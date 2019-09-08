Linux as Companies, Not Community
Confidential Computing Microconference Accepted into 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference [Ed: Surveillance disguised as "confidential" by the LF on behalf of spying firms that pay LF to do this. What's "confidential computing"? In simple terms, it's something like, Facebook and Google or Microsoft/NSA stealing your data and then saying, "we don't want anybody else stealing the data we stole from you..." (and that's "confidential" computing as promoted by the lobbying front group and PR agency 'Linux' Foundation). If the 'Linux' Foundation used a name like the "Spying Alliance" to promote this nonsense they call "confidential" computing, then fine, at least we'd know what they stand for. But they're grossly abusing (milking to death) the brand "Linux".]
The Linux kernel recently gained support for SEV-ES and support for Intel TDX is upcoming. AMD SEV will be further enhanced by Secure Nested Paging (SNP). Support for these technologies requires intrusive changes to the Linux kernel for memory integrity and secure interrupt delivery to virtual machines. Designing these changes in a way that works for different confidential computing technologies is one goal of this microconference.
"Linux Community." [Ed: Also here. The so-called 'Linux' Foundation (which rejects Linux) has detached any real meaning from the term "Linux". Linux is not a community. Join GNU for a more community-like experience.]
I don't know... it really feels like a community. Maybe that's just my idealism talking, but in this video I lay out exactly why I think Linux users have organically built a community and my own experiences within it.
Android Leftovers
Ubuntu on High Resolution
Don't have great displays? Here you can see Ubuntu displayed in high resolutions by 1400's and better as well as get a way to test them even without buying a monitor device. I tried to collect how it looks starting with normal desktop, menu, and Activities overview, to system tray, calendar tray, Settings, LibreOffice Writer and Ubuntu Software. You will find here multiple aspect ratios by 4:3, 16:9, and 16:10. Lastly, because Ubuntu is based on GNOME desktop environment, this article applies to GNOME as well no matter what other GNU/Linux distro you are using. Now let's have a look!
NEON-2000-JNX series AI Camera Features NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX SOM for AIoT Applications
Machine vision applications highlight the complexity of implementation due to the requirement of interfacing several devices. These devices include image sensor modules, cables, GPU modules, and memory units, thus increasing the time for development and deployment. ADLINK’s NEON-2000-JNX series AI camera aims to simplify the deployment of edge machine vision and AIoT use cases. NEON-2000-JNX series AI camera comes with an inbuilt ADLINK’s new edge vision analytics software known as the EVA SDK. The software reduces the time in designing and creating proofs-of-concept, which leads to quicker deployment of applications. Users get a wide range of options for selecting field-ready “application plug-ins and ADLINK-optimized AI models”. This ensures the quality of vision AI and eases the building of use cases with lesser software code and programs. Additionally, the preview function allows quicker verification of AI Inference flow.
