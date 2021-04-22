Programming Leftovers
-
What are the Top React Native Features, limitations, PROS and CONS
What are the Top React Native Features, limitations, PROS and CONS. Let’s see Overview of React Native. React Native is a substructure or a framework that is used to develop mobile applications on multiple platforms. It is ranked as the most sought-after cross-platform applications development framework currently.
-
Blackbird Announces First Ever Educational Version of JavaScript
“Traditionally, code teaching systems use unmodified programming languages. These are engineering tools, and are very unfriendly to beginners,” said Ness Blackbird, cofounder of Blackbird. “Our educational version of JavaScript enables middle school students and teachers to learn real-world coding skills in a supportive, educational environment – all while having fun making their own games and animations.”
-
Blackbird Announces First Ever Educational Version of JavaScript
Blackbird today announced the official release of the world's first educational version of JavaScript. Blackbird's Educational Version of JavaScript, for the first time, makes it feasible for middle school students and teachers to learn to code – and forms the foundation of Blackbird's online system for middle school-focused code education.
-
Rustls: memory safety for TLS
The movement toward using memory-safe languages, and Rust in particular, has picked up a lot of steam over the past year or two. Removing the possibility of buffer overflows, use-after-free bugs, and other woes associated with unmanaged pointers is an attractive feature, especially given that the majority of today's vulnerabilities stem from memory-safety issues. On April 20, the Internet Security Research Group (ISRG) announced a funding initiative targeting the Rustls TLS library in order to prepare it for more widespread adoption—including by ISRG's Let's Encrypt project.
Google has provided the funds that allowed ISRG to contract Dirkjan Ochtman to make some improvements to the library. Two of the items listed in the announcement are aimed at making Rustls integrate more easily with the large body of C code in use today; most of those programs use the C-based OpenSSL library for their TLS needs. As might be expected, ISRG and its executive director, Josh Aas, who authored the announcement, are rather excited by the possibilities of Rust and Rustls going forward
-
This Week in Rust 390
-
A data checker's checklist
The BASHing data blog has been in recess while I worked on a new resource for digital data checkers and cleaners. I've now got something like an outline of topics for that resource, which I'm offering below. Comments from readers would be very welcome on things I've left out, and on things with which data workers would firmly disagree. BASHing data, meanwhile, will continue with occasional posts on miscellaneous topics (like next week's post on some spectacular mojibake).
The new resource will help data workers build data tables that cause the least trouble for downstream data users and processing applications. It explains what to look for in a data table but not how to look. There's no code in the new resource, and no software recommendations. The data-working community is very diverse and includes Excel, R, Python and AWK/BASH wizards. Different workers will have different preferred strategies for checking data tables and for cleaning them. Each to their own!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 254 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
AMI Is Getting Involved With Open-Source Firmware Development
Well known BIOS provider AMI is getting in on the open-source system firmware game around OpenBMC and related projects. AMI's (American Megatrends) proprietary BIOS offerings are well known and used by many motherboards but it turns out they are also getting involved with the open-source system firmware game given their engineering expertise and ability to provide services around it. AMI is getting involved in the open-source firmware projects and participated in last month's Open Compute Project (OCP) system firmware call. Some details on their initial work can be found via the call that's embedded below. Also: DJI FPV Video Out
TuxCare and RemotePC for GNU/Linux
Kernel: Linux 5.13, cgroup, and Beige Goby
Today in Techrights
Recent comments
15 min 59 sec ago
34 min 52 sec ago
1 hour 47 min ago
2 hours 16 min ago
2 hours 21 min ago
2 hours 24 min ago
2 hours 26 min ago
2 hours 33 min ago
2 hours 34 min ago
2 hours 44 min ago