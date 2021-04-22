Gateworks GW7200 Dual Gigabit Ethernet industrial SBC, also supports WiFi, Cellular, and GPS
Gateworks GW7200 is a versatile dual Gigabit Ethernet industrial single board computer with an NXP i.MX8M Mini processor, 1GB to 4GB of RAM, mini PCIe expansion sockets for wireless connectivity, serial interfaces, industrial temperature range, wide range input voltage, and long-term supply.
The board should be a better match to projects with industrial requirements, for example, an industrial IoT gateway than lower-cost dual GbE alternatives such as NanoPi R2S or Raspberry Pi CM4 IoT Router Carrier Board Mini.
[...]
The company provides an Ubuntu Linux Board Support Package (BSP) for the board. The made-in-the-USA single board computer is part of the Gateworks 7th generation Venice family of rugged and industrial single board computers and targets small embedded applications such as IoT Gateways, Machine Learning, digital signage, and robotics. You’ll find hardware and software documentation in the Wiki.
