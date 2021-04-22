IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat’s single sign-on (SSO) technology, based on the Keycloak open source project, is Red Hat’s solution for securing web applications and RESTful web services. The goal of Red Hat’s single sign-on technology is to make security simple, so that it is easy for application developers to secure the apps and services they have deployed in their organization.
Out of the box, single sign-on uses its own Java-based embedded relational database, called H2, to store persistent data. However, this H2 database is not viable in high-concurrency situations and should not be used in a cluster. So, it is highly recommended to replace this H2 database with a more production-ready external database.
Floating point arithmetic is a popularly esoteric subject in computer science. It is safe to say that every software engineer has heard of floating point numbers. Many have even used them at some point. Few would claim to actually understand them to a reasonable extent and significantly fewer would claim to know all of the corner cases. That last category of engineer is probably mythical or, at best, optimistic. I have dealt with floating-point related issues in the GNU C Library in the past, but I won’t claim to be an expert at it. I definitely did not expect to learn about the existence of a new kind of number, as I did a couple of months ago.
This article describes new types of floating point numbers that correspond to nothing in the physical world. The numbers, which I dub pseudo-normal numbers, can create hard-to-track problems for programmers and have even made it into the dreaded Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) list.
The Apache webserver is an opensource and popular HTTP web server that continues to enjoy a massive market share in the hosting industry. It ships with loads of features including module enhancements, multi-protocol support, simplified configuration, and multi-language support to mention just a few.
As a collaborative leader, I recognize the importance of using job interviews to find the right people for a successful collaborative team. In the book, Good to Great, Jim Collins said, “People are not your most important asset. The right people are.”
To that end, consider these questions that I ask candidates regarding cross-team collaboration. This list isn’t exhaustive: I’ve selected the questions with the highest impact on my decisions.
Using Microsoft 365, the software giant’s cloud-based communications and collaboration platform, could be a security liability for many organizations, a new report from Egress seems to suggest.
The data security company’s new Outbound Email: Microsoft 365’s Security Blind Spot paper, based on a poll of 500 IT leaders and 3,000 remote-workers in the UK and US, claims businesses who use Microsoft 365 suffer more email data breaches and have to deal with more difficult consequences in the aftermath.
Were it not for the pandemic, however, things would probably have been different.
Security update includes patches for Windows, Internet Explorer, Exchange Server, Office, .NET Core, Visual Studio, SharePoint Server, Hyper-V, Skype for Business and Lync
A prominent critic of China based in the U.K. said Microsoft Corp.’s LinkedIn froze his account and removed content criticizing the country’s government, the latest in a series of allegations that the networking website had censored users -- even outside of the Asian nation -- to appease authorities in Beijing.
Peter Humphrey, a British corporate investigator and former journalist who accesses LinkedIn from his home in Surrey, England, said he received notification from LinkedIn last month that comments he had published on the platform had been removed. The comments, seen by Bloomberg News, called the Chinese government a “repressive dictatorship” and criticized the country’s state media organizations as “propaganda mouthpieces.”
Some officials have indicated that the ransomware attack on a pipeline that provides almost half of the East Coast's energy may have unfolded as it did due to the relative lack of federal oversight of pipelines compared to other utilities.
The new fund will use processes already in use by the E-Rate program, which currently helps schools and libraries pay for broadband internet. Qualifying schools and libraries will be able to purchase hotspots, routers, tablets, and computers, among other devices necessary for remote learning (though smartphones don’t qualify). Students and patrons can take them home and use them, rather than huddle outside of a Taco Bell in order to finish their homework.
