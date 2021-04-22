The kernel's control-group mechanism exists to partition processes and to provide resource guarantees (and limits) for each. Processes running within a properly configured control group are unable to deprive those running in a different group of their allocated resources (CPU time, memory, I/O bandwidth, etc.), and are equally protected from interference by others. With few exceptions, control groups are not used to take direct actions on processes; Christian Brauner's cgroup.kill patch set is meant to be one of those exceptions.

In current kernels, one way of acting on processes within a control group is through the "freezer", which can be used to suspend (or resume) all contained processes. Beyond that, though, there are few control-group knobs that will directly affect a process's state. Brauner's patch set adds another one in the form of a control file in each non-root group called kill; it "does what it says on the tin". Writing "1" to that file will cause the immediate death of every process contained within the group (more correctly, it causes the immediate delivery of a SIGKILL signal to each, which has a similar effect). If the control group contains other groups, those, too, will be exterminated. Once the operation is complete, the group will normally be left in an entirely depopulated state.

There are a couple of exceptions to this behavior, of course. The kill operation is defined to work on a process; if the process contains many threads, they will all suffer the same fate. But, if the control group in question is operating in the threaded mode, which allows the threads of a process to be split across multiple groups, that could lead to the untimely demise of threads that were not in the targeted group. So the kill operation will fail if attempted on groups running in the threaded mode.

Similarly, the kill operation will not take down kernel threads, as that could lead to any of a number of surprising results. Writing to the kill file in a group containing kernel threads is allowed, but the kernel threads themselves will survive the operation. In such cases, the group will not be empty at the end.