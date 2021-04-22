today's howtos
4 Social Media Command Line Tools (Facebook,Twitter,Reddit)
In this article we are going to show you four social media command line tools for the most popular social networks like Facebook, Twitter and Reddit. They are interesting, fun and are another way of looking at social networks outside the browser.
How To Install Zoom on Debian 10 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Zoom on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, Zoom is the leader in modern enterprise video communications, with an easy, reliable cloud platform for video and audio conferencing, chat, and webinars across mobile, desktop, and room systems. Zoom Rooms is the original software-based conference room solution used around the world in board, conference, huddle, and training rooms, as well as executive offices and classrooms.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Zoom on a Debian 10 (Buster).
How to Install Sensu on Ubuntu 20.04 | RoseHosting
Sensu is a free, open-source, and cross-platform monitoring tool used for monitoring system health and performance stats. The latest version of Sensu also known as a Sensu Go. It is designed for traditional servers, containers, applications, the cloud, and more.
How to Upgrade to Ubuntu 21.04 from 20.10 (Yes, Finally) - OMG! Ubuntu!
You can finally upgrade to Ubuntu 21.04 from 20.10 as the boot-breaking bug blocking the process has been resolved — phew!
In case you’ve been living somewhere remote, Ubuntu 21.04 ‘Hirsute Hippo’ is the latest short-term release of Ubuntu. It was released on April 22 but, due to the aforementioned issue, users on Ubuntu 20.10 were NOT advised to update.
But now it’s safe for them to do so.
And upgrade they might as Ubuntu 21.04 offers a newer Linux kernel, uses Wayland as the default display server, and features a decent dose of appearance tweaks, performance enhancements, and good ol’ software updates.
How to Use Linux Logger Command – Linux Hint
In UNIX and Linux-type operating systems, the log is a file that records each action of the operating system. Whenever a user login to the system, it saves the record in the log file. It also allows the user to add any content to the file.
For this, the term “logger” is the command-line tool that provides a shell command interface and gives the user an easy approach to add logs in the /var/log/syslog files. You can add entries into the log files using the “logger” command.
How to Use Taskset Command – Linux Hint
To start with the “taskset” command, first, we need to know about process affinity. Process affinity is the scheduler property that helps to bind or unbind the process so that the process will run only with the allotted CPU.
In Linux-like systems, there are multiple tools to set the affinity of the CPU of a process. One of the popular utilities is the “taskset” command that seems difficult, but breaking it with different steps makes it easier.
With the help of the “taskset” command tool, the user can fetch or set the CPU affinity of a particular process with its given process id (PID). Not only this, but it also helps the user to assign CPU cores manually.
Through this utility, one can perform two functions with the process affinity; first, you can set CPU affinity for the programs that are to be launched. Second, to set the CPU affinity for the programs already in a running state.
The important thing to keep in mind that CPU affinity is signified as Bitmask but using the “taskset” options, you can display it numerically. You can specify the Bitmask list in a hexadecimal format (with or without 0x).
How to give macOS like look to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - Linux Shout
Although Ubuntu 20.04 LTS default interface is not that much attractive, we have options like KDE Plasms to get an eye-soothing desktop on it. Still, if you are a fan of the macOS interface then we can customize the default look of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS to get a mac OS X-like interface. Here are the steps to follow…
Type Less, Do More With Linux Command-Line Aliases
The Linux terminal is a treasure trove for power users, allowing you to perform numerous operations through the command line. However, some of these regularly used commands can be long or complex, due to which typing them out each time may not be the best option.
Is there a shortcut that you can use to assign a keyword to long commands and execute them using that keyword? With aliases, you can do that. This article will teach you how to set up, use, and remove Linux command line aliases.
6 clever command-line tricks for fewer keystrokes
Linux commands offer a lot of flexibility. This post details some ways to make them even more convenient to use by making use of some clever tricks.
TeamPass Password Manager installation on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
TeamPass is an open-source web-based password manager that also allows sharing of passwords. It is available to install on a Linux and Windows server along with an easy Docker Image way as well. It is also known as a collaborative password keeper because it allows sharing of the stored pass key folders with team members. Access rights can be defined for each user to control or limit them to access only a given set of data.
Openstack RDO && KVM Hypervisor: Rotating an image in PyQt5
Code below slightly differs from [ 1 ] , which in turn references original idea proposed in [ 2 ] . Code below provides ability to traverse the folders and select desired image. Code in [ 1 ] requires the complete path to "jpeg" file to be submitted as command line argument.
Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux - Make a Bootable Ubuntu USB Stick in Windows - Part 3 - LinuxLinks
This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers.
One of the easiest ways to install Linux is by creating a bootable USB key. We will walk you through the process for the Ubuntu Desktop distro.
Before we start, you’ll need a 4GB or larger USB stick, Windows XP or later, USB stick writing software (balenaEtcher), and an Ubuntu ISO file.
How to install Zoom Desktop on Deepin 20.2
In this video, we are looking at how to install Zoom Desktop on Deepin 20.2.
Connect Raspberry PI with Matrix Keypad to get User Codes Input
In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to connect Raspberry PI to a matrix keypad and get user input from python.
Common matrix keypads are made of thin, flexible material. Sometimes this base can also include an adhesive backside so that you can fix this by simply attaching it.
The most common versions have buttons organized in 3 columns x 4 rows or 4 columns x 4 rows. The first model includes all number digits (from 0 to 9) plus “*” and “#”. The 4×4 version usually adds a final column with A, B, C and D letters.
AMI Is Getting Involved With Open-Source Firmware Development
Well known BIOS provider AMI is getting in on the open-source system firmware game around OpenBMC and related projects. AMI's (American Megatrends) proprietary BIOS offerings are well known and used by many motherboards but it turns out they are also getting involved with the open-source system firmware game given their engineering expertise and ability to provide services around it. AMI is getting involved in the open-source firmware projects and participated in last month's Open Compute Project (OCP) system firmware call. Some details on their initial work can be found via the call that's embedded below. Also: DJI FPV Video Out
TuxCare and RemotePC for GNU/Linux
Kernel: Linux 5.13, cgroup, and Beige Goby
Today in Techrights
