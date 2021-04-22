Growing Interest for Linux Tablets and Panels in 2021
Linux has been trending in the industries that leverage industrial panel PCs due to the openness and flexibility of the operating system. Engineers recognized the value of the custom options associated with a Linux distribution for specific use systems. The OS could be developed in a way to maximize a device's efficiency and security at a cost point that would support widespread deployments.
Another aspect of having a touch panel pc with Linux at the heart of an industrial application is the ability to adapt the OS for future needs and/or apply updates. The open source community continues to develop free OS versions with updated features, tools and applications whereas a proprietary platform such as Windows will eventually reach an end of life which may result in costly upgrades.
Linux also has great cross-platform support allowing it to run on virtually any hardware, including on older or outdated systems. This makes Linux the most 'future-proof' OS choice for device manufacturers. According to a 2019 EETimes Embedded Markets Study, Embedded Linux was the number one choice for embedded operating systems.
