IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
-
Enterprise Java Developer Relations and Community Engagement
Mary Grygleski is a Java technologist and software engineer. She works on technical community outreach as a senior developer advocate at IBM. Mary works with hands-on code to architectural overviews, focusing on the Java ecosystem, especially Liberty, Microprofile and Reactive, as well as Enterprise Java. She is also knowledgeable about hybrid cloud Java deployments using Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift. She transitioned from Unix and C to Java and open source in the new millennium, and has worked for different software vendor companies as well as several major IT shops in the corporate world.
-
IBM Debuts Cloud, AI To Modernize Business | PYMNTS.com
IBM is rolling out new advances in artificial intelligence (AI), hybrid cloud and quantum computing, which will help “its clients and partners accelerate their digital transformations, return to work smarter and build strategic ecosystems that can drive better business outcomes,” according to a press release.
AI will be used to help customers access answers to questions up to eight times faster, and at around half the cost as it was previously, through automating how customers access, integrate and manage data without having to move it, the release stated.
-
Esri and IBM Team Up to Take on Climate Change with Call for Code
-
Esri and IBM Team Up to Take on Climate Change with Call for Code
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 543 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
AMI Is Getting Involved With Open-Source Firmware Development
Well known BIOS provider AMI is getting in on the open-source system firmware game around OpenBMC and related projects. AMI's (American Megatrends) proprietary BIOS offerings are well known and used by many motherboards but it turns out they are also getting involved with the open-source system firmware game given their engineering expertise and ability to provide services around it. AMI is getting involved in the open-source firmware projects and participated in last month's Open Compute Project (OCP) system firmware call. Some details on their initial work can be found via the call that's embedded below. Also: DJI FPV Video Out
TuxCare and RemotePC for GNU/Linux
Kernel: Linux 5.13, cgroup, and Beige Goby
Today in Techrights
Recent comments
15 min 59 sec ago
34 min 52 sec ago
1 hour 47 min ago
2 hours 16 min ago
2 hours 21 min ago
2 hours 24 min ago
2 hours 26 min ago
2 hours 33 min ago
2 hours 34 min ago
2 hours 44 min ago