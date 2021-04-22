Mousepad 0.5.5 Is Released With Client Side Decorations And Spellchecking
Mousepad is a really simple and light-weight text editor made primarily with the Xfce desktop environment in mind. The latest version comes with client side decoration support and it is enabled by default. That's bad news if you want a light-weight text editor you can use to copy some text from an e-mail client on one virtual desktop into a web browser on another virtual desktop then mousepad is no longer for you since there is no button for making it sticky between virtual desktops anymore. You can also forget about maximizing it vertically or horizontally by clicking the maximize button with the middle or right mouse buttons; that's also gone since those "client side decorations" on the "header bar" don't support those.
The only good news about this new client side decoration "feature" is that it can be turned off. There is a setting in the xfce4-settings-editor under xsettings titled DialogsUseHeader. Mousepad 0.5.5 does, of course, not care if you disable that setting. And there is, of course, now way to turn it off from in Edit ▸ Preferences from within Mousepad. However, our close-up inspection of mousepad/mousepad-settings.h, mousepad/mousepad-util.c and mousepad/org.xfce.mousepad.gschema.xml reveals that Mousepad developer Gaël Bonithon put a secret client-side-decorations into the setting schema. No, it can't be changed by opening some text file in mousepad, the actual settings are stored in the a binary blob file $HOME/.config/dconf/user. The trick to adding a setting to that file so mousepad understands it is to open a terminal and run:
dconf write /org/xfce/mousepad/preferences/window/client-side-decorations false
The header bar on other GTK "apps" can be somewhat fixed by installing gtk3-nocsd, but that's not a elegant solution: It leave you with the window manager title bar and the header bar. Setting that configuration key using dconf makes mousepad look as it should with all the window manager functionality intact.
