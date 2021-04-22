Shows and Videos: FLOSS Weekly, FreeBSD, Audacity and More
FLOSS Weekly 629: Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols - Technology Journalism
Doc Searls and Jonathan Bennett talk with Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols about what's happening in technology journalism, with the open source world he knows perhaps better than any other journalist on the case, and with where he got started: in space and space technologies. (Bonus fact: Steven digs Starlink, and Jonathan is using it to participate in the show.)
"Hey, DT. FreeBSD Is Actually Unix!" (And Other Comments I Get)
On this edition of "Hey, DT" I respond to questions and comments from viewers of the channel. Some of the topics include: Why I promote regular Linux distros rather than Libre-linux distros, do I prefer vanilla configs or customized configs, is FreeBSD really "Unix", why I use anime thumbnails, shutdown menus for window managers, and am I part of the "divisive" Linux community.
Audacity Tried To Add Telemetry: Nobody Liked That
Recently the Audacity team decided to make an interesting pull request, this pull request would be in telemetry, this is bad enough but the big problem is they didn't communicate all what there plan actually was and everybody completely freaked out.
Run macOS on Linux with 1 COMMAND LINE
Most of you probably know that you can only run macOS on hardware that Apple sells, at least if you're not willing to go the hackintosh route, which can be painful and complex. Still, some of us might want, or need to test stuff out on Apple's operating system, fortunately, there is now a simple solution to do just that, with just one command line.
AMI Is Getting Involved With Open-Source Firmware Development
Well known BIOS provider AMI is getting in on the open-source system firmware game around OpenBMC and related projects. AMI's (American Megatrends) proprietary BIOS offerings are well known and used by many motherboards but it turns out they are also getting involved with the open-source system firmware game given their engineering expertise and ability to provide services around it. AMI is getting involved in the open-source firmware projects and participated in last month's Open Compute Project (OCP) system firmware call. Some details on their initial work can be found via the call that's embedded below. Also: DJI FPV Video Out
TuxCare and RemotePC for GNU/Linux
Kernel: Linux 5.13, cgroup, and Beige Goby
Today in Techrights
