  • What are the Top React Native Features, limitations, PROS and CONS

    What are the Top React Native Features, limitations, PROS and CONS. Let’s see Overview of React Native. React Native is a substructure or a framework that is used to develop mobile applications on multiple platforms. It is ranked as the most sought-after cross-platform applications development framework currently.

  • Blackbird Announces First Ever Educational Version of JavaScript

    “Traditionally, code teaching systems use unmodified programming languages. These are engineering tools, and are very unfriendly to beginners,” said Ness Blackbird, cofounder of Blackbird. “Our educational version of JavaScript enables middle school students and teachers to learn real-world coding skills in a supportive, educational environment – all while having fun making their own games and animations.”

  • Rustls: memory safety for TLS

    The movement toward using memory-safe languages, and Rust in particular, has picked up a lot of steam over the past year or two. Removing the possibility of buffer overflows, use-after-free bugs, and other woes associated with unmanaged pointers is an attractive feature, especially given that the majority of today's vulnerabilities stem from memory-safety issues. On April 20, the Internet Security Research Group (ISRG) announced a funding initiative targeting the Rustls TLS library in order to prepare it for more widespread adoption—including by ISRG's Let's Encrypt project.

    Google has provided the funds that allowed ISRG to contract Dirkjan Ochtman to make some improvements to the library. Two of the items listed in the announcement are aimed at making Rustls integrate more easily with the large body of C code in use today; most of those programs use the C-based OpenSSL library for their TLS needs. As might be expected, ISRG and its executive director, Josh Aas, who authored the announcement, are rather excited by the possibilities of Rust and Rustls going forward

  • This Week in Rust 390
  • A data checker's checklist

    The BASHing data blog has been in recess while I worked on a new resource for digital data checkers and cleaners. I've now got something like an outline of topics for that resource, which I'm offering below. Comments from readers would be very welcome on things I've left out, and on things with which data workers would firmly disagree. BASHing data, meanwhile, will continue with occasional posts on miscellaneous topics (like next week's post on some spectacular mojibake).

    The new resource will help data workers build data tables that cause the least trouble for downstream data users and processing applications. It explains what to look for in a data table but not how to look. There's no code in the new resource, and no software recommendations. The data-working community is very diverse and includes Excel, R, Python and AWK/BASH wizards. Different workers will have different preferred strategies for checking data tables and for cleaning them. Each to their own!

AMI Is Getting Involved With Open-Source Firmware Development

Well known BIOS provider AMI is getting in on the open-source system firmware game around OpenBMC and related projects. AMI's (American Megatrends) proprietary BIOS offerings are well known and used by many motherboards but it turns out they are also getting involved with the open-source system firmware game given their engineering expertise and ability to provide services around it. AMI is getting involved in the open-source firmware projects and participated in last month's Open Compute Project (OCP) system firmware call. Some details on their initial work can be found via the call that's embedded below. Read more Also: DJI FPV Video Out

Kernel: Linux 5.13, cgroup, and Beige Goby

  • The first half of the 5.13 merge window

    As of this writing, just over 7,800 non-merge commits have been pulled into the mainline repository for the 5.13 development cycle. It does indeed seem true that 5.13 will be busier than its predecessor was. The work merged thus far affects subsystems across the kernel; read on for a summary of what has been merged so far.

  • A "kill" button for control groups

    The kernel's control-group mechanism exists to partition processes and to provide resource guarantees (and limits) for each. Processes running within a properly configured control group are unable to deprive those running in a different group of their allocated resources (CPU time, memory, I/O bandwidth, etc.), and are equally protected from interference by others. With few exceptions, control groups are not used to take direct actions on processes; Christian Brauner's cgroup.kill patch set is meant to be one of those exceptions. In current kernels, one way of acting on processes within a control group is through the "freezer", which can be used to suspend (or resume) all contained processes. Beyond that, though, there are few control-group knobs that will directly affect a process's state. Brauner's patch set adds another one in the form of a control file in each non-root group called kill; it "does what it says on the tin". Writing "1" to that file will cause the immediate death of every process contained within the group (more correctly, it causes the immediate delivery of a SIGKILL signal to each, which has a similar effect). If the control group contains other groups, those, too, will be exterminated. Once the operation is complete, the group will normally be left in an entirely depopulated state. There are a couple of exceptions to this behavior, of course. The kill operation is defined to work on a process; if the process contains many threads, they will all suffer the same fate. But, if the control group in question is operating in the threaded mode, which allows the threads of a process to be split across multiple groups, that could lead to the untimely demise of threads that were not in the targeted group. So the kill operation will fail if attempted on groups running in the threaded mode. Similarly, the kill operation will not take down kernel threads, as that could lead to any of a number of surprising results. Writing to the kill file in a group containing kernel threads is allowed, but the kernel threads themselves will survive the operation. In such cases, the group will not be empty at the end.

  • AMD Publishes Initial Open-Source Linux Driver Code For "Beige Goby"

    AMD has published initial open-source Linux graphics driver code for a new GPU dubbed Beige Goby.  Beige Goby is the latest Linux-specific codename being used for new hardware enablement in their graphics drivers... Following Dimgrey Cavefish, Sienna Cichlid, Navy Flounder, and others, the newest following their color and fish theme is the Beige Goby. 

