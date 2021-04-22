NEON-2000-JNX series AI Camera Features NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX SOM for AIoT Applications Machine vision applications highlight the complexity of implementation due to the requirement of interfacing several devices. These devices include image sensor modules, cables, GPU modules, and memory units, thus increasing the time for development and deployment. ADLINK’s NEON-2000-JNX series AI camera aims to simplify the deployment of edge machine vision and AIoT use cases. NEON-2000-JNX series AI camera comes with an inbuilt ADLINK’s new edge vision analytics software known as the EVA SDK. The software reduces the time in designing and creating proofs-of-concept, which leads to quicker deployment of applications. Users get a wide range of options for selecting field-ready “application plug-ins and ADLINK-optimized AI models”. This ensures the quality of vision AI and eases the building of use cases with lesser software code and programs. Additionally, the preview function allows quicker verification of AI Inference flow.

today's howtos RPM Commands - Unixcop RPM (Red Hat Package Manager) is an default open source and package management utility for Red Hat systems like (RHEL, CentOS and Fedora). The tool allows you install, update, uninstall, query, verify and manage system software packages in Unix/Linux operating systems. The RPM known as .rpm file, that includes compiled software programs and libraries needed by the packages. This utility only works with packages that built on .rpm format.

How to install the Opera Browser on Deepin 20.2 Today we are going to look at how to install the Opera Browser on Deepin 20.2. As seen in the video, a person downloads Opera, from the official site, and then installs it with the built-in installer. Enjoy!

How to use df command in Linux / Unix {with examples} - nixCraft We use the df command to find total disk space and available space on a Linux / Unix file system. Let us see how to use the df command to view the amount of free space left on your Linux, macOS, *BSD and Unix file system. We will also explain how to automate disk space monitoring and send an email alert or push notification to your mobile device. The df is an essential tool for a developer as it reports the amount of disk space used and available on file Linux or Unix filesystem.

10 Tips on mastering Sublime Text Editor | FOSS Linux Investing in quality development tools will make you more productive and significantly increase code quality. One such tool is Sublime Text 3, and you might be surprised by the many cool things in Sublime Text Editor. Sublime Text 3 is a sophisticated text editor for markup, code, and prose. Sublime Text Editor is loved by web developers, engineers, and programmers alike. Sublime Text 3 is built from custom components, a cross-platform UI toolkit, with an unmatched syntax highlighting engine. Sublime Text Editor is very responsive, giving developers excellent performance. It is free for download and is available for Mac, Windows, and Linux. This article will highlight tips, shortcuts, and tricks of getting the most from Sublime Text 3. The article will highlight the must-have packages and project-specific preference settings and tweaks.

How to install Growtopia on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to install Growtopia on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below. This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.

LFCA – Useful Tips for Securing Data and Linux – Part 18 Since its release in the early nineties, Linux has won the admiration of the technology community thanks to its stability, versatility, customizability, and a large community of open-source developers who work round-the-clock to provide bug fixes and improvements to the operating system. By and large, Linux is the operating system of choice for public cloud, servers, and supercomputers, and close to 75% of internet-facing production servers run on Linux.

VIM Editor Vim is an advanced and highly configurable text editor built to enable efficient text editing. Vim text editor is developed by Bram Moolenaar. It supports most file types and vim editor is also known as a programmer’s editor. We can use with its plugin based on our needs. Also vim, short for Vi Improved is a command-line text editor. In this vim tutorial, you are going to learn useful tips in using the vim text editor. Without much ado, let’s jump right in.