Proprietary Software Leftovers
Nearly all Microsoft 365 customers have suffered email data breaches
Using Microsoft 365, the software giant’s cloud-based communications and collaboration platform, could be a security liability for many organizations, a new report from Egress seems to suggest.
The data security company’s new Outbound Email: Microsoft 365’s Security Blind Spot paper, based on a poll of 500 IT leaders and 3,000 remote-workers in the UK and US, claims businesses who use Microsoft 365 suffer more email data breaches and have to deal with more difficult consequences in the aftermath.
Were it not for the pandemic, however, things would probably have been different.
Microsoft patches three zero-days in May 2021 Patch Tuesday update
Security update includes patches for Windows, Internet Explorer, Exchange Server, Office, .NET Core, Visual Studio, SharePoint Server, Hyper-V, Skype for Business and Lync
Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2021 Edition - Krebs on Security
A Closer Look at the DarkSide Ransomware Gang - Krebs on Security
Microsoft’s LinkedIn Accused by Noted China Critic of Censorship
A prominent critic of China based in the U.K. said Microsoft Corp.’s LinkedIn froze his account and removed content criticizing the country’s government, the latest in a series of allegations that the networking website had censored users -- even outside of the Asian nation -- to appease authorities in Beijing.
Peter Humphrey, a British corporate investigator and former journalist who accesses LinkedIn from his home in Surrey, England, said he received notification from LinkedIn last month that comments he had published on the platform had been removed. The comments, seen by Bloomberg News, called the Chinese government a “repressive dictatorship” and criticized the country’s state media organizations as “propaganda mouthpieces.”
Feds eye more oversight of pipelines after Colonial attack [iophk: Windows TCO]
Some officials have indicated that the ransomware attack on a pipeline that provides almost half of the East Coast's energy may have unfolded as it did due to the relative lack of federal oversight of pipelines compared to other utilities.
FCC approves $7 billion to get better equipment to remote learners
The new fund will use processes already in use by the E-Rate program, which currently helps schools and libraries pay for broadband internet. Qualifying schools and libraries will be able to purchase hotspots, routers, tablets, and computers, among other devices necessary for remote learning (though smartphones don’t qualify). Students and patrons can take them home and use them, rather than huddle outside of a Taco Bell in order to finish their homework.
