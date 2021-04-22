Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 Released for Ubuntu Phones with NFC Support, Many Improvements
As reported last week, the biggest new feature of the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update is support for NFC hardware, which is available for all devices running with Android 9 compatibility, such as the Google Pixel 3a and Volla Phone.
According to UBports, NFC support can allow app developers to implement the ability to read and write NFC tags in their apps, as well as to communicate with another device that supports the NFC protocol.
