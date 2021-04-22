Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 13th of May 2021 03:31:31 AM Filed under
HowTos
  • 4 Social Media Command Line Tools (Facebook,Twitter,Reddit)

    In this article we are going to show you four social media command line tools for the most popular social networks like Facebook, Twitter and Reddit. They are interesting, fun and are another way of looking at social networks outside the browser.

  • How To Install Zoom on Debian 10 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Zoom on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, Zoom is the leader in modern enterprise video communications, with an easy, reliable cloud platform for video and audio conferencing, chat, and webinars across mobile, desktop, and room systems. Zoom Rooms is the original software-based conference room solution used around the world in board, conference, huddle, and training rooms, as well as executive offices and classrooms.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Zoom on a Debian 10 (Buster).

  • How to Install Sensu on Ubuntu 20.04 | RoseHosting

    Sensu is a free, open-source, and cross-platform monitoring tool used for monitoring system health and performance stats. The latest version of Sensu also known as a Sensu Go. It is designed for traditional servers, containers, applications, the cloud, and more.

  • How to Upgrade to Ubuntu 21.04 from 20.10 (Yes, Finally) - OMG! Ubuntu!

    You can finally upgrade to Ubuntu 21.04 from 20.10 as the boot-breaking bug blocking the process has been resolved — phew!

    In case you’ve been living somewhere remote, Ubuntu 21.04 ‘Hirsute Hippo’ is the latest short-term release of Ubuntu. It was released on April 22 but, due to the aforementioned issue, users on Ubuntu 20.10 were NOT advised to update.

    But now it’s safe for them to do so.

    And upgrade they might as Ubuntu 21.04 offers a newer Linux kernel, uses Wayland as the default display server, and features a decent dose of appearance tweaks, performance enhancements, and good ol’ software updates.

  • How to Use Linux Logger Command – Linux Hint

    In UNIX and Linux-type operating systems, the log is a file that records each action of the operating system. Whenever a user login to the system, it saves the record in the log file. It also allows the user to add any content to the file.

    For this, the term “logger” is the command-line tool that provides a shell command interface and gives the user an easy approach to add logs in the /var/log/syslog files. You can add entries into the log files using the “logger” command.

  • How to Use Taskset Command – Linux Hint

    To start with the “taskset” command, first, we need to know about process affinity. Process affinity is the scheduler property that helps to bind or unbind the process so that the process will run only with the allotted CPU.

    In Linux-like systems, there are multiple tools to set the affinity of the CPU of a process. One of the popular utilities is the “taskset” command that seems difficult, but breaking it with different steps makes it easier.

    With the help of the “taskset” command tool, the user can fetch or set the CPU affinity of a particular process with its given process id (PID). Not only this, but it also helps the user to assign CPU cores manually.

    Through this utility, one can perform two functions with the process affinity; first, you can set CPU affinity for the programs that are to be launched. Second, to set the CPU affinity for the programs already in a running state.

    The important thing to keep in mind that CPU affinity is signified as Bitmask but using the “taskset” options, you can display it numerically. You can specify the Bitmask list in a hexadecimal format (with or without 0x).

  • How to give macOS like look to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - Linux Shout

    Although Ubuntu 20.04 LTS default interface is not that much attractive, we have options like KDE Plasms to get an eye-soothing desktop on it. Still, if you are a fan of the macOS interface then we can customize the default look of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS to get a mac OS X-like interface. Here are the steps to follow…

  • Type Less, Do More With Linux Command-Line Aliases

    The Linux terminal is a treasure trove for power users, allowing you to perform numerous operations through the command line. However, some of these regularly used commands can be long or complex, due to which typing them out each time may not be the best option.

    Is there a shortcut that you can use to assign a keyword to long commands and execute them using that keyword? With aliases, you can do that. This article will teach you how to set up, use, and remove Linux command line aliases.

  • 6 clever command-line tricks for fewer keystrokes

    Linux commands offer a lot of flexibility. This post details some ways to make them even more convenient to use by making use of some clever tricks.

  • TeamPass Password Manager installation on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

    TeamPass is an open-source web-based password manager that also allows sharing of passwords. It is available to install on a Linux and Windows server along with an easy Docker Image way as well. It is also known as a collaborative password keeper because it allows sharing of the stored pass key folders with team members. Access rights can be defined for each user to control or limit them to access only a given set of data.

  • Openstack RDO && KVM Hypervisor: Rotating an image in PyQt5

    Code below slightly differs from [ 1 ] , which in turn references original idea proposed in [ 2 ] . Code below provides ability to traverse the folders and select desired image. Code in [ 1 ] requires the complete path to "jpeg" file to be submitted as command line argument.

  • Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux - Make a Bootable Ubuntu USB Stick in Windows - Part 3 - LinuxLinks

    This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers.

    One of the easiest ways to install Linux is by creating a bootable USB key. We will walk you through the process for the Ubuntu Desktop distro.

    Before we start, you’ll need a 4GB or larger USB stick, Windows XP or later, USB stick writing software (balenaEtcher), and an Ubuntu ISO file.

  • How to install Zoom Desktop on Deepin 20.2

    In this video, we are looking at how to install Zoom Desktop on Deepin 20.2.

  • Connect Raspberry PI with Matrix Keypad to get User Codes Input

    In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to connect Raspberry PI to a matrix keypad and get user input from python.

    Common matrix keypads are made of thin, flexible material. Sometimes this base can also include an adhesive backside so that you can fix this by simply attaching it.

    The most common versions have buttons organized in 3 columns x 4 rows or 4 columns x 4 rows. The first model includes all number digits (from 0 to 9) plus “*” and “#”. The 4×4 version usually adds a final column with A, B, C and D letters.

»

More in Tux Machines

AMI Is Getting Involved With Open-Source Firmware Development

Well known BIOS provider AMI is getting in on the open-source system firmware game around OpenBMC and related projects. AMI's (American Megatrends) proprietary BIOS offerings are well known and used by many motherboards but it turns out they are also getting involved with the open-source system firmware game given their engineering expertise and ability to provide services around it. AMI is getting involved in the open-source firmware projects and participated in last month's Open Compute Project (OCP) system firmware call. Some details on their initial work can be found via the call that's embedded below. Read more Also: DJI FPV Video Out

TuxCare and RemotePC for GNU/Linux

Kernel: Linux 5.13, cgroup, and Beige Goby

  • The first half of the 5.13 merge window

    As of this writing, just over 7,800 non-merge commits have been pulled into the mainline repository for the 5.13 development cycle. It does indeed seem true that 5.13 will be busier than its predecessor was. The work merged thus far affects subsystems across the kernel; read on for a summary of what has been merged so far.

  • A "kill" button for control groups

    The kernel's control-group mechanism exists to partition processes and to provide resource guarantees (and limits) for each. Processes running within a properly configured control group are unable to deprive those running in a different group of their allocated resources (CPU time, memory, I/O bandwidth, etc.), and are equally protected from interference by others. With few exceptions, control groups are not used to take direct actions on processes; Christian Brauner's cgroup.kill patch set is meant to be one of those exceptions. In current kernels, one way of acting on processes within a control group is through the "freezer", which can be used to suspend (or resume) all contained processes. Beyond that, though, there are few control-group knobs that will directly affect a process's state. Brauner's patch set adds another one in the form of a control file in each non-root group called kill; it "does what it says on the tin". Writing "1" to that file will cause the immediate death of every process contained within the group (more correctly, it causes the immediate delivery of a SIGKILL signal to each, which has a similar effect). If the control group contains other groups, those, too, will be exterminated. Once the operation is complete, the group will normally be left in an entirely depopulated state. There are a couple of exceptions to this behavior, of course. The kill operation is defined to work on a process; if the process contains many threads, they will all suffer the same fate. But, if the control group in question is operating in the threaded mode, which allows the threads of a process to be split across multiple groups, that could lead to the untimely demise of threads that were not in the targeted group. So the kill operation will fail if attempted on groups running in the threaded mode. Similarly, the kill operation will not take down kernel threads, as that could lead to any of a number of surprising results. Writing to the kill file in a group containing kernel threads is allowed, but the kernel threads themselves will survive the operation. In such cases, the group will not be empty at the end.

  • AMD Publishes Initial Open-Source Linux Driver Code For "Beige Goby"

    AMD has published initial open-source Linux graphics driver code for a new GPU dubbed Beige Goby.  Beige Goby is the latest Linux-specific codename being used for new hardware enablement in their graphics drivers... Following Dimgrey Cavefish, Sienna Cichlid, Navy Flounder, and others, the newest following their color and fish theme is the Beige Goby. 

Today in Techrights

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6