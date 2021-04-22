With great technology comes great innovations. Unending technological footprints continue to favor the Linux community, giving its users more reasons to cling to its impressive flavors and distributions. One of these technological footprints that the Linux community applauds is video conferencing. Video conferencing lacked a dynamic coverage in the world of computing until the Linux operating system happened. Whether it is individuals with personal computers or businesses with enterprising goals, the flexibility of video conferencing caters to everyone. You no longer have to adhere to mandatory paid subscriptions for you to enjoy all the features of a performant video conferencing software. Video conferencing has removed geographical limitations when communicating, making distance a non-factor. Under these platforms, seamless communication is viable through one-to-one or group-to-group presentations. Both freelance business owners and corporations can host their agents and employees on their preferred video conferencing accounts. Linux operating system has built a name for itself by empowering the corporate world. Through its numerous video conferencing apps in the software market, the usage of the associated apps is defining video conferencing as seamless and trouble-free. The latter statement begs the question, what are the top-recommended video conferencing apps to use under a Linux platform?

With the Linux 5.13 merge window past, AMD on Wednesday submitted an initial batch of AMDGPU/AMDKFD/Radeon graphics driver changes to DRM-Next as feature material to be queued ahead for the Linux 5.14 cycle this summer. This is just the first of several feature pull requests to DRM-Next of AMD Radeon improvements slated for Linux 5.14 with more work expected over the next few weeks.

today's leftovers This haptic device lets you feel the hair of virtual reality animals | Arduino Blog When it comes to virtual reality, the challenge isn’t displaying convincing visuals — VR headset manufacturers have already figured that out. The real challenge is how to tickle our other senses, like smell, taste, and especially touch. To give people the ability to feel the fur of animals in VR, engineers have built this strange haptic device, called HairTouch, equipped with adjustable hair. HairTouch, which is controlled by an Arduino Mega board, serves a very specific purpose: to let VR users feel hair or fibers of varying lengths. That is an absurdly narrow goal and this device definitely won’t ever make it to market, but that doesn’t make it any less interesting. If you’ve ever wanted to feel the difference between a virtual tabby cat and a virtual Maine Coon, this is the haptic feedback gadget that you’ve been looking for.

The Humble Heal: Covid-19 Bundle is now live with plenty of goodies Help charity, hopefully help save some lives and get some great games too. What's not to like about the Humble Heal: Covid-19 Bundle. This is a 100% to charity bundle so neither Humble nor partners like us make anything from it, all for a good cause. "To help how we can, we’re doing what we do best; putting together bundles of awesome games, books, and software for you to enjoy. When you pick up the Humble Heal: Covid-19 Bundle, you’ll enjoy a variety of content and the knowledge that 100% of your purchase proceeds are going to Direct Relief, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), International Medical Corps (IMC), & GiveIndia. Help save lives with the Humble Heal: Covid-19 Bundle today."

Mozilla files joint amicus brief in support of California net neutrality law Yesterday, Mozilla joined a coalition of public interest organizations* in submitting an amicus brief to the Ninth Circuit in support of SB 822, California’s net neutrality law. In this case, telecom and cable companies are arguing that California’s law is preempted by federal law. In February of this year, a federal judge dismissed this challenge and held that California can enforce its law. The telecom industry appealed that decision to the 9th Circuit. We are asking the 9th Circuit to find that California has the authority to protect net neutrality.

Online Meetings: The Temptation to Censor Tricky Questions Early in 2020, at the outset of the pandemic, the UN's special rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment or punishment, Professor Nils Melzer of Switzerland, spoke out about the growing problem of cybertorture. The UN's Forum on Business and Human Rights is taking place this week. It is online due to the pandemic. In the session about accountability and remedies for victims of human rights abuse, a participant asked about Google. A British parliamentary report and US Department of Justice investigation has used terms like digital gangster and unlawful to describe some of the things they do today. Yet when they entered the UN's online event and asked a very general question about the connection from Professor Melzer's analysis to Google's modus operandi, the question vanished. They posted a subsequent question asking why the query was censored and it was immediately subject to censorship. This is the golden rule of censorship: don't ask about censorship. Nobody ever made any complaints about the question.

A replacement for third-party cookies? HTTP cookies are small chunks of data, associated with a particular domain, that can be persistently stored by the browser. Once a site has stored its cookie, subsequent HTTP requests to the site will include the cookie information; the mechanism is used to keep users logged into a site, for example. As the name would imply, third-party cookies come from domains other than the first-party domain that the user visited. They can come from advertisers or social networks with visible content (e.g. ads, "like" buttons) on the visited page, but they also come via "invisible" page elements from tracking companies. Whenever content from those third-party sites is requested from any page, anywhere on the web, the cookie information goes along for the ride—allowing those sites to track users across the web. Over time, the privacy-invading attributes of third-party cookies have caused users, governments, and browser makers to examine them more closely and to make changes in behavior or laws (e.g. the GDPR) in order to thwart or restrict them. Firefox and Safari have both stopped accepting third-party cookies in the last year or two; other, less popular browsers (generally with a stricter stance on privacy), like Brave and the Tor Browser, were well ahead of the pack in that regard. Google described its plans for moving away from cookie-based tracking for Chrome in 2019 and touted FLoC as a replacement in early 2021. The company said that it planned to start rolling out the feature for some users starting in March. One of the goals of tracking users is to be able to provide those users with ads that are relevant to them. The creepiness of being tracked all over the web is simply an unpleasant side effect, or so we are led to believe. It is far from clear that being bombarded with ads for things that one had only idly searched for—or had already purchased—is the advertising nirvana that some seem to think that is, but it is certainly popular with advertisers. So Google, which derives a rather large pile of money from advertising, is interested in finding other ways to deliver relevant ads, with less of a creepiness factor, perhaps—enter FLoC.

Stanford scientists’ software turns ‘mental handwriting’ into on-screen words, sentences. The combination of mental effort and state-of-the-art technology have allowed a man with immobilized limbs to communicate by text at speeds rivaling those achieved by his able-bodied peers texting on a smartphone. Stanford University investigators have coupled artificial-intelligence software with a device, called a brain-computer interface, implanted in the brain of a man with full-body paralysis. The software was able to decode information from the BCI to quickly convert the man’s thoughts about handwriting into text on a computer screen. The man was able to write using this approach more than twice as quickly as he could using a previous method developed by the Stanford researchers, who reported those findings in 2017 in the journal eLife. The new findings, to be published online today (May 12, 2021) in Nature, could spur further advances benefiting hundreds of thousands of Americans, and millions globally, who’ve lost the use of their upper limbs or their ability to speak due to spinal-cord injuries, strokes or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, said Jaimie Henderson, MD, professor of neurosurgery. “This approach allowed a person with paralysis to compose sentences at speeds nearly comparable to those of able-bodied adults of the same age typing on a smartphone,” said Henderson, the John and Jene Blume — Robert and Ruth Halperin Professor. “The goal is to restore the ability to communicate by text.”