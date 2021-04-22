Well known BIOS provider AMI is getting in on the open-source system firmware game around OpenBMC and related projects. AMI's (American Megatrends) proprietary BIOS offerings are well known and used by many motherboards but it turns out they are also getting involved with the open-source system firmware game given their engineering expertise and ability to provide services around it. AMI is getting involved in the open-source firmware projects and participated in last month's Open Compute Project (OCP) system firmware call. Some details on their initial work can be found via the call that's embedded below. Also: DJI FPV Video Out

Kernel: Linux 5.13, cgroup, and Beige Goby The first half of the 5.13 merge window As of this writing, just over 7,800 non-merge commits have been pulled into the mainline repository for the 5.13 development cycle. It does indeed seem true that 5.13 will be busier than its predecessor was. The work merged thus far affects subsystems across the kernel; read on for a summary of what has been merged so far.

A "kill" button for control groups The kernel's control-group mechanism exists to partition processes and to provide resource guarantees (and limits) for each. Processes running within a properly configured control group are unable to deprive those running in a different group of their allocated resources (CPU time, memory, I/O bandwidth, etc.), and are equally protected from interference by others. With few exceptions, control groups are not used to take direct actions on processes; Christian Brauner's cgroup.kill patch set is meant to be one of those exceptions. In current kernels, one way of acting on processes within a control group is through the "freezer", which can be used to suspend (or resume) all contained processes. Beyond that, though, there are few control-group knobs that will directly affect a process's state. Brauner's patch set adds another one in the form of a control file in each non-root group called kill; it "does what it says on the tin". Writing "1" to that file will cause the immediate death of every process contained within the group (more correctly, it causes the immediate delivery of a SIGKILL signal to each, which has a similar effect). If the control group contains other groups, those, too, will be exterminated. Once the operation is complete, the group will normally be left in an entirely depopulated state. There are a couple of exceptions to this behavior, of course. The kill operation is defined to work on a process; if the process contains many threads, they will all suffer the same fate. But, if the control group in question is operating in the threaded mode, which allows the threads of a process to be split across multiple groups, that could lead to the untimely demise of threads that were not in the targeted group. So the kill operation will fail if attempted on groups running in the threaded mode. Similarly, the kill operation will not take down kernel threads, as that could lead to any of a number of surprising results. Writing to the kill file in a group containing kernel threads is allowed, but the kernel threads themselves will survive the operation. In such cases, the group will not be empty at the end.

AMD Publishes Initial Open-Source Linux Driver Code For "Beige Goby" AMD has published initial open-source Linux graphics driver code for a new GPU dubbed Beige Goby. Beige Goby is the latest Linux-specific codename being used for new hardware enablement in their graphics drivers... Following Dimgrey Cavefish, Sienna Cichlid, Navy Flounder, and others, the newest following their color and fish theme is the Beige Goby.