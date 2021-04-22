IBM/Red Hat Leftovers Using Red Hat’s single sign-on technology with external databases, Part 1: Install and configure SSO with MariaDB Red Hat’s single sign-on (SSO) technology, based on the Keycloak open source project, is Red Hat’s solution for securing web applications and RESTful web services. The goal of Red Hat’s single sign-on technology is to make security simple, so that it is easy for application developers to secure the apps and services they have deployed in their organization. Out of the box, single sign-on uses its own Java-based embedded relational database, called H2, to store persistent data. However, this H2 database is not viable in high-concurrency situations and should not be used in a cluster. So, it is highly recommended to replace this H2 database with a more production-ready external database.

Mostly harmless: An account of pseudo-normal floating point numbers Floating point arithmetic is a popularly esoteric subject in computer science. It is safe to say that every software engineer has heard of floating point numbers. Many have even used them at some point. Few would claim to actually understand them to a reasonable extent and significantly fewer would claim to know all of the corner cases. That last category of engineer is probably mythical or, at best, optimistic. I have dealt with floating-point related issues in the GNU C Library in the past, but I won’t claim to be an expert at it. I definitely did not expect to learn about the existence of a new kind of number, as I did a couple of months ago. This article describes new types of floating point numbers that correspond to nothing in the physical world. The numbers, which I dub pseudo-normal numbers, can create hard-to-track problems for programmers and have even made it into the dreaded Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) list.

How to install Virtual hosts on apache (Centos8) - Unixcop The Apache webserver is an opensource and popular HTTP web server that continues to enjoy a massive market share in the hosting industry. It ships with loads of features including module enhancements, multi-protocol support, simplified configuration, and multi-language support to mention just a few.

IT leadership: How to spot a collaboration superstar in interviews As a collaborative leader, I recognize the importance of using job interviews to find the right people for a successful collaborative team. In the book, Good to Great, Jim Collins said, “People are not your most important asset. The right people are.” To that end, consider these questions that I ask candidates regarding cross-team collaboration. This list isn’t exhaustive: I’ve selected the questions with the highest impact on my decisions.