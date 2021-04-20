IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
-
Develop and deploy applications faster by becoming a Red Hat Certified Cloud-Native Developer
Quarkus is an exciting development in open source technologies. This Kubernetes-native Java application framework brings the familiar reliability and maturity of Java with container-ready capabilities and developer-friendly features such as live reload, fast boot time, and imperative and reactive coding styles.
As organizations take advantage of cloud-native microservices architectures, Quarkus allows developers to more quickly build, test, and deploy their applications, improving application time to market.
-
Fedora’s default license for content is now CC BY-SA 4.0
The Fedora Council has approved a change from from the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-SA 3.0) license to the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA 4.0) license for material classified as “content”. This message is the official public announcement of that change, which is effective as of today, the 13th of May 2021.
-
IBM Introduces CodeNet for Programming Language Translation
IBM has announced Project CodeNet, a large-scale research dataset aimed at helping teach AI to code.
“Computer scientists have been long fascinated by the possibility of computers programming computers,” according to the announcement, but the problem is not easily solved. If, for example, programming language translation were easy, legacy languages like COBOL would have been converted to modern alternatives by now. But, programming languages have context and complexity that go beyond a straightforward rules-based translation approach.
-
Receive Side Scaling (RSS) with eBPF and CPUMAP
High-speed network packet processing presents a challenging performance problem on servers. Modern network interface cards (NICs) can process packets at a much higher rate than the host can keep up with on a single CPU. So, to scale the processing on the host, the Linux kernel sends packets to multiple CPUs using a hardware feature named Receive Side Scaling (RSS). RSS relies on a flow hash to spread incoming traffic across the RX IRQ lines, which will be handled by different CPUs. Unfortunately, there can be a number of situations where the NIC hardware RSS features fail; for instance, if the received traffic is not supported by the NIC RSS engine. When RSS is not supported by the NIC, the card delivers all packets to the same RX IRQ line and thus the same CPU.
Previously, if hardware features did not match the deployment use case, there was no good way to fix it. But eXpress Data Path (XDP) offers a high-performance, programmable hook that makes routing to multiple CPUs possible, so the Linux kernel is no longer limited by the hardware. This article shows how to handle this situation in software, with a strong focus on how to solve the issue using XDP and a CPUMAP redirect.
[...]
XDP runs an eBPF-program at the earliest possible point in the driver receive path, when DMA rx-ring is synced for the CPU. This eBPF program parses the received frames and returns an action or verdict, acted on by the networking stack.
-
Why should developers care about GitOps?
As a software developer, your primary role is to deliver bits: pieces of executable ones and zeros that work as designed and expected. How do those bits make it into a container or virtual machine (VM)? Who cares?
You. You care. I know you do, because developers are wired like that. At some point, obviously, you’ve observed your code working properly (because all your code is bug-free, right?), so you’re very much interested in seeing that it runs the exact same way in testing, staging, and production.
-
Fedora Linux 35 - Call for Test Days – Fedora Community Blog
Hi Fedora users, developers, and friends! It’s time to start thinking about Test Days for Fedora Linux 35.
For anyone who isn’t aware, a Test Day is an event to get a bunch of interested users and developers together to test a specific feature or area of the distribution. Test Days usual focused around IRC for interaction and a wiki page for instructions and results You can run a Test Day on just about anything for which it would be useful to do some fairly focused testing in ‘real time’ with a group of testers; it doesn’t have to be code. For instance, we often run Test Days for l10n/i18n topics. For more information on Test Days, see the wiki.
Anyone who wants to can host their own Test Day, or you can request that the QA group helps you out with organization or any combination of the two. To propose a Test Day, just file a ticket in fedora-qa repo. See fedora-qa#624 as an example. For instructions on hosting a Test Day, see the wiki.
You can see the schedule by looking at the repo. There are many slots open right now. Consider the development
schedule, though, in deciding when you want to run your Test Day. For some topics, you may want to avoid the time before the Beta release or the time after the feature freeze or the Final Freeze.
-
How to hire Site Reliability Engineers (SREs): 5 top qualities | The Enterprisers Project
Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) continues to gain momentum among IT organizations. According to the Upskilling 2021: Enterprise DevOps Skills Report, 47 percent of survey respondents (up from 28 percent in 2020) say SRE is a must-have process and framework skill. As the demand for strong SRE skills rises, so does SRE hiring.
However, a challenge for business and hiring managers is determining which skills, traits, and competencies make a strong site reliability engineer. In light of the upcoming SRE-focused SKILup Day conference, I asked several DevOps Institute Ambassadors and SRE subject matter experts to weigh in on what makes a great SRE. Here’s what they had to say:
-
Building open organizations to make a better life more sustainable for everyone | Opensource.com
In the first article in this series reviewing The Age of Sustainable Development by Jeffrey Sachs, I discussed the impact of economic development on the environment, and I explained how open organization principles can help us begin building sustainable, global economic development plans for the future.
-
5 reasons to host your container registry with Pulp
Linux containers have greatly simplified software distribution. The ability to package an application with everything it needs to run has helped increase stability and reproducibility of environments.
While there are many public registries where you can upload, manage, and distribute container images, there are many compelling arguments in favor of hosting your own container registry. Let's take a look at the reasons why self-hosting makes sense, and how Pulp, a free and open source project, can help you manage and distribute containers in an on-premises environment.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 743 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GNU/Linux in Devices and Arduino Projects
Free Software Leftovers
Portuguese LibreOffice Manuals and Command Popup HUD for LibreOffice
Programming Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 48 min ago
1 hour 51 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
2 hours 31 min ago
2 hours 46 min ago
3 hours 36 min ago
3 hours 37 min ago
3 hours 57 min ago
8 hours 29 min ago
12 hours 43 min ago