TuxCare and RemotePC for GNU/Linux
CloudLinux Launches TuxCare Brand, Consolidating all Enterprise Offerings
CloudLinux Launches TuxCare Brand, Consolidating all Enterprise Offerings
CloudLinux, Inc., the company behind the successful CloudLinux operating system widely used in the hosting community and a sponsor of the open source AlmaLinux OS, announces TuxCare as an umbrella offering of the company’s family of enterprise support services. Packaging together KernelCare, Extended Lifecycle Support and current version Linux Support makes it easier for customers to get full coverage protection.
Remote Access Provider RemotePC adds new features for Linux Remote Access
Remote Access Provider RemotePC adds new features for Linux Remote Access
After the RemotePC remote access application is downloaded on a Linux machine, users are able to login and remotely connect to any computer configured to their account.
TuxCare and RemotePC for GNU/Linux
