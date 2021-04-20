Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 13th of May 2021 11:54:58 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • Docker Container Lifecycle - Docker Tutorials - TechTutorialSite

    To understand the concept of Docker containers or containerization in general, it’s important to first understand the Docker container lifecycle. Maintaining a microservice application deployed through containers with complex requirements is not easy. To add to it, the only possible way to maintain Docker containers is through a command line. Hence, keeping track of each Docker container through a single command line becomes difficult.

    Docker comes packed with tools and commands to manage our containers in the most efficient manner. Hence, leveraging these commands will make your lives a lot easier. If you know your Docker container commands, spinning up a Docker container is just a piece of cake.

    In this tutorial of the Docker tutorial series, we will discuss the Docker container lifecycle in detail. We will discuss all the possible states in the Docker lifecycle and see how to manage containers in all these states with the help of corresponding Docker commands.

  • Docker Push | How to push Docker Images to Dockerhub?

    You can use the Docker push command to push images to the Docker hub. Docker hub allows us to create repositories where we can store and manage Docker images. Repositories are a set of similar images identified by their tags. For example, Docker contains several versions of Ubuntu images inside the Ubuntu repository. Each Ubuntu image is identified by a separate tag such as xenial, 18.04, 20.04, focal, etc.

    Pushing images to the Docker hub is fairly simple. Once you have pushed images to the Docker hub, you can easily share them with your organization members. In fact, you can even use the Docker push command to push images to your private and locally hosted repositories. You can create local private registries using the registry image that the Docker hub provides.

  • How to Set Timezone and Sync Server Time with NTP in Linux

    In this article we will learn what the NTP is, how to sync your server time and date using systemd-timesyncd network time service, and how to change the timezone in Linux.

    You can easily keep your system’s date and time accurate by using NTP (Network Time Protocol). It lets you to synchronize computer clocks through network connections and keep them accurate. Basically a client requests the current time from a remote server, and uses it to set its own clock.

  • How to connect Ubuntu Linux Desktop 21.04 to an Active Directory domain

    Ubuntu 21.04 was made available last month, and it has been quite the hit with both end users and businesses. Although you won't find a massive amount of new features, what is there should be considered a significant step forward for enterprise and other business use cases.

    One particular feature that network and security admins will greatly appreciate is the ability to easily connect Ubuntu Desktop to an Active Directory domain. With this newly added ability, Linux desktops have become a more viable option for companies. The added benefit of this is users will be working on a more reliable and secure platform.

  • Docker Tag | How to tag Docker images? - TechTutorialSite

    We can use the Docker tag command to add metadata to Docker images. They convey essential information about the version of a specific image. Docker registries such as Docker hub store images in repositories. A repository is a set of similar images but different versions identified using tags. For example, the Ubuntu repository in the Docker hub has several Ubuntu images, but all of them have different tags such as 18.04, focal, xenial, bionic, etc.

    Docker tag is just a way to refer to a particular version of an image. A fair analogy is how we use Git tags to refer to specific commits in history. We can use Docker tags to provide specific labels to an image. They can be considered an alias to image IDs.

  • What Is Checksum (Definition): How to Generate a File Checksum

    If you’ve been around for a while in the world of computers and, why not, even cybersecurity, you may have heard the term checksum thrown around here and there, even in casual “How have you been” conversations. That’s mainly because checksums are still a reliable way to assess whether or not a batch of data or a single item corresponds to certain parameters or has suffered various modifications.

  • Important Docker Image Commands - Docker Tutorials - TechTutorialSite

    Docker provides us with various tools and utilities to create, manage, and share applications in isolated and packaged environments called containers. It uses multi-layered read-only templates called images to define the container environment which will run our application. We can use some important Docker image commands to maintain and manipulate Docker images easily.

    After having worked with Docker for a considerable amount of time, you might have several Docker images already in your system. If you don’t know the basic image commands, it might be very difficult to manage such a huge number of images. To make this easier, Docker allows us to use simple image commands in the command-line to easily manage tons of images simultaneously.

  • How to Customize the Login Screen on KDE Plasma

    When it comes to the personalization and customizability of Linux desktops, the KDE Plasma desktop environment takes the cake with an incredible amount of themes and tweaks. It offers a wide range of options to make your desktop look unique.

    While customizing the icons or splash screen are straightforward in KDE Plasma, not many people know that you can change the login screen theme. This article is there to help you out.

  • Docker Container Logs | How to Tail Docker Logs? - Tail Docker Logs

    Docker logs provide essential information about the commands and processes that are being executed inside the container. This is helpful in cases when your containers fail to work or gets crashed. You can tail Docker logs to find the exact set of commands that were responsible for the failure. Docker logs also help you to monitor the processes inside the container by live-streaming the process details.

    Docker provides us with logging mechanisms that can be used to perform debugging at the daemon as well as container level. In this article, we will discuss how to display the container logs and tail Docker logs to get only the specific lines. You can check out our complete free Docker tutorial.

  • Docker Container Start Command | How to Start a Docker Container?

    You can use the Docker start command to startup containers that are stopped. You can use it to start one or more than one stopped container simultaneously. The Docker container start command will start the container and run it in the background. This will start all the processes running inside the container. This is different from the Docker run command which is used to create a new container. When we execute the run command on an image, it will pull the image, create a new container, and start it automatically. However, you can only invoke the Docker start command on containers that have already been created before.

  • Stop all Containers | How to stop, remove, and Kill all Docker containers?

    Docker allows us to use the Docker rm and Docker stop commands to remove or stop one or more containers. However, if you want to stop and remove all the containers simultaneously, you can combine sub-commands to list all containers with the Docker stop and remove commands. Moreover, we can only remove those containers that are not actively running in our host machine.

    Hence, it’s very necessary to stop all the containers before we try to remove them. We can either use the force option along with the Docker rm command to remove all containers forcefully or first stop all Docker containers and then remove them. We can also use the Docker kill command along with a sub-command to kill all the containers simultaneously.

  • Docker commit command | How to commit changes to Docker containers?

    We can use the Docker commit command to commit changes to Docker containers. Consider the following situation. When you want to run an application inside Docker containers, you might have to install packages and dependencies inside the container. Initially, you can use Dockerfile instructions to install these packages directly. However, once you have created a container, it’s not possible to keep making changes inside the Dockerfile every time you want to install something inside the container.

    Also, as soon as you exit the container, all the changes inside it are lost immediately. So, you will have to go through the same process again and again. Hence, if you want the changes to persist, you can use the Docker commit command. The commit command will save any changes you make to the container and create a new image layer on top of it.

  • How to auto scale Kubernetes pods for microservices

    In Kubernetes, cluster capacity planning is critical to avoid overprovisioned or underprovisioned infrastructure. IT admins need a reliable and cost-effective way to maintain operational clusters and pods in high-load situations and to scale infrastructure automatically to meet resource requirements.

  • Docker container create | How to create Docker containers?

    You can use the Docker container create command to start a container from an image. However, the container create command only creates a writable container layer over the image. Simply put, it creates a container instance but does not start a container. The container create command is almost similar to “docker run -d” with the exception that it never starts a container. You can then use the “docker start” command to start the container whenever you want.

    This command is useful when you just want to set up the configuration of the container beforehand so that it is ready when you want to start the container. On running the container create command, the status of the container is created.

  • Docker exec Command | Execute commands in Docker containers

    You can use the Docker Exec Command to execute commands inside running Docker containers. If you already have a Docker container running and you want to execute an executable command inside it, you can use the Docker exec command. However, the only constraint is that the target container’s primary process (PID = 1) should be running.

    Suppose you have an Ubuntu container running in the background. And you want to create a file inside the container but you don’t have access to the bash of the container. In such a case, you can use the Docker exec command to run a touch command inside the container. This will create your new file.

  • Docker container remove | How to delete Docker containers?

    You can use the Docker container rm or Docker rm command to remove or delete Docker containers. However, before you remove a container, you need to make sure that the container is not actively running. You can stop the containers using the Docker stop command before removing the containers. Another workaround is that you can use the –force option to forcefully remove containers. If you want to delete or remove all containers together, you can use a sub-command to list all container IDs along with the Docker rm command.

»

More in Tux Machines

GNU/Linux in Devices and Arduino Projects

  • [Older] Xilinx launches Kria chips to handle AI for edge applications

    He added, “It’s a clear indication that the adaptive nature of FPGAs doesn’t need to be relegated to just the power user-programmable logic engineer anymore. And with Ubuntu support on the way, these dev kits could go mainstream in a hurry.”

  • IAR Systems’ build tools for Linux now available for Renesas RL78

    IAR Systems has extended its build tools portfolio and now supports deployment in Linux-based frameworks Renesas’ low-power RL78 MCUs, enabling organisations to streamline building and testing workflows.

  • Carrier board and edge AI system expand upon Jetson Xavier NX

    Forecr’s compact, $905 “DSBox-NX2” edge AI system integrates the Jetson Xavier NX version of its $242 “DSBoard-NX2” carrier board, which also supports the Nano and TX2 NX. Features include 8GB LPDDR4, 16GB eMMC, GbE, HDMI, 2x USB, CAN, and 3x M.2. Ankara, Turkey based Forecr has begun shipping a DSBox-NX2 embedded computer that runs Ubuntu 18.04 with Nvidia JetPack on Nvidia’s Jetson Xavier NX module. The DSBox-NX2 is based on a Jetson carrier board called the DSBoard-NX2, which like the DSBox-NX2 appears to have been introduced earlier this year. Forecr is a brand and sub-business of eight-year-old, Ankara-based Mist Elektronik, which created the unit after becoming an Nvidia partner.

  • This DIY shuttle mission control box looks like a blast! | Arduino Blog

    Becoming an astronaut is probably one of the top careers on any child’s list, but it’s not all that practical, especially when they’re still seven years old. That’s why Gordon Callison wanted to create a virtual shuttle mission control game that simulates a space shuttle launch with tons of different features for his kid to use. The project he made is composed of many different panels that compose a box with three main surfaces that display/control various aspects of the shuttle’s journey. These include pre-flight checks on the right, launching the shuttle in the middle, and telemetry displays on the right. The whole thing fits neatly into a briefcase, but don’t let that relatively small size mislead you- it’s packed with plenty of LEDs and buttons. To control all of these, Gordon went with an Arduino Mega, along with a couple of shift registers for toggling a bank of 32 LEDs on and off. Sound effects can also be played through an Uno and Adafruit Sound Board whenever the shuttle takes off or is done orbiting.

  • Slot machine piggy bank makes saving your coins more fun | Arduino Blog

    There’s really no joy in saving money until it comes time to spend it, of course. But in an effort to gamify things a bit, YouTuber “Max 3D Design” has come up with a beautiful slot machine that surely puts a spin on traditional piggy banks. The device itself was modeled in Fusion 360 and the fairly substantial design took a week of printing to produce. It features four LED matrices that rotate reel symbols, obscured by a thin film to make it appear as one display. Inside a screw conveyor system is used to transport coins, which eventually pop out of an opening at the end. This screw is actuated by a small stepper motor, and the gaming process is started by dropping a coin past a pair of wires under the control of an Arduino Uno.

Free Software Leftovers

  • DockerCon 2021: Single Day Event To Focus on Container Devs | IT Pro

    The online DockerCon 2021 will focus on building containerized applications and managing an application's delivery lifecycle. More on the DockerCon live event.

    •  
  • Daniel Pono Takamori is Conservancy's Newest Employee

    Software Freedom Conservancy is pleased to announce that Daniel Pono Takamori has joined as Community Organizer and Nonprofit Problem Solver. Takamori brings a wealth of skills acquired in his previous positions at other prestigious FOSS organizations, including the Linux Foundation, the Apache Software Foundation and the Oregon State University Open Source Lab. Takamori has spoken on a variety of topics at FOSS events, including recently as a keynoter at SeaGL.

    •  
  • Enterprises increasingly relying on open source software

    Enterprises have a deep appreciation for the value of open source software with 100% of the information technology (IT) decision-makers in a recent survey saying that “using open source provides benefits for their organization.” The survey of 200 IT decision-makers was conducted by Vanson Bourne. [...] Of the 200 respondents, 25% were from medium-size enterprises of 500-999 employees and 75% were from large enterprises with more than 1,000 employees. They came from a cross-section of industries and had knowledge of open source software. Large enterprise respondents were most likely to have moved databases and applications to cloud services. Just 15% of large enterprises continue to have all their databases and applications running at their on-premises data center, compared with 29% of medium-size enterprises.

  • The syslog-ng insider 2021-05: 3.32; Fortigate; Windows event collector; FreeBSD; Pi;

    This is the 91st issue of syslog-ng Insider, a monthly newsletter that brings you syslog-ng-related news.

Portuguese LibreOffice Manuals and Command Popup HUD for LibreOffice

  • Brazilians in turbo mode: Impress Guide 7.0 in Portuguese is now available

    The Brazilian LibreOffice community is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the Portuguese Impress 7.0 Guide, the complete guidebook for creating high quality presentations in any environment, be it family, cultural or professional. The book is 330 pages, and details the fundamentals of Impress, before covering the concepts of slide masters, styles, presentation templates, graphic objects, transition effects, object animations, export to other formats and much more. It’s rich in illustrations and examples – as well as scripts for the most important operations when editing and running presentations. The documentation team in Brazil grew with the arrival of Luciana Mota, Diego Marques Pereira and Márcia Buffon Machado. Here are the newcomers’ messages to all!

  • Command Popup HUD for LibreOffice

    Command Popup is a pop-up window that lets you search for commands that are present in the main menu and run them. This was requested in bug tdf#91874 and over-time accumulated over 14 duplicated bugs reports, so it was a very requested feature. I'm intrigued by similar functionality in other programs, because it enables very quick access to commands (or programs) and at the same time don't need to move your hand off the keyboard. It also makes it easy to search for commands - especially in an application like LibreOffice with humongous main menu. So I decided to try to implement it for LibreOffice.

Programming Leftovers

  • Rust 2021 edition to arrive in October with 'more consistent panic' and other new features

    The Rust 2021 Edition Working Group has scheduled the new version for release in October, with what it says are small changes that amount to a significant improvement. This is the "third edition of the Rust language," said Mara Bos, founder and CTO of Fusion Engineering and a Rust Library Team member. The previous editions are Rust 2015 and Rust 2018. "Edition" is a special concept in Rust, as explained here. Updates to Rust ship frequently, but the special feature of an edition is that it can include incompatible changes. A crate (Rust term for a library) has to be explicitly configured to support an edition so older code will continue to work correctly. The Rust compiler can link crates of any edition.

  • 3 features released in Python 3.1 you should use in 2021

    This is the second in a series of articles about features that first appeared in a version of Python 3.x. Python 3.1 was first released in 2009, and even though it has been out for a long time, many of the features it introduced are underused and pretty cool. Here are three of them. [...] Python allows the -m flag to execute modules from the command line. Even some standard-library modules do something useful when they're executed; for example, python -m cgi is a CGI script that debugs the web server's CGI configuration. However, until Python 3.1, it was impossible to execute packages like this. Starting with Python 3.1, python -m package will execute the __main__ module in the package. This is a good place to put debug scripts or commands that are executed mostly with tools and do not need to be short. Python 3.0 was released over 11 years ago, but some of the features that first showed up in this release are cool—and underused. Add them to your toolkit if you haven't already.

  • Perl Weekly Challenge 112: Canonical Path and Climb Stairs
  • A Perl Community Dashboard | dean [blogs.perl.org]

    In this weeks TPF Marketing Committee meeting I made an elevator pitch for a "Perl Community Dashboard". It was well received so I have taken the action item to expound upon the idea here to gather more input. Understand this then as the minimum viable product to go from 0 to 1, something achievable that we can build upon.

  • Andy Wingo: cross-module inlining in guile

    Greetings, hackers of spaceship Earth! Today's missive is about cross-module inlining in Guile. a bit of history Back in the day... what am I saying? I always start these posts with loads of context. Probably you know it all already. 10 years ago, Guile's partial evaluation pass extended the macro-writer's bill of rights to Schemers of the Guile persuasion. This pass makes local function definitions free in many cases: if they should be inlined and constant-folded, you are confident that they will be. peval lets you write clear programs with well-factored code and still have good optimization. The peval pass did have a limitation, though, which wasn't its fault. In Guile, modules have historically been a first-order concept: modules are a kind of object with a hash table inside, which you build by mutating. I speak crassly but that's how it is. In such a world, it's hard to reason about top-level bindings: what module do they belong to? Could they ever be overridden? When you have a free reference to a, and there's a top-level definition of a in the current compilation unit, is that the a that's being referenced, or could it be something else? Could the binding be mutated in the future?

  • Jussi Pakkanen: .C as a file extension for C++ is not portable

    Some projects use .C as a file extension for C++ source code. This is ill-advised, because it is can't really be made to work automatically and reliably.

  • How WASI Makes Containerization More Efficient

    WebAssembly, or Wasm for brevity, is a standardized binary format that allows software written in any language to run without customizations on any platform, inside sandboxes or runtimes – that is virtual machines – at near native speed. Since those runtimes are isolated from their host environment, a WebAssembly System Interface (WASI) gives developers – who adopt Wasm exactly to be free to write software once, but ignoring where it will run – a single, standard way to call the low-level functions that are present on any platform. The previous article in this series describes the goals, design principles and architecture of WASI. This time, we present real-world, usable projects and services based on WASI, that also clarify its role in the big picture: to facilitate the containerization of virtually any application, much more efficiently than bulkier containers like Docker may do.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6