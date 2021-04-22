Security and Proprietary Software
Colonial reportedly paid nearly $5 million ransom to bring pipeline computers back online [Ed: Microsoft Windows TCO]
FAQ: DarkSide Ransomware Group and Colonial Pipeline
Ransomware is a combination word of “ransom”—holding stolen property to extort money for its return or release; and “malware”—malicious software installed on a machine. The principle is simple: the malware encrypts the victim’s files so that they can no longer use them and demands payment from the victim before decrypting them.
Most often, ransomware uses a vulnerability to infect a system or network and encrypt files to deny the owner access to those files. The key to decrypt the files is possessed by a third party—the extortionist—who then (usually through a piece of text left on the desktop or other obvious means) communicates instructions to the victim on how to pay them in exchange for the decryption key or program.
Most modern ransomware uses a combination of public-key encryption and symmetric encryption in order to lock out the victim from their files. Since the decryption and encryption key are separate in public-key encryption, the extortionist can guarantee that the decryption key is never (not even briefly, during the execution of the ransomware code) transmitted to the victim before payment.
RemotePC adds new features for Linux remote access
Users can connect to their remote Linux machines directly from any web browser via RemotePC Viewer Lite, without the hassle of any additional software installation.
RemotePC offers many features that make it the perfect solution for Linux remote access. It is platform independent, so remote computers and servers can be accessed from any PC, Mac, or Linux machine, as well as iOS and Android devices. The software also allows users to perform remote access functions such as lock screen, blank host screen, adjust the screen of the remote computer, and block remote input during a session.
Who's in charge here? Colonial Pipeline [crack] exposes huge holes in U.S. cyber defenses, say experts
The weaknesses have been known for years: Eighty-five percent of American critical infrastructure is owned by private companies, and few regulations govern how those companies must protect their computer networks. Criminal [attackers] like the ones the FBI says attacked Colonial Pipeline are given overseas sanctuary by hostile foreign governments, out of reach of American law enforcement. The vast majority of ransomware attacks originate abroad, many of them from Russia, experts say.
Colonial Pipeline reportedly paid the [cracker]s nearly $5 million, despite suggestions to contrary
The news is also a little worrying because of how a successful ransom might encourage [attackers] in future. Over the years, we’ve heard reports of smaller companies and local government entities paying ransoms to regain access to their computers, but this is perhaps one of the most high-profile examples of ransomware yet, and the news might inspire copycats.
EnergyColonial Pipeline has no plan to pay ransom to [crackers] -sources
Officials so far have found no significant connection to the Russian government, instead concluding that the pipeline company delivering 45% of the U.S. East Coast's oil was crippled by ransomware attack.
DarkSide lets "affiliates" [crack] into targets elsewhere, then handles the ransom negotiation and data release.
Colonial Pipeline did pay ransom to [crackers], sources now say
The group, previously identified as DarkSide, demanded nearly $5 million, two other sources familiar with the incident said. The sources CNN spoke to Thursday did not say how much the company paid. Bloomberg first reported the ransom payment.
CNN was previously told by multiple sources that Colonial Pipeline had not yet paid the ransom, but two sources said on Thursday that the company did pay as it sought to retrieve the stolen information. It is not clear when the payment was made.
The Microsoft Surface Duo Fire Sale Is Here, and It's Still Not Worth Buying
Microsoft Outlook update actually crashed the whole system
A recent change to the component responsible for displaying text in Microsoft Outlook is preventing users from creating and viewing emails in the desktop version of the email client.
The bug in Outlook Build 13929.20372 (version 2104) was spotted and reported by several users from all over the world, and has now been confirmed by Microsoft as well.
The issue causes emails inside the affected Outlook version to appear blank. Users have also reported all kinds of graphical anomalies including blank screens shortly after using the client to send and receive emails.
NEON-2000-JNX series AI Camera Features NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX SOM for AIoT Applications
Machine vision applications highlight the complexity of implementation due to the requirement of interfacing several devices. These devices include image sensor modules, cables, GPU modules, and memory units, thus increasing the time for development and deployment. ADLINK’s NEON-2000-JNX series AI camera aims to simplify the deployment of edge machine vision and AIoT use cases. NEON-2000-JNX series AI camera comes with an inbuilt ADLINK’s new edge vision analytics software known as the EVA SDK. The software reduces the time in designing and creating proofs-of-concept, which leads to quicker deployment of applications. Users get a wide range of options for selecting field-ready “application plug-ins and ADLINK-optimized AI models”. This ensures the quality of vision AI and eases the building of use cases with lesser software code and programs. Additionally, the preview function allows quicker verification of AI Inference flow.
