Announcing HAProxy Data Plane API 2.3
HAProxy Data Plane API version 2.3 is now available and you will find it in the 2.3 version of the Alpine Docker image. It does much to simplify the complexity exposed to users, as well as expand its set of features in areas like service discovery, logging, and validation.
The most obvious change is moving the command-line arguments needed to start the API into a YAML configuration file. This change, which outwardly looks cosmetic, is an indication of the maturity of the API. New features that require their own command-line arguments, such as the new Syslog support, make it clear that this API has grown bigger than its initial role that was focused on generating an HAProxy configuration. It is fast becoming the interface between HAProxy and the services that surround it. Managing that complexity will be crucial going forward.
The HAProxy Data Plane API version 2.3 adds service discovery capabilities with a native AWS EC2 integration. It also adds a new configuration file that supports HCL and YAML, an Inotify configuration watcher, and Syslog support. The HAProxy Data Plane API continues to get better thanks to the active community surrounding it. If you’d like to get involved, head over to our GitHub repository to learn more!
