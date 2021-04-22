Games and Graphics: Go Godot Jam, Drova - Forsaken Kin, and ROCm 4.2 Godot Engine - Announcing Go Godot Jam Meet Adrian, a game developer from Stockholm, Sweden. He co-organises Go Godot Jam, a one-month long community festival with a game jam included. Adrian answered a few questions. [...] Godot is a great game engine that unlocks possibilities for game developers. It is a free, open-source 2D and 3D engine that provides many features so that you can focus on your game. Yet most people start developing games with proprietary engines such as Unity or Unreal. They are solid engines with a proven track record and a vibrant ecosystem. One advantage having experience with more than one engine can enable people to create better games. In the end, it's up to each individual to pick the one that they’ll be most comfortable with to fulfil their creative vision. I know that Godot has a lot to offer to new developers, with a distinctive approach to game development which enables more people to express their creativity. It's open, focused on user-friendliness, easy to learn, yet feature-packed and a great fit for many types of games. As such, I want to increase awareness of the engine so that more users decide to try it out and add it to their toolset.

Try out the new teaser for Drova - Forsaken Kin, an upcoming 2D action RPG After already being available on itch.io, the free teaser for Drova - Forsaken Kin is now available on Steam and it's been upgraded for the new release. "Drova - Forsaken Kin is an Action Based RPG filled with handcrafted open world adventures inspired by the much renowned Gothic game series. A society has discovered the power of a dead empire: to capture the spirits that govern nature and rule over them instead. However, the anger of the remaining spirits divided them. Where will you stand?"

AMD Releases ROCm 4.2 Compute Stack Just over one month has passed since the release of Radeon ROCm 4.1 and it's now been succeeded by the ROCm 4.2 feature release. The Radeon Open eCosystem 4.2 release comes with changes such as: - HIP target platform macros were added for easily targeting HIP_PLATFORM_AMD / HIP_PLATFORM_NVIDIA code differences such as including different header files.

Programming Leftovers Peace of mind browser add-ons for Firefox The web can be as wonderful as it is overwhelming. Fortunately there are ways you can customize Firefox with add-ons to achieve a more harmonious browsing experience. Here are a few examples—from soothing visual enhancements to great tools for mental clarity and peace of mind.

The Rust Programming Language Blog: The Plan for the Rust 2021 Edition We are happy to announce that the third edition of the Rust language, Rust 2021, is scheduled for release in October. Rust 2021 contains a number of small changes that are nonetheless expected to make a significant improvement to how Rust feels in practice. What is an Edition? The release of Rust 1.0 established "stability without stagnation" as a core Rust deliverable. Ever since the 1.0 release, the rule for Rust has been that once a feature has been released on stable, we are committed to supporting that feature for all future releases. There are times, however, when it is useful to be able to make small changes to the language that are not backwards compatible. The most obvious example is introducing a new keyword, which would invalidate variables with the same name. For example, the first version of Rust did not have the async and await keywords. Suddenly changing those words to keywords in a later version would've broken code like let async = 1;. Editions are the mechanism we use to solve this problem. When we want to release a feature that would otherwise be backwards incompatible, we do so as part of a new Rust edition. Editions are opt-in, and so existing crates do not see these changes until they explicitly migrate over to the new edition. This means that even the latest version of Rust will still not treat async as a keyword, unless edition 2018 or later is chosen. This choice is made per crate as part of its Cargo.toml. New crates created by cargo new are always configured to use the latest stable edition.

Paul E. Mc Kenney: Stupid RCU Tricks: Which tests do I run??? The rcutorture test suite has quite a few options, including locktorture, rcuscale, refscale, and scftorture in addition to rcutorture itself. These tests can be run with the assistance of either KASAN or KCSAN. Given that RCU contains kernel modules, there is the occasional need for an allmodconfig build. Testing of kvfree_rcu() is currently a special case of rcuscale. Some care is required to adapt some of the tests to the test system, for example, based on the number of available CPUs. Both rcuscale and refscale have varying numbers of primitives that they test, so how to keep up with the inevitable additions and deletions? How much time should be devoted to each of locktorture, scftorture, and rcutorture, which, in contrast with rcuscale and refscale, do not have natural accuracy-driven durations? And finally, if you do run all of these things, you end up with about 100 gigabytes of test artifacts scattered across more than 50 date-stamped directories in tools/testing/selftests/rcutorture/bin/res. Back in the old days, I kept mental track of the -rcu tree and ran the tests appropriate to whatever was queued there. This strategy broke down in late 2020 due to family health issues (everyone is now fine, thank you!), resulting in a couple of embarrassing escapes. Some additional automation was clearly required.

Linux X86 Assembly – How to Build a Hello World Program in GAS