separate terminal. When it comes to Vim, I start it once, do everything from within, and then close it after six months when a new Fedora is released and I need to upgrade. If it reminds you of something, it’s Emacs.
There is also a couple of tempting Emacs features but about them later.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 573 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games and Graphics: Go Godot Jam, Drova - Forsaken Kin, and ROCm 4.2
Programming Leftovers
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers (Mostly Fluff)
GNU Guix and M4 Release
Recent comments
1 hour 22 min ago
1 hour 26 min ago
1 hour 30 min ago
1 hour 32 min ago
1 hour 37 min ago
8 hours 45 min ago
9 hours 46 min ago
9 hours 53 min ago
9 hours 57 min ago
12 hours 58 min ago